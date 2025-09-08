Recently,

put out a request on his substack, for readers to review his new novel:

. As a long time fan of his podcast, bi-weekly blog,

and his

of novels, I jumped at the opportunity.

Look, I’m Gone

Look, I’m Gone is another in the series of Jeff Greenaway chronicles, of which this is the seventh book in the series. I have not read any of the others, so this is a stand-alone review.

Jeff Greenaway in Look, I’m Gone, is twelve years old, living in a boarding school for dysfunctional kids, Ponsonby Hall, in the great north woods of New Hampshire. It is not very clear until late in the book, why he is “dysfunctional.” He is always quite cagey when asked, though he feels free to mention that it is a school for dysfunctional kids.

He has made a name for himself in the school, by taking down a clique of older students, called the Ancients, who have been terrorizing their fellow students. The opening chapter is a poker game, on the sly, (gambling is against the rules at the school) in which Jeff wins more than $200, or rather $2139.39 according to the inflation calculator, from 1962.

President Kennedy has just been shot. It is a recurring theme throughout the book. The news affects the students deeply; one of the more intelligent kids who they call Trotsky blames it on the Russians. Trotsky says it will probably be five years before we know the truth of it. That bit of irony is implicit, this event that so shaped the course of America, that we still have not resolved 63 years later (despite the promise of the Trump administration.)

It is the Thanksgiving holiday week, they have the whole week off of classes, so Jeff returns to New York City, to his parent’s apartment and his former bedroom. Not one to sit around the house, with more than $200 dollars in his pocket, he wanders the city, taking in many different films, eating at various establishments. Immediately it is evident of a different, earlier time, this twelve year old free to roam New York City even after dark.

He buys a “disguise Kit” in a joke shop, puts on a fake mustache and fake glasses, and then enters Dreamboat Landing, a Gentleman’s Club. A dancer named Yvonne asks if he wants to dance and gives him a couple of lessons, the Box Step and the Fox Trot. He tries to tell her he is sixteen but she says, “The heck you are…if you are sixteen you are going to be a midget.” He has never danced with a woman before, you might imagine how he felt. Later, she gives him a copy of The Catcher in the Rye, which the boys at school had been talking about. She tells him to come back, “I’ll teach you the Jitterbug.”

Yvonne later has an “accident”, and we learn something about the true character of Jeff Greenaway.

The third day back in the city, is Kennedy’s State Funeral, a whole day affair which he watches with his family. We are treated to a detailed description of it.

“Jeff had a distinct weird sense of vacancy, as if there was no way to restart the stopped time of the past three days and return to normality.”

He sleeps in until 10am the next day, and then calls the one girl he ever kissed, asks if she wants to go out for the day, but she can’t be bothered, she has a boyfriend. He goes out by himself, watches two war films, The Victors and The Great Escape, goes to various food establishments, finds that his favorite Asian restaurant is much changed for the worse. It used to have a black and white tile floor with a Nazi swastika pattern, but the city made them get rid of it. “Sonofabitches say they shut us down.”

The next day, he reads The Catcher in the Rye, telling his father before he finishes, it is the best book ever written. He stays up until 2:30am reading to the end. Later he conflates himself to a degree with Holden Caulfield. Kunstler has set Jeff up as a kind of mirror of Caulfield, in almost every circumstance, though Caulfield had siblings and Jeff does not, and Caulfield was 16 not 12. Jeff then decides he want’s to meet JD Salinger, who it turns out, lives not very far from Jeff’s boarding school.

The next day he watches, but is disappointed by, The Lord of the Flies. He goes looking for Yvonne again, but she isn’t there and another dancer tells him about her “accident". Kunstler never calls it an accident; Yvonne’s boyfriend threw her down a flight of stairs. “That mouth of hers”, says the other dancer.

I forgot to mention, Jeff has taken up smoking, officially, on his return to the city. It takes awhile, but not very long, to get used to it.

Somewhat despondent about Yvonne, Jeff notices a crowd outside the Barrymore Theatre, where the hit broadway musical, The Wayward Family Singers, is playing, a kind of play by Kunstler on the Von Trapp family and The Sound of Music. He calls the one girl he kissed again. She tells him not to call her again.

He enters the theatre and almost immediately he is entranced by the girl who plays Ingrid, the middle daughter, about his own age; her name he learns from the playbill is Kathy Kaine. He decides he has to meet her. At the intermission he gets a tip about the stage door. After the show he seeks out the duffer, who takes him backstage. She is alone. She likes him right away. He asks her to dinner and she says yes.

At this point I made a connection between Jeff, and an online meme of late, you can just do things. Jeff is a child, but he is intrepid, he goes after what he wants without thinking much about it. He just does things, without wallowing in anxiety, without thinking unto stasis.

Just doing things, and being a child, he reminds me a lot of The Fool in the Tarot, dancing at the precipice of time. The image is enlivened when Jeff buys that disguise kit and goes about town with fake mustaches and glasses on, fooling no one. Or when he buys a muffled hunting hat from Abercrombie and Fitch, and wears it backwards. He also peppers his language with “goddam,” like Holden Caulfield. There is something too, about The Catcher in the Rye, Holden imagining his ideal, standing at the edge of a precipice, catching children before they fall. Not so much mythically The Fool, either Jeff or Holden, as something like The Fool lost in sensory overload, radically changing modernity.

One of the things Jeff likes to do, obsessing as he has been about the Russians being responsible for Kennedy’s death, is stalk the Russian Embassy to the UN. Because what 12 year old wouldn’t? Later, in keeping with The Fool, he is made privy to a great secret about the killing of President Kennedy, by the Russian Ambassador to the UN, that the CIA killed Kennedy, and specifically, likely, Allen Dulles, the former head of the CIA. No one will believe Jeff about it - but probably everybody more or less “knows” now.

After his date with Kathy Kaine, where he learns that she has no caretaker, that she lives alone in the city, and that she rather likes to drink a lot of alcohol, he invites her to his Uncle Ira’s for Thanksgiving. She kisses him on the cheek, and then later on the lips.

One of Holden Caulfield’s conceits, is that everybody is phony. The whole adult world is phony, and he does not really want to grow up and become a phony among phony’s. Every adult at this Thanksgiving dinner, of which there are a great many, it is the very picture of New York cultural elite, is a kind of phony, not least as they sit by and do nothing, while grown men ply 12year old Kathy Kaine with copious amounts of alcohol. The frustration of this, is where we first learn of Jeff’s “dysfunction.” He seems old for his age, but in other ways he is just a silly, disturbed, impulsive kid.

The character of Kathy Kaine speaks clearly to the phoniness of the time, not the good old days, but the bad new modern days when a 12year old can play a role in a major Broadway musical, living alone in NYC, her family in Wisconsin. Nothing good can possibly come from it, and nothing does. She rejects Jeff, because he isn’t “mature enough”, and there are no shortage of adult men vying to “give her the time,” including a second baseman for the New York Mets more than twice her age.

Part of that rejection leads to him leaving the city, without telling his parents, to return to his school, but not before seeking out JD Salinger.

Even now, JD Salinger is more American myth than human. According to Google, 65 million copies of The Catcher in the Rye have been sold, though you can see an NPR article from 2013 claiming the same number, yet supposedly a million new copies sell each year, and the total of course does not include used copies. And yet very little is widely known about JD Salinger, other than he was something of a recluse, and that he mostly quit writing after the early 1960’s. He died in 2010, but that only increased the myth. He actually did live deep in the great north woods. When I realized that Kunstler was going to have Jeff meet Salinger at Salinger’s house, I thought, well, that is hutzpah. You have to be very courageous or a fool, to put JD Salinger in a novel.

I don’t doubt Kunslter met or knew Salinger, but even if he did, writing about mythical beings is a tricky game.

That is what the meeting is, the meeting of a myth, but also a busting up of myth, not just for the reader but for Jeff Greenaway as well. Realizing that the great JD Salinger who does not even want to talk about his book, is something of a phony as well, all too human.

Jeff realizes by the end of the book, there are consequences to actions you simply cannot control. Life is not just dancing at the precipice of time, catching kids just before they tip over into the abyss. Actions must be measured, if life must still be about action. You have to go out and do things, but you can’t always be like a kid doing it.

The book too, for the reader, is a window into a more innocent time, a pivotal time in American history in which a lot of America’s innocence was lost, when the psyche of America changed irrevocably. Not just that, it is hard to imagine a three course meal in one of the finest establishments in Manhattan, costing $7 and change (then you run $7.50 through an inflation calculator and come up with $80.76, which is just official inflation, probably closer in real inflation, to $120+.) We’ve never really had a true reckoning about the murder of JFK, despite that all the principal actors are long dead. Too, it is quite obvious, a kid like Jeff Greenaway, the last 30 years, would be jacked up on Ritalin before he was 12, wiping out all of his just-do-things ethos, his spirit of dancing free at the precipice of time.

If it was no easy thing to grow up well adjusted in 1962, it is a monumental task now. Kunstler wrote a book about that too, coming of age as a boy in America, Young Man Blues, “not merely a recollection of adolescent hardships but a profound exploration of the complexities of entering adulthood amidst personal and societal turmoil.”

It is something of the life work of James Howard Kunstler, to remind people what America was like before financialization, before corporatization, before the collapse of community and the family. It is hard for the info-addled, screen addicted of today to imagine a world where TV wasn’t even a thing in much of rural America. When life was analog, there was mostly just the people and the land immediately around you. You didn’t have many things, but the things you had were much higher quality, and much longer lasting. Small town life may seem stifling for many today, but there is also a great longing unrealized, without real awareness of what has been lost, what has been taken from us.

Kunstler has a gift for describing 1962, in great detail, like you are there. Not just the main cultural touchstones like the Kennedy Assassination, the phenomenon of The Catcher in the Rye, the Beatles and Bob Dylan, but the minute architectural details of buildings many of which do not even exist anymore.

Look, I’m Gone is a good reminder to, remember your childhood. Hold onto that kid you were, let him know he is ok, he is going to be alright. And do what you can to catch those kids around you, before they tip into the abyss.

And above all, let them be kids.

