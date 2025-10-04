The great Disgraced Propagandist,

and I had a good conversation Friday. He liked my Transition post about the change from Virgo to Libra, and asked me to join him on his podcast to discuss it. I am grateful for the opportunity and had a fun time.

Two things: That is a peacock feather, not an ostrich feather, using the fire of creativity for building beauty, in the corner of the Lord of Swiftness card; and I did not answer his question about why the two-millennial change of the Zodiac goes backwards, the Precession of the Equinox, most recently from Pisces to Aquarius - I think has to do with the way the earth wobbles on it’s axis, opposite the way the earth spins.

I hope you enjoy the podcast too.

