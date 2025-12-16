Much is made of the toxic empathy of the left, particularly of women on the left. Here in Minnesota we are dealing with billions of dollars of welfare fraud from Somalis, because the left in Minnesota has for thirty years treated them like pets that can do no wrong. Remember how “Joe Biden” had a dog, Commander, that bit something like 27 people at the White House before the Biden’s decided it was time to move him along? That is like Somalis in Minnesota, except stealing billions of dollars from charities and welfare. The response from our fake and gay Governor, Tim Walz, is to bring more Somalis to Minnesota. Because they cheat for and fund with their ill gotten gains vote Democrat(s), and swing state-wide elections.

Toxic empathy is how women celebrate illegal migrants and soft-on-crime policies, even as they are increasingly preyed upon by mentally ill, criminal brown men repeatedly released onto the streets, after increasingly violent behavior. Toxic empathy is how you get a black woman to run the DC Police Department, who’s chief crime fighting policy appears to be not recording crime or arresting very many criminals, with consequently one of the highest murder rates in the world, worse than civilian casualties in the Ukraine war.

Or how you destroy a great city like New York, and the nation.

But it is not simply toxic empathy coming from liberal women and feminized men, dragging America into chaos and civil war. This particular exchange has been weighing on me, from women who otherwise see clearly the failures of toxic empathy.

This of course was shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr contributed to:

The FDA is investigating covid jab deaths in kids and adults, shocking the media;

The CDER is pressuring makers of RSV shots designed for infants for more safety data, which is apparently difficult for them to easily provide; and

The Supreme Court is signaling it will likely confirm religious-based vaccine exemptions for both kids and adults throughout the country.

As well as effectively ending the compulsory HepB jab for newborns.

This was too, after I got called trailer trash, bottom feeding, knuckle dragging, dumb as a rock, useless MAGA scum who should be replaced by brown migrant men, by some blonde white girl here on substack. (She banned me after I replied with this.)

Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) and Lirpa Strike are, I think, libertarian and liberal respectively, and I have been friendly at least with Lirpa. I feel like they are a good example though, of a species of modern American women, who see clearly the excesses of the left, but who take for granted that the American liberal system of Law and Order protects them. Taking it for granted, they seem to take for granted they can freely mock those white men trying to maintain something like sanity and law and order. Not in good jest necessarily, but feeling some sense of power over. Toxic mockery is a thing too.

They remind me of some of the liberal women I have loved, who knew that I would not strike them, who knew if I did strike them they could prevail upon the law to destroy me, who seemed then to think then, they could put on me all their grievances about men, and then mock me without limit or consequence. They would say the most awful thing, confident that I would and could do nothing about it. It wasn’t really even a conscious thing, necessarily. Suffice to say those relationships did not last.

Of course, if a woman knows I might hit her, and knows no one is going to do anything about that, then she is probably not going to feel free to mock me overly much. You should probably never hit a woman, but don’t rule it out necessarily. Otherwise I’m just saying, just because I won’t hit you doesn’t mean you get to cut me down whenever you feel like it. In fact, I don’t want to be in any relationship where cutting is a regular thing.

If you want to be treated with dignity and respect, give it.

Now that I am 52 and single, reflecting on my relationships, I see how those circumstances emasculated me, and the degree to which I allowed that to happen.

Now that law and order in America and throughout the West seems to be disintegrating, as America and the West are flooded with illiterate third-world, military aged men, particularly Muslims, I am finding my balls again, or rather Necessity is calling. Yet even as I am aware the security situation is increasingly tenuous, I am not seeing much awareness about that from leftward women, so I want to ask, in the breakdown of law and order, who do you think is going to protect you?

And then, why should I protect you, why should white men protect you, if most of what you have for us is mockery?

Sacred Duty

In Crystal I see a Valkyrie, calling to every man of the West. Mocked by Somali, Muslim men, standing defiant. No white man or real men protecting her, in that moment. She is still protected, nominally, by the law. Hopefully she has some good men in her life protecting her. But I know, here in Minnesota, such Somali men have gotten a proverbial slap on the wrist, as little as two years, for killing a girl like Crystal. Hennepin County and the State of Minnesota let this Somali rape half a dozen women, repeatedly released, again and again, until the Feds stepped in and charged him.

So now we have a situation, liberal women defending the DEI State, letting brown men prey on white women, particularly working class women, with impunity.

The DEI State is not just allowing crime against white women, commit a petty crime as a white man in America, or even break a rule or code and the hammer comes down. Commit a crime as an illegal immigrant or indigent brown man, get out of jail free cards one after the other apparently. All white men are said to be inherent bigots, racists, misogynists.

In the face of liberal white female and State onslaughts, white men often respond by going full simp, or full misogynist.

Now there are those of us who have rejected this madness, standing outside polite society. I am not a hermit necessarily, but close. I am not an incel like Rohan Ghostwind , I take the incel thing to be a younger man’s perspective.

Standing outside, I wonder, who do these liberal women think will protect them, in the event that security as we have known it disintegrates? The feminized DEI State? Illegal brown men? Muslims? Soy boys? Other women? LOL. Are those conservative/right wing white men you mock going to protect you? Why should they? You have slandered and belittled them, why would they protect you? You wanted to be free from control by white men, do you think now they will call back, just because you call them in need?

They probably will protect you, but not for your sake: for their race, for their country, their community, their family, for the sacred duty of protection. Many of them do it every day. Not just white men, but mostly. Because it is their sacred duty, though many of them probably don’t think of it like that, as necessity does not, quite yet, dictate that they remember.

A personal anecdote

I had an interesting talk with a liberal woman I know, recently. She lived in Humboldt County California, for 23 years. She grew up here, went away, moved back like I did, to take care of family. We kissed once, in the early nineties. She likes to think of herself as peaceful, loving and inclusive, in a vaguely hippy way, though I have found her lately to be somewhat bitter and angry.

Our previous conversation, she complained at length about how local women look down on her because she does not have kids. This conversation, she was complaining about the holidays, whining that she had to give a speech to her family for Thanksgiving.

“Why are you so negative?” I asked. “Did Humboldt make you a sour puss?”

“Why is that me being negative? That is just me telling you how I feel.”

“Right. Negatively. You know, being miserable is contagious, and so is joy and gratitude.”

“Who are you right now?” she asked, like I was being utterly preposterous. “Speaking with such authority,” she mocked.

I must have slammed my beer on the bar, because she said I slammed my beer on the bar, though I definitely did not slam it. Still, I said, “That’s right, authority.”

“On whose authority?” in that same mocking tone.

“The authority of God,” I said, and slammed my beer on the bar.

I said something about right and wrong, and then she said, “I don’t believe in right or wrong, there is no such thing as right and wrong, there is only people having an experience.”

“You do not get to talk about trauma then, if everyone is just having an experience.” It was my turn to mock her. She had said something about trauma, when I asked her why she was so negative about Christmas and Thanksgiving.

“Who are you right now?” she asked again, more incredulity in her voice than mockery.

“I am somebody who knows the difference between right and wrong, what is good for my soul and what is not.”

“There is no right or wrong,” she doubled-down.

“So I can just go and kill all liberals then, If that is ‘just having an experience’?”

She seemed slightly uncomfortable, so I added, “Is that going to be an argument you make to a woman raped, or the family who had a loved one murdered?”

“You would say that,” she said dismissively, with that face someone makes when the logical implications of their morally bankrupt thinking is revealed to them, but they won’t accept it.

“Because that is a repulsive idea that makes me sick to my stomach.”

She would not give up the point, but like a woman, she said I was an intellectual then, and started touching me while she talked. She kept complimenting and touching me, and I mocked her, “See, you can be friendly and positive.” She was faux uncomfortable then, but then her mom tried to get her attention from around the corner of the bar and she shouted at her twice, bitter and angry, “Not now!”

During our conversation, like a typical liberal, she accused me of being angry, but I was in fact laughing, enjoying myself, deconstructing her ideas clearly no one had ever challenged her about, making fun of her negativity and dreariness.

Like some other leftists I know locally, if the commies came to town, I’m not sure she would stand up to protect me. But if the town were overrun with jihadi Muslims and illegal, illiterate brown men tied to cartels, I would protect her, expecting nothing in return, because that is my sacred duty before God.

In conclusion

More than anything, most men are terrified of women’s mockery. I used to be, but not so much anymore. It is funny to me now, to see how women react, when they mock me. That said I’m not looking for trouble from women, IRL or online.

Though, I suppose that is what this post is. I hesitated to write it, because, It is such a tiresome conversation, this war of the sexes.

To liberal white women - if there is one who reads this - I encourage you to think about how many of you have replaced a husband and father with the State and Corporation, and take for granted these institutions are going to protect you. You have been the great beneficiary of the growth of the State, but that liberal, expansionist, globalist, technocratic governance structure does not care if you are preyed upon by illegal brown men, they will continue to facilitate a flood of illegal, predatory brown men, as long as they have power, because they believe they can control brown men more than they can control white men. They are wrong about that, but then, so are you, liberal white woman.

As for rising chaos in America, I am increasingly illiberal in my thinking, increasingly open to the idea of a strong man expelling particularly Muslim and Hindi invaders and instituting a kind of Reconstruction against the neoiberal establishment, Dem and Repub.

Safety provided by Institutions public and private is fickle and transitory, and increasingly predatory. It is the illusion of safety for the patronage networks it caters to.

That said, if you think to use those public and private institutions to crush, belittle and mock white men, or this lawfare, picking the target, making up the crime, the process is the punishment, you don’t need to put them in jail if you bankrupt them:

Then you have no right to complain when you do not feel safe.

