Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sez77's avatar
Sez77
6d

This whole post felt like a warm, late afternoon, rambling walk through your life WHD.

I didn't know you were a man of so many talents.

I love hearing about other people's lives, and seeing where they're lived.

To have wisdom, empathy and optimism, a builder's mindset, and a craftsman's ability and talent, a firm grasp on politics, a window into the esoteric, room to move with animals and a wild, untamed but productive garden as nature intended…..

You are truly blessed my friend.

There may be dark clouds gathering, but I enjoyed this because it's the most calming thing I've read in weeks.

Beautiful article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
6d

Hi, beautiful article.

I also have discovered that all “planets” rotate around Polaris. The sun and moon are small and local just as they appear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Hunter Duncan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture