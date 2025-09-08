Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Andrew Staples/pop122's avatar
Timothy Andrew Staples/pop122
7d

Sold, as in I'm moving this book up to must read on The List.

Thank you, William!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Owen's avatar
Jim Owen
7d

I’ve got this book on pre-order and so looking forward to reading it. I discovered James Howard Kunstler over the last year, and have so enjoyed his writing. Being of the same era as he we well connect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Hunter Duncan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture