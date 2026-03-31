[Note to readers: I’m having surgery for a detached bicep, April 14. I will try to post another time or two between now and then, otherwise I will probably be going dark here for 6weeks or more, while my left arm is immobilized. I will be pausing payments from my beloved paid subs for two months. Also, this post is too long for email, for all the pics and videos.]

About a decade ago I tapped two maple trees on my boulevard in Minneapolis. I had never tapped trees before. I recall only gathering about 17gallons of sap, putting that in three different glass carboys to ferment, adding store-bought yeast. Sap out of the tree is only around 2% sugar, that will ferment to 1% alcohol. So I added some store-bought maple syrup a few different times during the ferment.

The third batch didn’t turn out well, because the sap was cloudy coming out of the tree, which happens after the buds start to open. Good sap is clear as water, because it is like the best mineral water with a hint of tree-made sugar. The other two batches turned into a citrusy champagne/brut. Pouring it in a glass it would bubble in the glass for 20min or more. Very effervescent. Salable.

Living in rural country now I have access to a true sugarbush. I tapped 25 trees this year, as an experiment, to see if I could recreate that Brut.

I tapped the first 20 trees Feb 12. The weather from the 12th-18th was ideal for sap to flow, highs in the 40’s, lows in the 20’s. But that is way too early in central Minnesota; I ended up with a quart and a half. By contrast at 2% sugar, I need 38gal to make 1gal of syrup, 15-1 for wine.

The weather since has been uncooperative, highs either in the 60’s or the low 30’s-20’s, lows in the thirties or 17 and lower. Two weeks after the sap started to truly run, it was 0F two nights in a row, highs less than 10F.

I asked the landowner’s son, who used to tap these woods with the family when he was a kid, if he remembered how many gallons on average a tree yields? He said about 35-40. That’s one gallon of syrup per tree, or two, 6gallon carboys at about 40bottles for wine.

I have read a typical average is closer to 50gal, while there have been reports of some trees producing 200gal in a season. If the trees produce on average 40gal, that is 1000gal.

As of March 26th, with the season nearly at an end, I am averaging just over 7gal per tree @ 181gal. Most of that coming from five of the 25 trees.

The three trees above are three of the five most productive. The one in the middle is the biggest maple I tapped, about 8ft around chest high. The one to the left tilting back, has been consistently, inexplicably, twice as productive as any of the other 24 trees.

You don’t tap the oldest trees that have damage, like big dead limbs and woodpecker holes. Otherwise it is almost impossible to tell what trees might be productive. I tapped two 10-12” diameter trees, younger healthy trees 15ft from each other, one has been as productive as the average large tree, the other is probably the least productive of all the trees. One larger tree looks strong and healthy, but it has a frost crack 8ft down the middle of the trunk, and it weeps sap, so less for the bucket.

If I had put two taps in each of the five most productive trees, I might have come close to doubling the overall total, but it is too late now.

The flow has been so sparse and so irregular, I have not even been able to produce any wine. Instead I have three carboys of maple beer, fermenting to 6-7% and two at an Imperial 9%, with one at a not-quite wine level of 12% They are still fermenting and will be for a month or so.

The grounds

This is the turn-around point in the woods. This is a dry picture, taken on a cold morning.

This right turn is becoming a challenge, particularly on the way into the woods. This spot does not want to dry out, despite that we have not had any snow or rain in almost a week, and there hasn’t been any snow on the ground for two. This perspective is heading north out of the woods; further along the trail heading east, the trail dips down into a shallow ravine, making a hard left turn north, uphill, around a fence corner. The way up and down the north side of that turn is not a problem, going down west-east on the way out is not a problem, but the way up the east to west side of the ravine, on the way to the woods, is getting to be a problem. I’m starting to slide down the ravine into the shrubbery as I make the turn, or reverse to try again. The trail is deteriorating, last time the third try was the charm.

Before it got really dirty

Despite the mud, it has been nice being in the woods almost every day the last month and a half.

The landowners son told me he used to harvest some of the maple trees, stacking the trunks in the woods for up to three years. Cutting the logs into blocks, highly sought after by wood turners, for bowls. As the trunk ages, fungi colonize the wood in what is called spalting.

The patterns created were often blue, he said. He had to time it right, pulling them out of the woods; wait too long and the wood rots.

He also said he noticed, if he took down a really big tree, the other maples immediately around it suffered for some time after. I told him some research has suggested, the interweaving of roots combined with the mycorrhizal fungi connecting the roots, looks and acts like the neural network of the mammalian brain.

The Product

Your brain on maple brew…

This was the first carboy I filled, just over half-way with the first batch of reduced sap. Then the trees shut off, it got cold. That batch was about 8% sugar, fermenting to about 4% alcohol. It fermented for about a week, before I filled it with the second batch. The second batch reduced to 20% sugar; added to the 4% batch, the final result should be around 7% alcohol. Maple beer.

Then the trees shut off again. I think that was that big snowstorm that effected so much of the country, dropping about five inches here.

Each carboy contains a different yeast. The first two in this picture are the same batch, the third batch, around 18% sugar. I’ve never seen a ferment with suspended solids like the one up front. The middle one is cloudy, because I put it in one carboy, saw that the glass was not as clean as I thought it was, so I siphoned it into another carboy and the solids dispersed throughout. This third batch, both should ferment to around 9%, an Imperial maple beer. After that batch the trees shut off again, I think that was the back to bitter 0F for two days. The third carboy in the picture is the fourth batch, which is about 24% sugar, fermenting to 12%, not quite a wine.

The fourth batch, not-quite wine was overfull in the carboy, so before I put the yeast in, I added a bit of it to each of the third-batch carboys. That was a mistake, with the one in the foreground with the suspended solids. The bubbles don’t pop easily because they are sugar bubbles. Overnight the bubbles poured through the airlock out the top, down the glass onto the table, creating a thick, sticky, clear slurry, semi-liquid sugar. The aerated sink faucet on full struggled to clear the sugar slurry that collected in the airlock. It clung to the table wiping it up. The sugar content in the carboy is surely reduced, I won’t know what the result will be until the yeast eats up all the remaining sugars.

The other two carboys aren’t collecting bubbles on the surface like that, and the airlock in both is bubbling faster than the first.

It can be fascinating to just sit and watch the ferment. The solids travel in different directions.

Update

I started writing this piece on the 25th. It is the 30th. The sap is still flowing clear. I pulled 60 gallons out of the woods yesterday, nearly doubling my previous one day record. Yesterday was 65F, today hit 60F, if the sap stays clear, the rest of the week looks decent for sap conditions, except for the snow. Sap flows best when the temp allows, but especially when the sun is shining. Conditions look good for the sap to stay clear (not turn sour), through next Sunday at least.

A friend of mine living not far from here, who tapped his trees last year, said the sap turned sour on March 18.

It’s April on Wednesday.

If I do this again next year, I will probably invest in a 4-wheeler and a little off-road trailer; getting out to this sugarbush with a pickup truck is not ideal. I might also build a sap station in the woods if they let me, as burning wood, filling my neighborhood with smoke for a month, is also not ideal. Though it is nice to be home while I am managing it; reducing sap takes constant attention.

I prefer to store the sap before pouring it in the evaporator pans, in glass rather than plastic buckets. It is also easier to filter the sap into the glass, than into buckets. But then I transfer it gradually back into one bucket to pour the sap into the evaporators.

I would also redesign the barrel stoves. I’ve been burning ironwood, which is denser than oak, but also full of creosote. The creosote leaks as a liquid out of the connections in the smoke stack or off the cap, gets on the barrel, turns to tiny flakes, kicked up by the wind and blown into the sap. I would find a stack collar to attach on the flat back (top or bottom) of the barrel, then go up with the stack. The kit I bought, the collar is rounded, to fit on the side of a barrel, in this case right next to the evaporator pan. I had to put two layers of fine-mesh mosquito netting between the stack and the pans, to keep the dust out.

These are restaurant, industry-standard evaporation pans, precisely what they used in the online design I followed. But I found a single pan for sale, after the fact, that is bigger and deeper, more volume than the two pans together. It also has a drain spigot, so I would not have to siphon out the reduced sap. A deeper, single pan and I can run it hotter; boiling the sap in these evaporation pans, the sap jumps out onto the barrels, and the space between the pans inside the stove gets especially hot and burns the sugars on the inside of the pan. As is, I keep the sap around 190F, though the evaporation rate is best if the air temp is below freezing - not so efficient when it is 60F outside.

I have a good idea now, what it would take in fuel and infrastructure, if I wanted to scale this up. It is probably for good, that the trees did not produce a thousand gallons, I did not have enough wood to burn. I have access to more, but that is more work, more the challenge as I am managing the stoves. Storage might have been an issue. I can realistically evaporate about 24-30 gallons a day, more if it’s colder, with these stoves as they are. If the trees are producing like they did on the 29th, at 60gal or more a day, day after day, storage is an issue by volume, and you don’t want to have sap sitting in plastic buckets, even food-grade, for five days especially in warmer weather.

Now I just need to turn the contents of these carboys into something not just drinkable but choice.

It has also been nice, just being outside so much, focusing on maple sap, less on the chaos in the world, less on war, listening to the birds of spring, hearing owls and coyote in the late evening.

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