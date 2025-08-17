I’ve been relatively quiet on Substack, August 2025. My last post here was more than ten days ago, and I have been posting less on Notes. Some of that is simply enjoying the last of summer, trying not to take anything too seriously. It seemed too like I am not the only one feeling that way, responses to the Notes I did publish, way down in raw numbers; it seemed like a lot of people have been spending less time online. Which is a good thing. Enjoy the last of summer.

But there has been another reason I have not engaged as much online, which has to do I think with this being the time of Leo in the Zodiac, which is ruled by the sun, the strongest of the Fire signs, the Sun is extraordinarily active, Mars is prominent in the charts (the god of War), and six planets are all visible in the sky, like they are lining up to influence watch. It is a particularly energetic time. I covered a lot of this in my post on the transition into Leo.

Transitions: Cancer to Leo William Hunter Duncan · Jul 23 July 22-23 sees a shift from Cancer the crab to Leo the lion. While Cancer tends toward introversion, Leo is the center of attention. Whereas Cancer appreciates quiet, Leo likes to roar. While Cancer can be cool and aloof, Leo is generous and warm. Whereas Cancer likes to question, Leo likes to dictate to the point of dogma. Cancer is a water sign, Leo … Read full story

It is also a waning moon. The moon lately has been blood red, with the smoke from Canadian fires. As I am a Cancer ruled by the moon, I have to be careful when the moon is waning, not to get too dark. Though recently the moon and the eight of swords jumped out of the deck while I was shuffling, and that seemed to me a message that I am to go a bit dark this month, go deeper. To break out of the cage of my own making that is the Eight of Swords.

I’ve stayed offline more than typical, in part because I have been taste-testing the “black pill”, which is to say, seeing the situation as intractable; I cannot follow, for instance, the media and left response to the Russiagate revelations, without thinking about the inevitability of violence.

It is impossible to over-state how much damage to America the Clinton/Obama/Biden crowd, the deep state and their Media propagandists, did with the Russiagate hoax. It was that lie, that led to the two impeachment lies, the Covid lie, a stolen election, the J6 lie, 94 bogus charges against Trump after he declared for the 2024 Presidential Election, four years of open borders flooding America with near 20mil military aged democracy illiterate males, Official Health Care mutilating and sterilizing children in the name of therapy, and the inability even now of many on the left to distinguish between a man and a woman. And not just damage to America, millions of dead in Ukraine, which war would never have happened if the Left (mostly) had not demonized Russia and Putin in 2016, over the lie that was Russiagate (after Obama and Clinton instituted a color revolution there in 2014.)

Now the standard bearer of the Democrat party is a genuine psychopath. Gavin Newsome is not even convincing when he pretends to be livid, but he is inspiring legions of liberal boomers to be awful human beings ready to destroy the Constitution, wipe out the Senate, pack the court and put a woke military in charge. It is no coincidence that the three most smarmy politicians in America, Gavin Newsome, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell all hail from the Banana Republic called California. It should be no surprise, the latter two were selectively leaking classified information to the press, to usurp/coup Trump 1.0.

It was a coup/usurpation, and it continues to derange the minds of something like 25% of the population, with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). There is a remedy in the Constitution for traitors who perpetrate a coup of a duly elected President of the United States, which I imagine is part of the reason the New York Times is advocating to scrap the Constitution.

The left is not less deranged after the last election, but increasingly so, and I cannot see how that 25% of the country so thoroughly deranged is ever going to come back from that. I shudder to think the violence they will perpetrate, if those Clinton/Obama/Biden acolytes ever take power again. Read,, 100mil illiterate, third world men, reparations and redistribution of private land holdings to said immigrants etc “oppressed” (or in “holdings” for UBI), a Great Replacement of the propertied citizenry in overdrive.

If you want the template, see this discussion of what happened in “Rosedale” when a 98% white community became a 12% white community in the space of 20 years, and the violence that was perpetrated against those white folk, mostly elderly, who were not able or willing to move. That is the liberal utopia in practice, which is actively turning America into a third world, low-trust, hyper violent, multicultural slum.

The thread goes on in detail, worth the read here

Anyway, I have been beset by visions of the violence I would do to those who, for the basest of reasons, set America on this course of cynical, race-baiting Great Replacement gender wars, to get Trump, anything goes and nothing matters. It has been best for me this month to simply stay off-line as much as possible, try to have faith that maybe part of the reason Trump is taking control of the DC security situation, or previous lack-there-of, is they are soon likely to indict some of the worst perpetrators of Russiagate, and that would lead to paid rioting which could lead to mass rioting. It seems no coincidence, Hillary flattering Trump, hinting at a Nobel Prize. How can you indict such good will? See, Hillary has a bridge in Ukraine to sell you, while she and the COB Crowd work with Soros et all Pritzker billionaires to accelerate anarcho-tyranny here in America. You can’t have accountability for Russiagate if the country is in the midst of a Color Revolution. If nothing else works, if everything we have tried has only made him stronger, initiate Total Chaos.

I’m not sure what

means when he said the end was in June, but I think it has something to do with mostly unseen hostilities in the realm of AI, between the woke AI’s and his Centurion AI. AI generally is going to inflame that cynical, race-baiting Great Replacement gender war, and turn those NPC types most prone to deep state propaganda into controlled automatons, even more than they already are. Anyone deranged by Russigate/Covid/Woke/Trans/DEI is going to be reinforced by the AI justifying everything they “believe.” The Tech Bros supported Trump in the main, because Biden Admin told them there could be no open market, the State would allow the AI of only three different companies, destroy all else and control those three. But all their “free-market” AI, including Elon’s Grok, are globalist/woke, neomarxist social justice, cementing of the neoliberal order. So that even under Trump’s America First, a globalist, neoliberal control grid is shaping up. Say hello to our CBDC.

Not very optimistic, for this self-proclaimed and oft accused optimist. My friend

might be proud, though I cannot possibly huff the black pills like he does, lol.

Too I have watched the situation in the UK, and greater Europe, but especially the UK, wishing for them a William Wallace type to lay waste to the liberal order and migrant invaders. But that is cope, for what I am not really doing in my own country. I am not joining ICE, I have not joined Ivan Throne’s Company, I am not organizing in my own community, against what is clearly, increasingly an influx of low-income blacks and illegal migrants, in my 95% rural white community - and the increasing disorder that inevitably brings.

I saw this picture in our local paper recently. My first thought, they are all men. My second thought, they are all well dressed and they all have hats. My third thought was, they are much harder men then the men of my community today. Say what you will, there was a lot less petty crime and generalized degeneracy, back then.

Which by the way that is not me advocating to go back, or to advance “white supremacy", that is me recognizing weak men make hard times, hard times make hard men.

My antidote to black pilling

My general antidote to taste-testing black pills (I’ve never yet swallowed one), is to dive into my other work, and garden. Like Ed Abbey was fond of saying, the cure for melancholy is doing something.

The woman of the house called me an artist and craftsman. The man of the house said I should consider taking care of and restoring wooden boats. This is lakes country, and people who have wood boats will pay big money to have them repaired locally. The one local guy who has been doing that work, is retiring.

I thought about it for a month, and then I called him. He is retiring, and so are two others in Minnesota who take care of wooden boats, and there might be a half dozen. But he said, he has not done a true restoration in a decade, most of what he does is maintenance and winterizing. Most of his clients are beyond retirement age, many of them sold their boats when he announced his retirement, and younger people even if they have the money, don’t care about antiques even generally. Any chrome work will cost as much as a full restoration in the 80’s. It is becoming a very rich man’s thing, not really worth the trouble unless you have the passion and the disposable income. Granted, I would apparently be the only guy regionally, working on such boats - if I spent the next two years at least studying the craft.

I tried to talk him into letting me restore an old cedar strip canoe I have, in his shop, where I might learn a bit from him and maybe convince him to take me on as an apprentice. But he said his insurance guy will not allow him to rent space, or let anyone else work there unless they are an employee. I said that is sad. He agreed, that we should let insurance companies dictate who we can spend time with and how. But he also said he has never had an apprentice, which I took to mean he has always worked alone. Mostly I think he is an artist, particular about his space. But he did agree to give me a tour of his shop.

I need a shop, is the lesson I took from that.

The same guy who recommended me to the deck people, recommended me to the owner of this lake cabin. It is a hundred year old building, with no insulation and no foundation, so not livable from about late November to March. But it is her bit of paradise. She has talked to a half dozen guys the last ten years, she claims, none of whom would take on the job. Many of the windows look like this. There are many million dollar homes along this stretch of shoreline. She is like fallen gentry now working class, this cabin in her family since it was built.

The house has not been painted in probably 20 years, maybe 30. Or more. Hard to say.

I’m just trying to get the place shored up, so it isn’t degrading further. The best primer I can buy, the best paint, two coats of paint. Probably it just needs to stand until she is gone, which might be thirty years yet, after which it will probably be torn down. Though with a new paint job, well maintained every few years, this house could stand a lot longer than that. Good bones. Old bones. The original siding, Douglas Fir, the wood probably a thousand year old or older, is in excellent shape for the most part, despite having been neglected so long. The floor joists holding up the main floor are like the siding, very old, in excellent condition. It would be a shame to tear this building down and trash it.

It is a very pleasant place to work, this late summer. Despite, or perhaps because of the high dollar neighborhood, there is hardly anyone around.

~~~~~~~

Rarely anyone around the garden, but the elderly homeowner, and my dad showed up for a tour while I was gardening yesterday.

I haven’t said much about the garden this year. It has been even more wet this year than last, more rain over a longer period of time. It has rained every two days it seems, significant rain most of the time it rains, the soil has not had much opportunity to dry out, but one week this entire summer. Above, are tomatoes and brussels. Tomatoes seem about half the production, Brassicas (kohl rabi, cabbage, broccoli, brussels) are fine, but potatoes seem less productive and sweet melons are almost an entire bust.

The garden has never been more a jungle. All that rain is good for growing weeds and grass. Also, my hyper-extended left elbow is still healing, so I have not been as active here the last month, as I might otherwise have been. Still, as messy as it appears, I’m pulling about 50lbs of food out of here every week. I probably brought home 30lbs today: tomatoes, carrots, onions, kohl rabi, beans, zucchini, cucumber.

That is a summer cabbage, lower center. Upper right, a cluster of ewes, feasting on a zucchini I gave them, one with her head tilted back savoring it...

The local Amish would probably be shocked at the mayhem, but would marvel at the production

That is the winter, storage cabbage patch. The summer cabbage I started indoors, this winter cabbage I started from seed. There are potatoes beyond that, which are already dying back. Beyond that, a trellis of cucumbers. In the corner are Frontenac grapes I originally planted at my sister’s place in Minneapolis in 2003 and transplanted here in 2024, and a rogue seed from unharvested squash, or a few, I think the one called delicata, though it will probably be like a hybrid, not quite delicata. That plant in the very middle is a giant wild Artemisia that I have wrapped up with a rope, or the stems and flowers lay down on the cabbage and potatoes shading them. I love the way it smells. I would love to brew Absinth sometime.

I also took the time off with my elbow injury and worked extensively on my series of poems, which now I am considering having available in early Winter, hand bound, leather covered. Actually, I intend to have two books of poems available this holiday season, only hand, leather bound.

This was the first time my guitar playing was set back, in two and a half years, that was frustrating. My elbow even after a month is maybe 75%

So, real life, analog, is the key to the Black Pill Blues. There is magic in real life, in doing things in real life; mostly a facsimile online.

I sincerely hope violence is not the result of the divide that has been perpetrated upon America. I sincerely hope for some great shift in consciousness that will break the liberal from their propagandized stupor, and reawaken Americans to the promise of America. I don’t want war, I don’t want violence, I want the peace that is building things, gardening, writing poetry (and redpill substack posts), playing the guitar, singing and dancing.

But also I want accountability for Russiagate and Covid.

Sound currency and Justice.

Share