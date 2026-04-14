Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

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Amking's avatar
Amking
7d

I understand your hesitation. I can think of little I like less than losing autonomy. My mother says I have always been a stubborn, I'll do it myself, kind of person.

I will miss you Hunter :(

Look forward to your return!

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nedweenie's avatar
nedweenie
7d

These are difficult, alarming, times. Just when I think the chaos and pressure has peaked, it cranks up a little more. Good luck with the surgery. (And I'm another who can relate to the trust and vulnerability issues involved there.) Heal well during the hiatus. And be sure to give us a garden update now and then when you resume writing- those are greatly appreciated too!

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