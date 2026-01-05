I wrote a year end/beginning post, but hesitated publishing it, it was so furious about the corruption in my State of Minnesota. I didn’t want that to be one of the first things my readers read, this 2026. Then Trump snatched Maduro and just as quick that post seemed obsolete. That is the way of things these days, with political and cultural commentary, what is posted today is irrelevant tomorrow. Everything is moving at such a quickened pace, the noise about it so vast as to be irreducible, increasingly I stand outside and simply marvel.

I mean, about Venezuela, why not also snatch up starmer and kahn in the UK? I doubt their people would put up any fuss (at least not Native Brits.) You could snatch up walz here in Minnesota and I don’t think anyone who really matters in the state would care.

About that corruption…I’m going to have a little fun last hurrah…

In 2017 the auditor of the State of Minnesota published a report that said 50% of child care payments were fraudulent, but it’s a crime that is incredibly hard to prosecute. So what did Walz do? He made it easier to open a child care business, reduced oversight, and then vastly increased the funding. He liked to brag about it, even in his debate against Vance.

For seven years he denied what he knew about systemic fraudulence, when repeatedly told about it. Now he is acting like some long-time crusader against fraud, while he calls accusations of fraud in child care etc, white supremacy. The wolf with wool in his teeth is claiming to be the long time protector of sheep. That is by definition a VAST criminal conspiracy, looting the state treasury, involving most of the current Dem administration of the State of Minnesota.

Also, Tim Walz gets his rocks off, that he made it so we trans kids and abort babies at industrial scale. Likes to brag about that too.

I mean, he changed the state flag to be an amalgam of the Somali and CCP flag. Hardly anyone in the State wanted to change the flag. Walz simply made a committee, filled it with neo-Marxists and they changed it to this:

From the racist one that is really just a white guy with a plow looking like he is jealous of the Indian brave on horseback. Too based.

I feel like it would be easier for me to raise an army, invade St Paul and seize the governor, than it is likely the Pam Bondi run DoJ is going to do anything serious about industrial-scale corruption in my State. (Read, I am nearly a hermit, I am not raising an army.) Now consider that the 10’s of billions stolen here, is more like 100’s of billions in New York and California. But when you really think about it, that $38.5 Trillion of national debt is pretty much 40 years of increasing bipartisan, Dem and GOP looting, trickling down so that most of the economy is founded on fraud of one sort or another.

This is how you know Mamdani will be somali squared.

Honestly, if Tim Walz, our Attorney General Keith Ellison, and US Rep Ilhan Omar get away with this, this is a failed state, a failed nation and third world.

Me venting about that is not going to effect the outcome one way or another.

But hey, I am glad for Venezuelans. Now they can have a rockefeller/rothschild fiat currency and watch the looting really skyrocket. Maduro was a piker, compared. But then, dark barbi at DHS, Kristi Noem (as opposed to light barbi at DoJ), just announced that all those 600,000 Venezuelans who got yanked off of temporary protective status, can now apply for refugee status. Which I guess is like a humiliation ritual for MAGA.

Anyway, I’ve been wrestling with a decision, at a kind of threshold this new year. My politics since covid have become not very normie palatable, which is to say, quite illiberal. Not that I have ever tried to speak normie. At the same time, quite unexpectedly, I have two books of poetry and a new publishing business, the writing of which is, in some sense, at odds with me venting my spleen here on substack, about political, economic and cultural degeneracy.

Venting about politics and culture has also not been very successful, in terms of subscriber growth. That makes it especially absurd, when what I have vented about today is obsolete and forgettable tomorrow.

To try to stay relevant that way, chasing the current thing to be enraged about, is a mugs game. Look at most of the “conservative” influencers. At some point they all begin to look scripted, co-opted even if by nothing but the inevitability of trying to stay politically relevant in what is increasingly an irreducible, insensible, cacophonous din.

Political Truisms

Here are some basic political truisms I have come to accept.

Neoliberalism is devolving into neo-Marxism.

Globalists, or rather internationalists are increasingly, nakedly neo-Marxist.

The system is what it does. Multiculturalism was designed to colonize, weaken and collapse the West and America.

The system is designed to be looted.

The global technocracy is essentially neo-Marxist.

Europe and America are devolving into third world, failed states.

America is the last good place to resist the globalist, internationalist, neo-Marxist cabal.

Meanwhile

Meanwhile, I have a very nice life. I build things, making houses more livable and beautiful. I garden extensively and maintain an orchard. I write poetry. I bind books of the poetry I write. I sing to the books as I build them. I play the guitar. I am enjoying the company of my parents in their last years. I went on a three day pheasant hunt recently. I will be doing some ice fishing, maybe do some x-country skiing. Working on a plan to do some sugar mapling.

Writing about politics and culture is increasingly not even on that list of priorities (like baseball.) It is increasingly difficult to parse any sense in what is becoming an irreducible noise signifying nothing, in politics and culture on social media. The only thing it seems to me to do then is to take a step back and reorient around personal foundations in ethics, morality and belief.

I mean to embrace this new equilibrium in my life, and enjoy it, standing outside the system to the degree I can, making the best of my circumstances for me and my family. Taking advantage of this global market while I still can, to build my businesses. I expect to spend a lot less time on substack Notes, eliminating the noise as much as possible. I will continue to post here, but it will continue to be mostly esoteric, a post here or there about book binding, gardening, or maple homebrew.

Otherwise too I have started the research for my third book of poetry. And I have a business website to build, in case any of my readers have some knowledge in that regard.

Thank you for your attention to this matter :)

