Born on the Fourth of July

Fabius Minarchus
Apr 13

I don't think quinces taste good at any stage of ripeness. They are meant to be cooked.

I'm surprised you can get anywhere with peaches that far north. Peaches are associated with Georgia -- and they also grow lots of peaches in the coastal plains of the Carolinas.

Have you ever tried pawpaws? I have tried without success, but I think I am in too warm a climate. (The seeds don't sprout unless deep frozen for a time.) Another name for pawpaw is Michigan banana, so maybe they'll grow in your climate. The one time I had pawpaws were some grown in the mountains down south.

Worth the work if you can. They don't ship well, so to eat them you pretty much need to grow them. They taste like an out of this world tropical fruit, with hints of mango and banana.

2 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
Apr 13

I would be inspired if I had any dirt to convert to a garden. You are ambitious!!

