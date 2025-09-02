I am a “soft man,” insofar as I have lived in an America in decline, but still the empire, global hegemon, all my life. Where I live in rural Minnesota, it is still a “high trust” society, there is very little crime and no significant social disturbance. We remain first world, and as long as we are, most of us will be “soft men.”

“Soft men” is a relative term. It does not necessarily mean weak. I may be soft but I am not weak, nor am I nearly so soft as some of my fellows. I have spent something like 500 days, paddling and camping alone in the Boundary Waters Wilderness. I hunt and fish for much of my food. I can build a house. Some might think gardening is soft, but they have never grown half the food for three people, while running a full time construction business. Compared to some of the desk jockeys I know, some of those men who spend most of their days indoors, I am harder than most. But relative to men historically, I am soft, simply because I have not been tested by war, or extensive one-on-one martial arts, a true economic depression or famine, or the like. I have also lived in an increasingly feminized society, that floods the zone with endocrine disruptors, hyper processed foods, seed oils and media entertainment. I have lived in this just-in-time, feminized economy as long as I can remember, and we are all a little or a lot soft because of it, in America.

For a long time I supposed it would always be like this. Maybe it will be, the thirty years give or take I have left. But I am not so sure anymore, and in that knowledge I have been steeling myself, imagining what might come.

That process has accelerated the last eight years, with the increasing descent of the left into Neo-marxist, Neo-liberal, globalist madness. The rank authoritarianism of Covid Policy, and the general censorship/lawfare/cancel culture of the Biden Admin, dispelled a lot of my illusions about the continuity of liberal “democracy”. More than anything, the wide open border for four years, and a flood of near 20mil military aged males into the country with no oversight and little or no concern for human trafficking and the violence of some of these migrants, wiped out a lot of what was left of my softness. It is not that difficult to imagine

, if you know anything about cartel culture south of the border. As much as Liberals would demand you believe that all American Indians prior to colonization were living in total peaceful co-existence, demonic-like sadism has a very long history in the America’s going back many thousands of years, long before Western colonization. American Indians might object, but life on the Rez is no picnic which is not just the legacy of colonization. It is as they say, human nature.

There are 50+mil illegal immigrants in the country, plus another 55mil on visas.

Increasingly, it is hard to contemplate what has been happening in the UK and Germany esp, without descending into rage.

The whole trans thing, too. For a time, if not truly supportive, I was more or less accepting of trannies, insofar as this is America; if you want to dress up like a woman as an adult, whatever, as long as you keep your sexual fetish in private or in clubs at night. But then suddenly it was everywhere in public, part of the Covid/Woke psyop: “accept it bigot.” Then it was in the schools. Porn in grade schools. Then it was, “minor attracted persons,” instead of pederast. A ratchet effect of degenerate, demonic normalization.

Now I am increasingly in a mood to remigrate 100mil, and drive trans from the public square entirely. I’m even now increasingly hostile to suck-all-the-air-out-of-the-room, in your face flamboyant gayness.

As for foreigners, so many in our country is a process sometimes called the Zimbabwe-sation of the West, or the Great Replacement. Here in America, it is not necessarily just about replacing white folk, it is about making citizenship essentially meaningless. Flood America with third worlders and you turn America third world. Listen to this podcast and see how that worked out for white folk in Zimbabwe and South Africa. That could end up the reality for every American citizen regardless your color.

Rory Duncan (no relation I am aware of) is cheery, a good story teller, and a very hard man. Getting shot, beaten, pulled out of your house at gun point and tortured for weeks, having your land and possessions taken from you, hunting through the bush and killing mass killers and rapists. Such is life in much of Africa, for white folk and Africans even today. The cost of a low trust society, where the law, order and abundance of civilization is rejected because it is “white supremacist.”

It is not that difficult to imagine, if the Left were to take power again under the ideology of DEI, Trans and Open Borders, a “redistribution” aka seizing of land from whites to give to minorities and illegal immigrants, or rather, held by government, then gov handing out UBI Payments (growing smaller each year), everyone’s standard of living deteriorating to subsistence within a short period of time, except for those Leftist elite living like kings.

Meanwhile I have been having a curious back and forth with

, about Islam and the UK. Our first encounter, probably two years ago now, on the

substack, was hostile, but I thought then he was just a kid dreaming about raiding and conquering the West. The more I learned about him, the more I respected him, and in some ways Islam. He invited me once to the podcast he hosts with

. We had a respectful conversation. But I have hardened about Islam, the more I have watched the silence of Islam, about the rape of the UK and many EU countries. The invasion, complicit with liberal elite.

“But then, this is good, the West should have a more open discussion about the intentions of Islam.”

Why are liberals conspiring with Muslims, in the invasion and rape of Europe by Muslims? That is not a soft question; it is quite legitimate, based on facts and events on the ground.

I didn’t break with Ahnaf because I find his general stance about this, morally insufficient. It is his glee, the fun he seems to have, mocking the ruination of the West and the takeover of Europe and much of Africa by Muslims. I find his language too often insulting, too often too smart, too triumphal. Nothing so certain is ever that true. No man is in perfect awareness of the future; claims to be so should be suspect. I find a lot of his assumptions about the people of the West, to be mostly caricature, which is why he is less than sympathetic and so easily dismissive.

I hope for the conspiracy between the Left and Islam to be broken in the UK and Europe. I think Islam is going to have a harder time of it, here in the America’s, though American Jews and Liberals are generally just as complicit as they are in Europe, if most of the invaders they’ve conspired with are something other than Muslim.

It is quite remarkable how much my thinking has changed about these things, the last four years. Necessity is a hard teacher.

This is why I find the ever ongoing battle between Christian and Pagan dissidents a deeply unfortunate thing. There are so many forces aligning against America, this infighting only seems to feed that, played by the hands of global Jews, Liberal/leftist globalists and Islam.

These are hard questions for hard men. Soft and weak and we will be overrun.

