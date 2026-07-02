The same day I posted Magical Consciousness, Daniel D wrote an article about the mysteries of consciousness. I suggested there must be something in the ether/astral.

Shortly after, Jeff Childers wrote a post about a resurgence, or Third Great Awakening of Christianity.

We have arrived at an astonishing moment in time. Amidst swelling youth attendance, record Bible sales, favorable SCOTUS decisions, and a steady stream of unlikely influencer conversions, Christians have now just witnessed the publication of an enthusiastic book-length government report calling for the fundamental, structural dismantling of the legal architecture that has suppressed public faith for eighty years. And that report has arrived at the one moment in living memory when the entire federal government —from the Oval Office to the Cabinet to the courts— is not merely open to it, but practically yearning for it. It all feels penultimate. Meaning, one tiny step from some glorious conclusion, a new Great Awakening, and maybe, just maybe, a Golden Age. Let me know what you think in the comments. And be enthusiastic.

Childers also discussed a very popular TikTok influencer named Alex Reads Tarot, renouncing the Tarot, burning her Tarot deck, getting off social media and becoming something of a cloistered Christian. She is now calling herself Alex the Ordinary.

I am impressed by the gaze, but I take the darkness of the hair and fingernails to be a juvenile rebellion against the light. I’m not familiar with that deck, though based on the riot of flowers on the cover, I will venture to suggest it is one dissipating unto chaos.

I notice she did not drop the nose ring after going prim and (almost) proper

I had never heard of her before, but she had something like a million TikTok followers. She had monetized her readings etc, so I assume she did well financially.

In the last post of mine I pulled a tarot card and wrote about it. I write about the Tarot regularly, because I use the Tarot regularly, and because I wrote a book of poems about the Tarot. (There are only five extant copies of that book, none for sale.)

I wrote too, how I was raised Lutheran and then Evangelical.

Despite that I am no longer “Christian”, I think it is a good thing that many young people are returning to Church, especially young men. Christianity can be a solid foundation; it is about order in a time of rising Chaos.

At it’s best Christianity is about Virtue:

Virtues Cardinal: Prudence, Justice, Fortitude and Temperance

Seven Heavenly Virtues: Chastity, Temperance, Charity, Diligence, Kindness, Patience and Humility.

I live by these, because they are true. I am not perfect, nor am I trying to be.

I am also the Chief Guardian of the Octagon Society, Order of Spiritual Alchemy.

These are our Eight Primary Laws:

Acceptance, Happiness, Joy, Peace, Forgiveness, Strength, Teaching and Unconditional Love.

I am probably less true to these Octagon Laws than the Christian Virtues, even if I am the Chief Guardian. Though I am more true to all of them with each passing day.

I wrote about each of the OSA Laws here. I wrote a book of poems about them, which is for sale. I make the books.

I think Alex did not burn her Tarot cards because she became a Christian, I think she became a Christian to escape social media and burned her Tarot deck because that was the price of becoming Christian in the eyes of other Christians.

There is something un-natural about a million followers on TikTok, looking to you as a spiritual leader - every day. I am not surprised it began to feel like evil too her, so much she could not control, the demands of such attention.

By contrast, 544 “people” read my last post. I put “people” in quotations only because I have no idea how many are bots, lol. Which is fine. If I had a million people looking to me for daily spiritual guidance, I might be tempted to walk away from the internet and become a Christian hermit.

I do live a quiet life, taking care of my elderly parents. I cook, build things, garden, plant trees, fish and hunt, write and make books of poetry, practice the guitar daily.

When I am not working on being more virtuous and following the Laws, when it is hot and muggy outside, I bottle maple beer in the basement.

About 5 gallons of maple sap reduced to 12-14% sugar (2% out of the tree), roughly 7% alcohol when it is finished. It will continue to ferment in the bottle. 25-12oz beers, 12-22oz, and three and a half .750L bottles.

When it is nicer out, I weed the tobacco patch. I bought a fancy churchwarden pipe, made of sandblasted alder root. It is very satisfying.

Quite majestic, really. I can see why they did not like being inside under lights.

More gratuitous garden pictures.

The Hollyhocks are starting to bloom, all volunteer. The potato towers are just below the upper flower.

Onions and storage cabbage, with the potato towers between.

Brussels, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes on the right, tomatoes and peppers back right. That is a Mullein, center, in the tomato bed. It is a giant of a Mullein, which is a weed that looks a bit like tobacco, and can be added to the smoke for a soothing effect. The Sentinel.

Speaking of consciousness, Daniel D is right, you do have to be careful about what frequency you tap into… Jeff Childers is right, you do have to practice spiritual hygiene…..I am a mostly closed consciousness, intentionally, only letting in what I chose to let in, because it can be ruthless, brutal, cruel and polluting out there, materially and spiritually.

The Tarot has been my friend and guide. The Tarot has ever told me what I needed to hear, whether I wanted to hear it or not. I’m not saying Tarot is a replacement for people, for friends, family and mentors, I am simply saying, for me personally, the tarot is a friend and guide.

The Tarot is a map of being a Western human.

That is also why I say Christianity is important now, because Christianity is much about order, and order is what America needs now.

It is fine that I work with the Tarot and the sun and moon and planets. That brings me order. I hope my sharing it brings something like order for my readers. To date, the Western Magical Tradition has a long history in America, but no true leader to unite such believers, to bring order to society under such ideas. In fact, most people attracted to the esoteric tend to be liberal. Liberalism is collapsing into disorder, and practitioners of the esoteric arts who embrace liberal progressive ideas about trans, infinity migrants, a trend toward communism etc, are not likely to be saved by astrology or tarot etc.

Eschewing tradition in favor of a new way of thinking is not necessarily a negative thing. Tradition cannot be fixed through time. That is the great pull between chaos and order, in the macro and the main. But modern liberalism is not as much about eschewing tradition in favor of some new thing, but rather wiping tradition from the collective memory, cancelling anyone who follows tradition, destroying every traditional boundary, instituting chaos.

Many who practice esoteric arts, have a reflexive distrust and even hatred for Christianity. That is not without cause, as many a Christian in the past and present, have treated all esoteric arts as demonic, of the devil.

I think they are both fundamentally wrong. The esoteric arts are good, they are not evil inherent, but they can be used for evil. In the same way, Christianity is inherently good, but it can and has been used for great evil. The esoteric arts are dissipated in their social power, because of the refusal of many practitioners to follow any tradition, while embracing the rising chaos of liberalism. Christianity has dissipated the more it has embraced liberalism and denied tradition. Both are at significantly less risk from each other, than liberalism transforming into out-right globalist communism. In that sense, it is a war between the children of God, and the godless.

You do not want to be ruled by the godless.

But then, you probably do not want to be ruled by so-called Christians embracing evil, or practitioners of esoteric arts embracing evil. Which to great extent we are now.

This is why I advocate for tradition, and order, among the Children of God, Christians and practitioners of and believers in the western esoteric arts. Without tradition and order, society descends into barbarity, ruled not by Virtues or even the Laws of the Octagon Society, but by something more like the seven deadly sins of pride, envy, wrath, gluttony, lust, sloth and greed.

Choose virtue, tradition and order.

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