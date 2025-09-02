Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Sam Spiczka
5d

In hindsight, growing up in rural Minnesota was a very strange hot house environment. Somehow we develop the awareness and skills to build a house, stack of cord of wood, fix a car, and prepare for one of the harshest winters around, and yet we're trained to be utterly naive and subject to the predation of the elite cultural and political class. I spend most of my days actively employing the practical skills while trying to unlearn the cultural ones. And seeing the reaction to the latest Minneapolis shooter just makes me shudder. There but for the grace of God go I

Jerome Armstrong
5dEdited

" played by the hands of global`'

That's the gist of pretty much everything i've concluded after looking into the historical narrative. And like that documentary Prison on Earth, the only way out is to check out. I enjoy the rural life of Tanzania, children greet you with respect, everyone smiles, there's no chem trails. I can't really say what is ahead for the USA/UK/West, no clue anymore.

