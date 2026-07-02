Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brothers Krynn - Fiction's avatar
Brothers Krynn - Fiction
Jul 2

That maple sap looks awesome!

Reply
Share
2 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
Ghostman Dan's avatar
Ghostman Dan
Jul 3

Thanks for the shout-out. I admire your farming, home-brewing, and book-binding skills. Probably the best spiritual discipline is embracing the labors necessary to create goodness, truth, and beauty, rather than taking the cheap and easy (and ephemeral) conveniences of clownworld.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Hunter Duncan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture