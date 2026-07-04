When I was a little kid I assumed all the fireworks were for my birthday. Later in my youth I would get emotional, singing along with the Star Spangled Banner. It is not as easy now that I am older, to love my country, but that is somewhat memetic, how immersed I have been so much of my life in a liberal tearing down of the cultural myths that sustained us. Thankfully, some Europeans showed up for the World Cup, fell in love with America, and reminded me how much I love America.

Many liberals are complaining that Trump has made this 4th all about himself. But no one including Trump has made this 4th about Trump more than liberals have. The cult of Trump is not MAGA, it is liberals obsessed with Trump.

This commercial has been playing on Fox News. I get a little emotional watching it.

That is the spirit that I love about America. We may be nearing the end of the oil age, but we are going to put that proverbial pedal to the metal, because that is vastly preferable to whining and complaining about how America hasn’t given me enough.

Mamdani gave a speech about our 250th that was mostly a dragging-down and demoralizing picture of America, with the demand that America be a refuge for anyone in the world fleeing “persecution”, which is by his definition probably a few billion people. He would MALI America, Make America Like Indonesia, or like Mali in Africa, by living standards; no one is demanding Mali or Indonesia take on infinity migrants.

Import the third world, become the third world, make the whole world third world, easier to be ruled by global aristocracy?

The more I see of Mamdani, he does not strike me as American at all. He is global aristocracy, his rule in New York is a globalist coup. Everyone he is aligning with has a similar “vibe”, they talk about taking care of the working class, but the working class does not like them, Mamdani lost the working class vote by 10% to Cuomo, who is no working-class paragon, while Mamdani lover acolyte Ms Chevalier lost working class Bronx by 30%. It is educated, self-hating white liberals and jews who voted for Mamdani and his comrades, and hordes of gov-ngo-dependent southeast asian and african migrants, who are no more American than Mamdani, or your typical birth-tourism baby. He wants to flood America with immigrants so he can rule America, and destroy everything that is unique about America. He wants to be the last American President.

I am a blood and soil American. I grew up in the lakes, woods, fields and wetlands of central Minnesota. I watched cartoons, played Atari and then Nintendo, hunted and fished with my dad, caught frogs, snakes and turtles for fun, excelled in sports, was taught an ethos that with hard work, honesty and integrity, I could accomplish anything within my ability, in America. I still think that is largely true.

Fact is though, it was some of my fellow white folk, who sold out the working class, who financialized the economy, who destroyed main street, who forced most of the people off the land, shuffling them into cities, who told women the only way to self-actualization was institutional, who cut out straight white men from the institutions, and then flooded America with immigrants for the cheap labor, votes and to feel-good.

Mamdani and his ilk only find traction in American politics because white people have been made to feel guilty for being white, American and Western.

I am quite proud to be white, Western and American.

I am a proud, white American for Remigration for those who are not Western; denaturalization for those who became Americans but spend their time complaining about America and fighting to turn it race and gay global communist.

It may be difficult on this 250th anniversary of America, to imagine America lasting another 25years, let alone another 250. But as I have said many times, I believe there will be a new America, not a faustian, European-derived civilization, but a new civilization all our own, unique to America, at some point in the far distant future.

I have faith in America and my fellow Americans in the short term too.

Take care of your self, your family, friends, community and country.

Happy Independence Day 250, America.

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