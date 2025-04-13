I started some brussel sprout seeds, on the day of transition from Aquarius to Pisces, the 19th. I will start some tomatoes, peppers and cabbages on the new moon, Feb 27, and salad greens in the days after.

These are tomatoes and brussel sprouts. The brussels do not like the lights, they only grew an inch tall or so, so I brought them up to the sunroom. They have put on a lot of roots, extending much further below the pots than they are tall. Hopefully they will do better here, and hopefully they will be able to go outside soon, for more sunlight. Technically I could plant the brussels around May 01, but they are so small. I hope they are not stunted. I blanche the sprouts and freeze them, they are very nice with winter dinners, so I am hoping for a big crop this year.

The tomatoes by contrast love the lights. I bring them into the sunroom to slow them down (there is less than 6hrs of direct sunlight here.) Some of them are getting kind of “leggy”. But most of that stem will be planted under ground anyway. I probably don’t need to start them as soon as I did this year. Mar 15ish would probably be fine.

Onions under lights. I have two trays and four varieties, though I am not growing white onions this year. I had two varieties of whites last year, but most of them rotted in the ground by mid August, and the few I was able to save had a short storage life, compared to the reds and yellows. I’m growing two reds and two yellows this year. The champion is the Patterson yellow onion. I still have some in storage that are as good as the day I put them in the root cellar.

We still have a few cabbage, a lot of carrots, a few onions and some squash in storage. The cabbage remains better than what you can buy in the store. Carrots actually taste like carrots. The banger squash is the Kabocha Winter Sweet, still good after all this time.

That is the other tray of tomatoes. I usually plant about 40 tomatoes: 6-8 Romas for canning, a variety of larger tomatoes for canning and eating fresh, and six to eight cherry tomatoes, of three varieties. The only cherry tomato I plant year after year is the Citrine from Johnny’s seeds. Best cherry tomato I have ever had, no question.

The two trays that have nothing growing is the second round of peppers. The first round was not entirely a bust, but it was weak enough I figured I would try again. I planted these about a week ago. They should pop up soon, and I won’t put them in the ground until the third week of May or so.

The pepper tray. A few decent ones, but a majority are not doing well. I don’t know, maybe it’s a soil thing? Maybe the date wasn’t right? Though under the blue lights they looked almost burned. They seem to like these red lights better, though a lot of them seem a lost cause.

Baby lettuce. It is early yet to plant, I probably can’t put these in the garden for another two weeks, unless I build a shelter for them. I might transfer a few to bigger pots and put them outside during warmer days. Though, I do have some clear plastic bins with holes in them for venting, in the root cellar. I think this week maybe Sunday I will plant a few of these in the garden and put them under those bins, as little greenhouses.

Fruit trees arrived Friday. I’m sure the frost is still in, at the orchard 30min north of here. I am soaking the roots in water.

Never planted Quince before. I ate one once off a tree in Redwood country but I don’t think it was ripe. (I will plant this to remember Biden’s/Leftists/Globalists stupid, bloody, worthless war in Ukraine.)

Most of the peaches I planted died, as did both Apricots. When I planted in 2023, we had almost no rain all Summer. Then last year we had almost nothing but rain all Spring and Summer. I have at least a dozen holes to fill, and space for a few more. I am planting more peaches, just not as many. I will always plant peaches.

A big box of seed potatoes. Last year with all that rain was not a good potato year. We actually ran out of potatoes in storage, except for the few I saved for planting. I am trying some new varieties and refreshing some standards.

This is the orchard map. Much of the plan here is to find varieties that do well in this climate and region. The orchard is at the transition between zones 4-5, probably closer to 4, and the soil is glacial drift: sand and gravel. I fertilized last fall with sheep litter, covering that with leaves I mulched, in a ring around each tree just outside the drip line. I am going to talk to a local tree crew to see if they can dump semi-regular loads of wood chips. If I am going to have a thriving orchard, I need to build soil.

Weather conditions are not warming the ground very fast.

Saturday, rather than work in the garden, I brought about 3/4 of the trees to the orchard. The temp at peak was around 60F, partly sunny, calm, a good day for planting.

This is out of focus, but this tree is the first thing I saw when I walked into the orchard. I think a pocket gopher moved into one of the older, abandoned, under-ground tunnel systems; there are two in the orchard. I caught one gopher in this system last fall, but this tree is fairly recent damage. It ate the roots and part of the base. The tree, or rather, stick, was laying on the ground. I did not see any fresh digs; you can always tell by the condition of the sandy mounds they make, if it is an older mound or recent. But this destructio is fairly recent, one ate this sometime recently, as the branches are fresh and alive.

I will have to set some traps. Un-managed this whole orchard would end up like this. There aren’t any wild ferrets around, the only real predator for pocket gophers, other than human, and occasionally birds of prey. We don’t have snakes big enough to hunt them. I put up a twenty foot-tall stand for the birds, Barred Owls and Red-Tailed Hawk mostly, but I see no evidence they are using it. I should probably have traps in all the old tunnels near and in the orchard, all the time.

A good pear for making wine. Sad. It was very healthy otherwise.

Moving on. Dig a hole, pile up the soil and roots in a ring around it. The soil is still frozen, ten inches down.

Root bound. These were fairly easy to break up, as there is a lot of sizable material in the potting “soil”. The wood chips etc are good for retaining moisture and providing some nutrient the first year or two.

Spread the roots around, fill the hole. I get the black dirt from the edge of the wetland where the tall canary grass grows, between those birch at the top of the picture. There are three newly planted trees in this picture, the two Chojuro Asian Pears and the Russian Kuganskaya Quince. The one next to the wheelbarrow is a LeCrescent Plum I planted last year. Around the base of the plum is the sheep litter and mulched leaves I set last fall. I have some leaves in bags under tarps, I will bring some sheep litter for the new trees the next two times I work here.

This is a peach, probably Reliance, that is stone dead. IDK, maybe the root base has life in it but I don’t know that it matters, if the growth above ground can’t survive. The original graft died the first winter. The Lovell Peach root-base sent up suckers the second spring. I had hoped the Lovell would survive, as it is an excellent tree for growing root bases for peach tree grafts, but also most stone fruit: apricots, plums and cherries. Most every seed can mature into a proper grafting root base. There were about 9 Lovell root bases suckering last season after the grafts died. I could have a thriving stone-fruit tree business! But all the suckers are dead, it was a very cold winter, as low as -28, several periods in the -15 to -25 range, so it is not surprising. More sad. But moving on.

My expanding pond where I dig the soil, though it is not much of a pond right now as there has not been a lot of rain and there was not much snow cover. It is easier to dig when it is not soaking wet. Dog would have been chest deep in water this time last year.

I planted the two Mulberry either side of the path, between the dig and the west gate. In the back ground just right of center, you can see another grow tube among the birch, that is a Whitney Crab apple, which is a small yellow apple, golf ball to racquetball sized, that is good for canning. There are two but I left one at the house, which I will plant Sunday. These are outside the fence. Their fruit will feed the deer etc, should they mature. I saw a lot of Mulberrys in the Twin Cities, they were considered a weed tree. I have never seen one around here. Mulberry makes a great homebrew. We will see.

Last for the day, two Goldcot Apricots. This is higher in the orchard than I planted the original two (that died.) To the right outside the picture, but also the taller grasses behind dog, is a flat area that is only about 5-6 feet above the water table. The ground is still frozen there. I will have to bring the water pump tomorrow, as there are at least ten holes to dig, which is about how many trees I have left to plant. I will soak each hole when I get here and hopefully I will be able to dig not long after. It is best to get the trees in the ground as soon as they arrive.

This is the orchard’s third summer. I am not expecting a lot of fruit this year, though more sour cherries than last, and maybe a few plums, an apple or two or more? The Peaches and Apricots have not fared well, but a lot of the apples, pears, plums and cherries are doing very well. It is a work in progress.

Thank you for reading.

