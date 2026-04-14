This post is the start of at least a 2 month hiatus, writing on Substack. That will bring this blog to nearly the 4-year point. It seems like a good time to reconsider the purpose of this.

I had hoped to write a more formal post or two, before this hiatus, but it is tax time; as a self-employed businessman my taxes are a bit more involved than taxes for wage earners. The maple sap continued to flow clear until I pulled all the buckets Apr 11 (shutting off last year Mar 18th.) There have been some remodeling jobs to finish, some basic organizing of storage, prepping plants and trees for planting and making half of dinner at least for my elderly parents 5-6 days a week - as I go into surgery soon and am one-handed for the next six weeks or so.

I will also be reflecting on how much I have changed, the last four years. In a lot of ways the past six years has been the most transformative period of my life. When I started this blog, we were just coming out of the worst of the Covid lockdowns, it was becoming ever more clear how many millions of illegal immigrants were crossing the border, and how much Biden Admin had embarked on building an industrial censorship complex, to keep us from questioning Democrats ‘n Experts.

I was not “liberal” when I started this blog, but I was more classically liberal than I realized, venerating the Constitution and otherwise believing in Democracy. I feel quite illiberal now; if this is what democracy becomes, bring on the Caesars. Plato said too, you start with a Timocracy (aristocratic), Timocracy becomes an Oligarchy, Oligarchy becomes a Democracy, Democracy leads to rule by one (tyranny.) Plato believed the only legitimate government is a Timocracy. America started as a Timocracy/Aristocracy (though ideally a Republic), became an oligarchy, has debatably never been a real democracy (in name only), and is transitioning into a time of Caesars. Trump is more Julius Caesar than even most of the right would admit, and I am fine with him being more like a Caesar than a President. Most of Congress are grandstanding losers, mostly useless; much of the judiciary, petty tyrants. That’s two of the three branches of the Republic government that are increasingly hostile to Americans, actively destructive to law and order.

Increasingly, I do not see anything but violence, if we are to restore America and the West, if we are going to stop the invasion of the third world. That seems especially true in much of Europe.

But talking about violence is another good reason, probably, for me to take an hiatus from Substack.

Because really, the crack up of so much of the online right over this Iran thing, is why the right has been losing to the left since FDR, and I feel like calling for “violence” is just adding to the chaos - which chaos is the only purpose of the Democrat party, if you can call it a purpose. If there is to be violence it should be ordered, to restore law and order, not anarchic every man for himself. But the State in Europe, the EU and the individual member States, is increasingly violent, unaccountably so, defending the invasion of Europe by Muslims and Africans; and everybody knows, that is the path our Democrat party would take, to hold onto power should they take have it again. If they were to open the borders again, there is no electoral solution, electorally Democrats would become a supermajority like in California, or the seven states that do not even allow republican representation, gerrymandering the entire state in favor of “democrats.”

But I am supposed to be a spiritual leader. I am the Chief Guardian of the Octagon Society, Order of Spiritual Alchemy. Spiritual leaders are not supposed to be about violence, unless you are Muhammed the Prophet - or Merlin.

Besides, in the parlance of the online right, there is nothing gayer than calling for violence on the internet (particularly when you are #5 on Substack in “Faith and Spirituality.)

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I filled six carboys with maple sap, one at 12% sugar, two at 18%, one at 26%, one at 27% and one at 28% (remembering it takes about 2% of sugar to make 1% alcohol.) I think I will end up with about 2 gallons of syrup though I won’t know for sure until after I post this. I gathered 489 gallons, about half of what I would get in an average year, despite the extended season.

But it was a good run, about all I could really handle with the barrel stoves I put together. About the time I come back I will have some idea if any of the homebrew is worthy.

Adventures: Tapping Maple Trees William Hunter Duncan · Mar 31 [Note to readers: I’m having surgery for a detached bicep, April 14. I will try to post another time or two between now and then, otherwise I will probably be going dark here for 6weeks or more, while my left arm is immobilized. I will be pausing payments from my beloved paid subs for two months. Also, this post is too long for email, for all the pics a… Read full story

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I was rather irritable the past week or so. At first I blamed that on doing my taxes, and otherwise running a bit thin preparing for post-op. But eventually I had to admit to myself how much this surgery has been weighing on me.

When I was still playing town ball most of the guys on the team had had one or more surgeries, baseball related. They were all mostly copacetic about it, like surgery is no big deal, I will probably have to have another someday. One of the guys had a hip replacement in November and was in center field the following summer chasing down fly balls.

I had experimental laser surgery on a torn rotator cuff, 30 years ago. You can hardly see the scar. Hardly counted. Otherwise despite my vigorous living, I have taken very good care of myself and have not injured myself in any meaningful way. At 52 my pre-op physical revealed I am in excellent health.

It is not even the surgery, or the significant scarring that is likely, or the danger of something going wrong - it is being helpless at the mercy of another. I’ve always lived my life in such a way as to not do anything that required me to be at the mercy of another, to make choices that would assure I could handle the outcome of any mistakes or contingencies, without having to rely overly much on other people.

Obviously, we can not go through life without being at the mercy of someone else, that was already the case for each of us most of our early childhood, and will be true for most of us later in life. That said, I consider it a point of pride that I am mostly self-sustaining, that I do not depend on anyone or any government for my sustenance, and I mean to keep it that way as long as I am living.

So this little detour, this laying prone and comatose, while people operate on me, is disconcerting, not even for the procedure or the potential adverse consequences, it is being so very vulnerable.

I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not interested in pity, I’m just trying to act like a spiritual leader, talking about things I am dealing with personally, that anyone else might reflect on, for dealing with your own circumstances.

On that note, goodbye for a bit. Payments from my beloved paid subs are on pause. Have a joyous Spring, I will check back in sometime the beginning of summer.

Thank you for reading.

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