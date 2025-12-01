Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Sam Spiczka
Dec 1

I've never been a technophobe. A skill is a skill, and having more skills is better than having fewer skills. I designed my first website from an HTML for Dummies book in a weekend almost 30 years ago. But there's something about the new applications that I find just unusable. It's becoming a family joke that I have to turn it over to my wife or kids because nothing works when I touch it. I don't understand what's going on, but my sense is things are purposely being designed to remove the aspect of being a neutral "tool" and morphing into something that uses the user as a tool.

Amking
Dec 1

Love this piece William!

So much to ponder. In this piece you include interesting and divergent thoughts, writers, historical perspectives, and the importance of spirituality. The page from The Illustrated Picatrix is fascinating. It made me think of Ted Gioia, also a renascence man, at least in intellect and spirit. I also appreciate the REN.

You are definitely no Luddite. I would be. I like to think of myself more like Kingsnorth's cooked Barbarians. I have never played with AI. I have no desire to do so. I am considering leaving a profitable career (at least for 6 months) to work on a regenerative farm.

With regard to the left, TDS, and the destruction of the West: I have a favorite hangout that hosts an anti-fascist book club. I am saddened that the second book in the series was Against Tyranny, by Timothy Snyder. I did read the book. Told the owner that it read like AI took snippets from Snyder's YouTube videos and published a book. It was so poorly written. I am currently struggling through How Fascism Works, by Jason Stanley. (btw, both these authors moved to Canada after Trumps re-election.) After reading the first chapter, and having many objections, I decided to find a critique of the book. After all, what do I know. Funny that Peter Ludlow wrote an excellent critique and immediately brought up one of my first objections, conflating conservatism with fascism.

I told the owner that Snyder's book read as, 'if we could only throw Trump, with Putin ankle chained to him, into Mordor, then the world would be safe.'

Did not mean to write you a book here ;)

I am looking forward to the analog, hand bound, poetry book of yours :)

