Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patti B's avatar
Patti B
1d

I'm also a 4th of July baby. Older, though. I also grew up in central Minnesota in the 50s and 60s--in a small town where we could get on our bikes on a summer morning and come home for supper. Fireworks at the park (with mosquitoes).

Reply
Share
5 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
The Mighty Humanzee's avatar
The Mighty Humanzee
1d

Dude - happy birthday! Remember the lighthouse stands before the storm, while dwarfed by the waves, enduring. In the end it’s still there when then storm dissipates.

Reply
Share
4 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Hunter Duncan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture