Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amking's avatar
Amking
1d

Too late for barren, fur baby ladies (I would be one myself, so self-mocking) to alter their wine soaked fates. They seem to become more embittered and activist as they age. Feminism and this were our downfall: "You have been the great beneficiary of the growth of the State, but that liberal, expansionist, globalist, technocratic governance structure does not care if you are preyed upon"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Viddao's avatar
Viddao
12h

May I add fuel to your fire? So, you know how parents can legally chastise their children for misbehavior, and it's not assault? Apparently, it was the case in English law that a husband could "mildly correct" his errant wife, and it wasn't illegal. Sadly, this was done away with (at least among the upper classes) during the reign of Charles II.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William Hunter Duncan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture