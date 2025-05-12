Spring or summer? It is only May 10th and I already planted tomatoes, a week now, about two weeks sooner than I have ever planted them.

In 2023, there was no real spring, it was winter until about May 24, spring from the May 24-28, and then a perpetually hot summer without rain.

2024 had an early spring, quite comfortable in April, which lingered until mid July, raining just about every day - I had never grown so many sweet peas.

This year, spring was about May 01 -May 08, and now it feels like summer. It usually isn’t this hot until July. Not many peas this year if this keeps up. Weird weather. Not stable at all - much like the Civilization of the West.

That might be the tallest crab apple in the State, some people around here say.

I had no idea how dry the soil had become. Our last rain was more than a week ago. But we did not have much snow cover this winter or rain in April. I generally don’t bring out the hoses and sprinklers this early, watering by can from the pond instead, which is better for the plants anyway - but I had to set up the sprinklers today. This is a picture from late afternoon, after an hour or more of watering.

Not wanting to bury my title of this post, I thought I might say something about the vigor of gardening, and how that relates to the former feudal world of the West, and how much America seems trending toward some kind of regional feudalism if the center cannot hold.

Many people have commented over the years about the style of my garden, particularly the grass. Most of the grass you see is some kind of brome, expanding by the roots primarily. Last years rain and cool temps were not good for melons, peppers or beans, but it was a spectacular summer and fall for growing rhizomatous grass. This was a bean trellis with some salad greens last year.

I could grow a lot more food if I plowed up the whole and got rid of the grass. Grass would still be an issue, but not nearly as much as it is. But I like the grass pathways, and I like coming out of a long winter ready to take back this territory from the brome. It is vigorous work, a reminder that people who worked with the land during the feudal period of Europe were not slouches in the field of battle, necessarily.

This trellis is next to the pond. All four trellises around the pond will be sweet melons this year. I have one prepped, three more to go and one other at the top of the picture just outside this circle.

It is a little like pulling small wild animals out of the ground, if the effort is any comparison. This is the underside of a spade'-full in my hand, a nest of rhizomes.

Sometimes they are as long as my leg. The garden fork is not necessarily a weapon of the battle field, but it is a bit like a spear, or a trident.

Maybe an hour’s work. I expanded the bed a bit, to accommodate a row of onions on either side of the melons, and maybe some salad greens.

Three more to go.

About five hours later. In the process I created another 100sq ft of garden beds.

Almost all of the beds are prepped now; about half of the total planted, the remaining prepared for summer plants. This is the third day prepping beds.

Here was the first day I started working on the beds. That bed in the background is the first bed I prepped this spring, what will be broccoli this year (one must rotate beds from year to year, never planting the same thing in beds year after year - except tomatoes, which are cannibals happy to feed on last years tomato vines.)

I don’t know if you can see the tines on that hoe in the foreground, but they are about eight inches long. I have to remember to keep the tines down, in the ground. when I walk away from it, for safety. That could be a fearsome weapon in the field, though not practical necessarily.

I ended up planting the summer cabbage and broccoli here. The top of the bed will likely be onions.

There really is not a better way to stay vigorous and healthy than growing your own food. Americans for a long time were some of the most vigorous and healthy people in the world, because we grew so much of our own food, on our own land.

Feudal peasants were quite vigorous and healthy too, who worked a lot less than we do, who were of course not just good gardeners. They had many skills.

This is a deck I am working on. I rebuilt and expanded these stairs, expanding the whole deck four feet out (there is more deck on the other side of this one.) There is hardly a 1/16th inch difference between the height of each of these steps. The long-time contractor who lives next door said, “one in a hundred.”

Why does this matter?

While I have been working I have been contemplating the Shiloh Hendrix controversy, among other things in this strange disintegrating polity called America. I sat recently with an old friend who never left this town, well known and liked around town, telling him about Shiloh. He agreed, vociferously, white people are done being shamed for being white. Done, he said, with emphasis, elongating the word.

What I keep wondering about is what that pedo Somali was doing in that kiddie park? It has been a week now, and no government expert of any kind seems at all interested in clearing up that very odd circumstance.

He blames his victim, without really denying the facts. The facts are not really in dispute: He and his buddy picked up a homeless teenager at a gas station, after midnight on a weekday. They brought her to their trailer, they held her against her will and penetrated her many ways several times. Three years after the fact Olmstead County and the State of Minnesota District Court dropped the charges, “In the interest of Justice,” whateverTF that means.

It looks brutal, and it is, but pretty much every man in this picture is a serial rapist and murderer. Liberals see nothing but oppressed, which equates in the broken liberal mind to “good”. They would bring every one of these monsters to America, to satisfy their toxic empathy. They would apparently rather live under the most hideously violent cartel, than Trump. That is, until they actually had to, but then it would be too late.

It gives all the appearance that the DA dropped the charges because the perpetrators are Somali, and liberals in Minnesota fall all over themselves making excuses for Somali’s, which has made Somalis the most corrupt ethnicity in Minnesota. I lived in Minneapolis for twenty years and I can attest, my interactions with black folk, Hispanics, Hmong were almost always positive, my interactions with Somali were almost always negative. The most arrogant and obtuse people I have ever encountered.

There is no indication what race the girl who was abused is, but I will bet she is white. Being in the foster system, especially if she is white, she is a great many rungs below the Somali pedo on the liberal hierarchy of oppressed.

In the above video he says the charges were dropped, implying that means he is innocent. He and his buddy claim she ruined their lives, except what kind of men pick up a homeless teenager in the middle of the night and bring her back to their trailer? Out of the kindness of their hearts, I’m sure. But anyone who knows anything about liberal law enforcement, the dropping of charges has nothing to do with guilt or innocence necessarily, but ideology and “social justice,” ie letting minorities get away with crime.

Here is a report of a Town Hall in Rochester, people calling for the arrest of Shiloh Hendrix.

Is he crying? I’s so hard being a pedo hero

There have been several such Town Hall’s in Minnesota, trying to get Shiloh arrested for using the Word of Power. See all those liberals showing up to destroy Shiloh for saying a bad word, putting Kiddie Rapist on a pedestal? I don’t remember any Town Halls or even any uproar, after Somali buddies raped a minor, and then the DA sat on his hands for three years before throwing out the case, profaning the name of Justice.

But to Ilhan Omar, stellar US Rep from Minneapolis, white men should all be in a Federal database, watched, profiled and re-educated.

Now I’m wondering if liberal law enforcement in America has been looking like what is going on in Great Britain, with Pakistani’s and the mass rape of thousands of English girls? Because there are 100,000+ Somalis in Minnesota, not a few in government at every level, and we have another ten or twenty million Pakistanis x’s 180 countries, military aged men, in America after “Biden”, not a few actively preying upon American women. I know Trump is doing what he can but Liberal courts seem on the side of the cartels, and the globalist migration scheme, flooding America with illiterate third world “men.” Liberals opening borders to sexual predators and then calling the victims racist, or rather denying any victims exist, is not liberal, it is pathological, even psychopathic (here’s looking at you John Pavlovitz.) It is a problem in nearly every country in the West, except those in the former Eastern Bloc who have not opened their borders to the flood of migrants, who are called autocratic for it.

When I think about violence I know what “side” I am on, and it is not the side of infinity migrants and turning this Republic into a neoliberal feudal, globalist outpost where those migrants are free to prey upon American women.

Like a fellow substacker I admire keeps repeating, literally, practically the only thing that really matters, is that a young mother can take her kids to a park and not be stolen from. Literally, that is about the most important thing, if we are talking about maintaining civilization.

Activists and the media are calling this kid five years old and autistic. That is because a five year old Autist does not have agency. But a normal 8-10 year old trained to steal does, and it is a lot harder to slander Shiloh Hendrix if the truth were known.

IDK, I think “nigger” is a good name for the sort of people who are capable of stealing from moms in parks, whatever their color.

I told

I am not part of his

because I aspire more after Merlin than Arthur. Which is to say any man may aspire after Merlin or Arthur, or any other archetype, I am merely aging out of fighting and looking more to building, gardening, singing, dancing and ritual.

But I am with Ivan if the alternative is prey to cartels illicit or legal. If the future is feudal in the classic sense, I stand with Ivan and the Right, rather then consent to be overrun by Marxists/Adjacent. I am on the side of the Right if the Left is about infinity migrants allowed to prey upon white people, and then calling us racist and throwing us in jail for objecting. Everybody knows, if Liberals take power over the Federal Government again, it will be infinity migrants, mass arrests of white people for hate speech, property confiscation and redistribution. But the truth is, liberalism is dead, liberals just don’t get that yet.

Anyway, I started talking about the inevitability of violence? That is the human condition. Not one of us escapes it. Civilization is like a cessation in incessant violence, or at the very least a great putting off the violence elsewhere, out of sight. In contrast, we are like the fatted calf, here in America, ready for the sacrifice, after having exported so much of our violence since WWII. There probably has never been a people less prepared for violence and more desirous of it. People who imagine violence regularly are likely to encounter it or perpetrate it. That makes it inevitable. The more people who imagine it, the more inevitable it becomes for society. Bluesky is a haven for those on the left who are growing addicted to imagining violence. Plenty of folk on the right are doing it too. Most of them have no real idea whatever, what they are imagining into being.

That is also why I garden, as an antidote to my own violence, to expel that energy against rhizomatous grasses rather than people, for the sustenance of my family. It is a thing that brings peace rather than violence, generally, but it’s a preparation for both, as it brings health and vigor, and lessons in life and death.

This is not a democracy, anything like it is a neoliberal, feudal arrangement. The Lords of the Manor do not take a percentage of my garden production, but They do take a lot of our income, and of course if we do not pay our property taxes even if the house and land is paid off, They will take it.

America remains the one good place to take a stand against the Western, mostly unconscious desire to destroy the West.

Even if They will not allow us to organize in Militias like this Republic was designed for.

Train with rocks if you have to.

