(This was inspired by a conversation with my friends Phisto Sobanii Alexandru Constantin here.)

Turning 53 (on Independence Day) I still play baseball for the local 35yr old to 50 team. In a game recently, in the second inning, with the bases loaded, the score tied 2-2 with 2 outs, I hit a single, scoring two runs. The next player got out, but then after the third inning we were up 8-2. In the top of the fourth inning we made a triple play. Our fourth inning at bat, the first batter hit a triple. I was up next, but rain had been falling, everybody went back to their respective dugout and drank beer while rain and hail fell from the sky, the sky lit up with light, with warnings of tornadoes on our phones.

Some of our guys went to their dugout, some of theirs came to our dugout, then a few of us from both teams went to a local bar.

It was good to spend time with younger men in their prime. I talked with one man about his idea of starting his own business, moving earth to return land to habitat for ducks and pheasants. I talked with another about the importance of stretching, and heat and cold when healing, if you want to fell healthy all your life and make the best of it well into old age. He was trying to get me to catch for their team (good catchers are hard to find; I played in college.) It wasn’t all serious, mostly it was a lot of joking around and telling funny stories. It is good to laugh with other men.

Looking at them, I could see the warrior from long ago under the surface. Strong, robust, powerful men, but adrift, not a lot of meaning and purpose, weakened by a petty, shallow culture in decline.

I talked with another younger man (the man on my team who hit a triple) about his time teaching kids on an American Indian Rez. He said this: men would take the most beautiful 13-14yr old girls, tie them up in the woods, and then men could hunt them, and when found, do what ever they wanted to them. If you want to know something about why so many young American Indian women go missing, are killed, or kill themselves. Or, why 250,000+ young white women have been raped in England by migrants, young women who might as well be indigenous natives, for all the Law Enforcement and affluent left of England care. Or, all the child trafficking that happens in Europe and America…. while me and the boys play baseball…………..

In response I told him that the Vikings had a thing, if a man raped one of their own, they would cut off his head and give it to the woman he raped, to do whatever she wanted with it.

This happened, without the end of migrants raping Swedish women:

Predatory migrants here in greater MN have been given similar treatment by law enforcement, as we see in Europe. Migrant Somalis raping and killing Minnesota women, have been let go or given a slap on the hand. We have seen it all over the country, illegal migrants killing Americans, raping American women, the media and many on the left acting like that is not a problem, calling you a racist for saying that it is, blaming you instead, for all of America’s problems….

While we all go about daily life in America, a great evil has been allowed to settle in.

“You are the problem,” you have probably heard them say many times, every-day American men who are working to get ahead, to raise families, trying to do better than just getting by. American men, for being men, have been held by many in America to be America’s greatest problem, for generations.

But I know, you are the solution to what ails America.

What ails America, aside from the obvious?

I’m gen X, a white male, born in 1973, in central Minnesota lakes country, the same year the Clean Water Act was passed, and not long after America went off the gold standard. You could buy a house and raise a family on one working class income. The national debt was about 458 Billion, 33% of GDP, it is now 37 Trillion, about 123% of GDP. Also, the water has never been more polluted in the “Land of Ten Thousand Lakes,” despite that our weak man-child governor Walz claims we have the strongest environmental standards in America.

It was a little like paradise, growing up in rural, central Minnesota, I realized once I became an adult. I had free roam of the woods, lakes, wetlands, creeks and rivers. In the summer I left home after breakfast and came home for dinner, spending a lot of my days in wetlands catching snakes, frogs and turtles. I didn’t have to think at all about race, gender, violence, AI or pedos. It was a profoundly more innocent place and time, than perhaps anywhere in America today. Though I live here again after a long time away, and it is less changed than a lot of America.

There are about a hundred and twenty million more people living in America than the year I was born, more than twice as many people on the planet. When I was a kid they told us automation would mean we would all have to work a lot less, but the opposite happened, we had to work a lot more, at shittier jobs for less pay relative to the growth of the “economy.” They said farmers run off the land, or those who had industrial jobs that got sent overseas or to Mexico, should learn to code. Now they are saying AI is going to take most of the bullshit white collar jobs, too bad, you should all just go be a plumber or work in a factory or on a farm. When they aren’t trying to scare you talking about AI destroying humanity and the planet. Oh, and we need to fill America with infinity migrants, to take what remains of the jobs, while making housing harder to come by and bankrupting the treasury?

There are 50+/- million illegal immigrants in America today. That is a lot of housing taken up, a lot of jobs. A lot of welfare, like a trillion+ every year during Biden, just for migrants, state and federal welfare. The Senate just voted to continue to allow illegal immigrants on Medicaid. There are 50 million Americans on disability, probably half of those could be doing some kind of work, if there were jobs for them to do.

About that 37trillion dollar debt….

Sometimes the collapse of the West and the destruction of America feels intentional, don’t you think?

About that King

I’m sorry I didn’t stand up and slay the people who have been calling you toxic for being a man, who took away your family farms, who took away your industrial jobs, who flooded the country with illiterate migrants. Perhaps I am a coward that I have not picked up the crown in the gutter? Perhaps I was too inspired by the liberal enlightenment idea that America is a place where every man might define his own destiny, while America’s elite neo-liberals shit all over the possibilities? Surely I was indoctrinated by the feminist notion that women are better than men, that the only good man is emasculated. Without a doubt, I have been told to feel shame for being white and male, for most of my life.

Trump meanwhile is in the process of transcending into myth. He is more Caesarean in the classic sense than anyone gives him credit for, if he is not anything like as brutal, as Julius Caesar would have been had he survived the attack by the Senate. Nothing like an assassination attempt to clarify priorities. Good thing Trump is more enlightenment liberal than Roman Patrician? Two thirds of Congress would be in jail, in exile or dead by now, liberal and conservative, if Trump were King/Emperor.

Romulus and Remus were twins abandoned, suckled by wolves, who came of age and founded Rome. It is debatable how many Romans believed that in the time of Caesar. Romulus and Remus were said to be a thousand+ years before Caesar, America is not yet 250 yrs old, and most of America couldn’t care less about the founders of America, though most of the founders were more Romulus and Remus than the incandescent morons in Washington DC today - though much of Trump Admin look and act more Romulus and Remus than the twinks, Karens, cucks and DEI who worked for Biden Admin.

A hard north wind blows as I write this. The north is the home of the idea of the King. A King may not have a place in America, but he has a part in every man’s and woman’s heart, who love the myths that have sustained the West.

About that Meaning and Purpose

Do you have kids? I salute you if you do. I do not have kids, but I think sometimes how much my life would be different, more rewarding in some ways, more fulfilling, if I had built a family and a business. I built the business but not in the way I would have if I had a loving wife and children. I am a general contractor, I remodel houses. I grow half the food I and my parents eat. I hunt and fish for a lot of our food. I have an orchard I built and maintain. I bind books that I write. I play the guitar, and sing and dance better than most. I only tell you these things to remind you, you don’t want to meet your Creator if all you did was watch porn, jerk off and play video games. Whether you believe you go to heaven or hell, or that you have many lives and your next life absolutely depends on what you do with this one, that is a grand motivator.

They took religion away from you (in ten thousand subtle and not at all subtle ways), because a people who are bereft of God eventually believe anything goes and nothing matters, which allows elite to act like anything goes and nothing matters.

They seem too, to have taken away the possibility for loving relationships between a man and a woman, or have obviously tried with great effect. Tens of millions of liberal white women have been propagandized to hate their race, and to especially hate white men. Men have been encouraged to hate themselves, or be selfish, like the only thing that matters is material wealth. They/them globalist neoliberals do not want you to breed.

What is the power of a family that transcends generations? That is why the family has been deliberately undermined, because there is great purpose and meaning in families that extend consciously through many generations. Such a people are not easily cowed, they are not easily manipulated. The destruction of the family leaves people atomized and wandering, much more easily led in directions that are deleterious to them, much more easily demoralized. Once demoralized, one is much more easily abused.

Maybe your family has been destroyed by the divide and conquer methods of our “betters.” If so, what are you going to do about it, wallow? You’ve been told you are a piece of shit, are you going to believe it? You are a child of God, you are a manifestation of Adam Cadmon, you are a divine being, you are the embodiment of the masculine principle. Your birthright is to become the opportunity the Creator gave you, to fulfill the destiny that are the gifts God gave you. Every man has some kind of gift, has some kind of talent inherent, you have a whole life to make the best of that. If no one is giving you a sense of meaning and purpose, build your own. Skills skills skills. Learn much, master something. No one is stopping you. Grievance and complaints and whining is for losers. Don’t be a loser. Be strong and resolute and full of wonder.

Women are a manifestation of the divine feminine principle. Those globalist lefties who don’t want you to breed want you to hate women. To hate women is to hate yourself. To recognize in them their divine nature, whether they can see it or not, is to recognize and acknowledge your own.

If you don’t have a sense of place, purpose or meaning, then what do you have? If you don’t have anything transcendent, then get some. If you aren’t doing it for something greater than yourself then you are as nothing. Becoming a Man is paramount. The Great Work of becoming is paramount.

In Conclusion

The West is in Decline. Much of Europe is being overrun by third world Muslims, who will if they are allowed turn Europe into a third world Caliphate. The neo-liberal elite of the West wish to hold on to power even if it means destroying the West. They might destroy the West but they will not hold on to power.

You have seen since 2020 especially, what liberalism is capable of. Abortion on demand at any time for any reason, even immediately after birth, which is infanticide. They have been transing kids from birth onward. They have put porn in the schools, they have groomed children in schools to be trans, to be sexual, they have tried to normalize pederasty. They kept public school kids home during Covid, they forced covid jabs on them. They have ignored it when illegal migrants have preyed upon children. They have sent men with a sexual fetish pretending to be women, into children’s spaces. The have encouraged white children to hate themselves, and all children to hate their country.

That is what late-stage declining empires have always done, sacrifice children. Marxists always go for the children.

Globalist neoliberals and their leftist shock troops/groomers have come to hate everything about the West and America. They have become a truly, purely destructive force. They have been chipping away at the foundations of the West, of community and family, for a very long time.

There is something like salvation from that, and restoration, in tradition. In the traditions of the West. In the Hero’s Journey.

I don’t know if Trump and his Admin can set the foundations for a golden age in America. I don’t know if the West can be saved, but I am certain America can endure even if Europe is lost. I am certain a new civilization more purely American, more purely of this land, is inevitable. You are the seed of that, if you chose to see it that way.

Otherwise the foundation of America is Individuals, taking care of their family, community and friends, a kind of grand earthly trinity.

That is your charge as men, to become the best man you can be, to be an asset to those you love. To lead them.

God speed.

Share

.