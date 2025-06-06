I had a very enjoyable conversation with

and

at the

. We discussed paganism, America as an idea and it’s future, and what would we say to a circle of young men? It was very good to get to know both of them better.

Alexandru mentioned at one point, if you need some purpose and meaning, if you want to cultivate enchantment, if you need to spur some creativity, pick up a guitar. I started at 50, I didn’t know a single chord. I’ve been playing nearly every day for 2.5 years, and this was the first song I chose to teach myself. It is fitting, in the context.

Thanks for a great discussion guys. It was a lot of fun.

