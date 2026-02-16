[This is my 300th post. It is too long for email, for all the pictures. Also, much of the text is in captions of the pictures, so the Substack listening option would not make much sense.]

I tapped 20 maple trees, Feb 12th. I’ve only ever tapped the two boulevard trees at my former house in Minneapolis. In central Minnesota, we are having five straight days at least, of temps above 32F during the day and below freezing over night, the pressure difference allowing the sap to flow. It is early yet, heavy flow not typically happening until late Feb-mid March.

I’m making two DIY barrel evaporators. A test run with tap water….

It is working better than I anticipated, using less wood than I expected. I think I will be able to process about 20gal every six-eight hours for wine. Probably 36-48 hrs for syrup.

The same day I tapped those trees, I got a text from my sister, inviting me to her birthday party in Minneapolis, Friday the 13th. We had been fighting since Christmas. I sent her two Sundays ago, this picture of the Amaryllis she gave to our mother for Christmas, with no comment, as a symbolic olive branch. She replied a few days later with the invite.

The morning of the 13th, the sap had not started flowing. So I decided to drive to Minneapolis for the day.

There was a haze over downtown, the air full of moisture and the air still, the temp close to 45F, more like March. I drove to my old house first; at least half my fruit trees are still there, the greenhouse I built from used sliding glass doors, the funky glass and paper birch fence I built, my grape vines.

That is one of two trees on that boulevard I tapped, a decade ago.

I checked in with my family as soon as I got into town. My nephew was too tired to go to lunch and for a drive, having stayed up all night playing video games with a friend. Everyone else was busy. So I went for a drive by myself, and took some videos and pictures.

One thing I did not take a picture of: That new CCP/Somalian state flag is everywhere, a few flags but mostly yard signs. They are very proud of it in Minneapolis. Gone are the Ukraine flags and signs, nor did I see any In This House We Believe, nor any BLM yard signs.

So this is a religious sanctuary? *. “ASK YOURSELF WHY YOU ARE TAKING A PICTURE BEFORE YOU TAKE IT. PAUSE AND CONSIDER NOT POSTING PICTURES AND/OR VIDEO TO SOCIAL MEDIA.”

sad

If I am to feel for these killed in the act of a crime, than you should at least feel for the many thousands of innocent Americans who have been killed by illegal immigrants.

Across the street from the R. Good sanctuary

Remember there are at least 184 fake immigrant welfare businesses in that building. **

The Black Forest Inn is doing a booming business with such steady foot traffic. There is no place to shop around the R. Good sanctuary..

No one seems in a hurry to clean it up. It is facing the Pretti sanctuary.

Lake Street that burned in 2020 is still teeming with recently arrived immigrants, and black people, wandering about in the middle of the day, no need to work apparently. But no one is burning Teslas. I saw a dozen at least, even a Cyber Truck. I saw 500xs the indigent.

George Floyd Square has been taken over by Mexico, faded.

One black lady respecting the sanctuary

There are three fists, like an inversion of the trinity

Hard to see, but heavy vehicles and strong men, staging at the Whipple federal building, on the other side of the Fort Snelling light rial station

ICE in cuffs and an orange jump suit, hanging.

This is where I saw a few guys earlier, as I was passing by from the other direction, one talking to me while I was waiting for the vehicle at the stop-sign ahead, about due process something something. I smiled and looked ahead, and then heard, “Jesus Christ, put a fucking mask on fascist.” The three of them had a leftist pedo vibe, not the kind of guys you want around your children.

The other protestors yelled and screamed and blew their horns at me like I was ICE, with my sunglasses on, as I passed by in my truck. But when I walked among them with my sun glasses off, they didn’t seem to notice me taking pictures and video.

So peaceful. The Nobel people are godless Bolsheviks, clearly.

MLK, Gandhi, Thoreau Wha’?

This is a crowd descending on one of two Humvees and two guardsman (I presume) - where no protesters were 20 min ago. The usual yelling and screaming, horns. But there was one voice amplified above the rest, I wish I had a recording, a calm almost ethereal female voice “This is not for you, you don’t have to do this, you don’t have to live like this. You do not have to do this…”, silky like a veritable siren calling mariners to the rocks. A black magic, neo-marxist witch who knows the power of the voice.

There was nothing more to see, so I drove to the nearby Minnehaha and West River Parkways, to Lake Street again, to visit a friend who runs a business there. We hung out for an hour before he had to open up the building. He and his wife are looking for a way out of the Twin Cities and maybe the state. He made less than a hundred grand in revenue last year and paid $32,000 in taxes. He pays himself the equivalent of the Minneapolis minimum wage. Few people come to Lake Street to shop anymore, the indigent are so common; the 3rd precinct police station nearby, that Mayor Jacob Frey ordered abandoned in 2020, that was looted and burned, is still boarded up and vacant, now like a vortex around which derelicts gather; the light rail station just beyond that is practically a no-go zone in the daylight.

My friend owns the building his business is in, but who is buying?

He answered a call from BMI while I was there, about paying a $3,000 fee for copyright music he doesn’t play in the building. He tells all the artists - originals, or out-of-copyright. He said most of the American economy is a racket.

Otherwise he makes a fine brew.

After that I hung out at my sister’s house, played a game of mini-hoops in the basement with my nephew. My sister was in a good mood and gracious. A friend of her’s came over, no one mentioned ICE, immigrants or fraud.

We drove to NorthEast Minneapolis, not far from the UofM, to the bar where my sister’s party would be. Most of the bars in NE, which used to be closed at 2am before 2020, have been closing by 12pm, because of problem black people spilling over from across the I-94 freeway, bars closing at midnight in North Minneapolis, the primary black neighborhood. My sister said the bar is kind of bougie, which it was, but comfortable still. Mostly white people, a few pleasant black women, a lot of very attractive women, in their late twenties, early thirties.

I left by 8:15, to get home to check on the maple sap in the morning. By that time, 30-40 people in the bar were there for my sister. Many of her friends work in the service industry, I’m sure just as many showed up for her, after I left.

I’ve been hard on my sister in Notes and these pages. This is something I have always admired about her, how many friends she has who truly care about her.

No one in that bar looked broken up about the ICE Surge. My sister, and some of her friends I talked to, seemed no worse for the wear, the beautiful women in that room did not seem like they think and feel like they are living in an occupied city. I wonder, subconsciously, do they feel safer, the hardened criminals ICE has taken off the street, many more probably fleeing the city? Would they admit that? Do they have any sense of the greater powers involved in this neo-marxist insurrection/revolution, or have they reduced it to a battle between fascists and we, the best people? (the other patrons, not my sister and her friends of course.)

The men were mostly accomplished in some way, mostly steady and successful, but soft. Sensitive men, who next to most of the women looked small and insignificant.

Will they forget about what they were outraged about the past two months, within two months? Have they internalized the lessons of 2020, or covid policy, or the rise of Trump? Prey to The Narrative, can they question any of it without questioning the whole of their identity, and risk being cast out from the best people?

I’m making a lot of assumptions, I did not talk to everyone in that bar, but I lived here for twenty years, I’ve changed a lot in that time, and it seems to me most of the folks I encountered today have stayed much the same as they were when I lived here, adrift oblivious on globalist winds.

Turned out, the sap had not started running, Valentine’s morning, I could have stayed the night in Minneapolis. But I would have drank, and that would have led to a scene. I thought too after I left, about driving back to the Whipple building, it being Friday the 13th, it might be spicy. But I realized I don’t care, the insurrection energy already seems drained, I’d be getting home at 1am or later.

Driving through the city, I remember why I love it, parts of it. It is such a beautiful city, as American cities go - it’s lakes, it’s parks, it’s parkways, the mighty Mississippi running through it. My old neighborhood, the squarest of all neighborhoods in the city, seemed peaceful as ever, on such a beautiful day. But the city is not improving, it’s leadership is bankrupting the city, turning it sundry, ever more violent, ever more unruly, gradually. Driving out businesses, flooding the streets with illegal migrants, harboring welfare thieves, they exist on federal largess, a perpetual dem-state government sending them tax money from elsewhere in the state, and property tax increases @ 6-10xs inflation.

A beautiful city with a bleak future, but probably a great future in the far distance, after the neo-marxists are driven underground.

~~~~~~

Also, Yuri Bezmenov on Substack invited me to a podcast, about the insurrection in Minnesota, and East Dakota. Welcome, new readers.

Share

* CanDo is a local NGO that has not posted financials on their website since 2022, when they took in $727,352 in grants, paying $425,625 in compensation, salaries and benefits. They have six employees now, unclear how many they had in 2022. I gather there is a reason they have not posted 2023 and 2024 financials, when NGO grants went exponential in MN. Other than that sign in that picture, it is unclear based on their calendar, what they do. Something about plant sharing, renter counseling, and anti-racism.

**

But Tim Walz will have you know, there is nothing unusual about the fraud here, it is very limited, and State investigators are on it. And I keep repeating, they are shoveling money out the door as fast as they are able.