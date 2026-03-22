[Note to readers: I have been distracted by politics the last few months, with the insurrection in my State of Minnesota and war generally. It has been four months since I wrote about the tarot, and several readers have requested I return to esoteric topics. Also this post is too long for email, because of images.]

Anonymous

The Chariot is the number seven card of the Major Arcana of the Tarot. Seven is considered the most divine of numbers.

The seventh is the Heptad, traditionally the most sacred of numerical archetypes. It is on the seventh day, according to the Book of Genesis, that the Divine rested from its labors and declared the world was very good. In many traditions around the world, similarly, there are seven heavens above the earth and seven underworlds below it. The Heptad is also the archetype of spontaneity and the unexpected… according to the Pythagoreans…alone among the first ten natural numbers, 7 has no divisors but 1 and no multiples at all.

The Chariot is a glyph of the world.

The wheels are ever turning. The black and white sphinx drawing the Chariot are polarity, drawing the chariot in balanced opposition. The figure is androgynous, though typically considered male, as there is immense power and Force here. The Chariot has four pillars, representing the four directions, seasons, elements, suits, four symbols of the Magician. He is protected by a canopy as a symbol of the firmament and the Zodiak. He is crowned, holding a scepter and a three headed staff, for the Trinity. Above his crown is a herald, three flames, like Kether the crown, the first Sephiroth, or the divine spark, or the trinity. The white shield contains seven stars; he has achieved a great victory, a great conquest. Triumph. His enemies driven to the very shore.

In the ascent of the Tree [Cabala], the path of the Chariot is the first which crosses the abyss and the card is always treated as a symbol of triumph, the victory of the soul which has conquered one plane and now rises higher.

There are no reigns, no steering wheel, the world ever turning is not something you drive, or direct, but ride.

This is magic power, alchemy, the holy grail, mystical ecstasy, the Philosophers Stone, spiritual rapture. Work perfected, every plan full to fruition. He has conquered this earthly plane.

The ruling sign is Cancer, symbolized by the amber of his armor, ruled by the Moon, yet he is more Emperor than High Priestess. He is called the Child of the Powers of Water, he is like the very essence of Life.

The Charioteer is not driving the triumphal car but being drawn along in it. The card marks the release from earthly bondage of the adept’s true and higher self, in an emotional and spiritual rapture which sets him free to soar beyond the normal limits of human consciousness into a communion with the divine…The card corresponds to the process called “exaltation” in alchemy, the achievement of a peak mystical ecstasy in which the alchemist himself became the Philosopher’s Stone, the summit of all earthly aspiration, the perfect substance which metaphorically turned everything it touched into gold. The remaining Trumps, following the Chariot, show stages of the discovery and development of the true self.

Earliest images depicted Mars in his fury, even earlier in a chariot typically pulled by four horses, based on the Greek Ares, drawn by his immortal Hippoi Areioi, four fire-breathing, winged horses: Aithon, Phlogios, Konabos, and Phobos.

The girls are impressed. 6th Century BC.

4th Century, attributed to Suessula, Ares aiming to spear a Giant, with Aphrodite and their son Eros.

The Frenchman Claude Audran in 1673 painted Mars in his Chariot drawn by wolves, led by an angel with a trumpet; the Englishman Charles Grignion depicted Mars in his Chariot drawn by three lions, also led by an angel with a trumpet.

This presumably is an Angel heralding death and discord. But in the Tarot, the only Angel with a trumpet is announcing the Resurrection, in the card 20-Judgment.

Marseille tarot, 17th Century

Eliphas Levi, 1854. It’s all masculine. Most later Tarot Chariot depictions follow suit.

The Chariot was one of the cards which Eliphas Levi ‘rectified’, and Wirth and Waite based their designs on his. Among other alterations, he changed the horses pulling the triumphal car into two sphinxes, one black and one white. Levi interpreted the card as a symbol of ‘magical power in all it’s fullness’ and his two sphinxes stood for the opposites yoked together to draw the chariot. He said that the angel with a flaming sword who guarded the gate of Eden after the expulsion of Adam and Eve…had the form of a sphinx with a human head on the body of a bull, like the winged man-headed bulls of ancient Mesopotamian art. The Charioteer in Levi’s card is both the angel who guards paradise and the man who regains it.

Rider-Waite Tarot deck, 1910. “He is conquest on all the planes - in the mind, in science, in progress, in certain trials of initiation…concerned with a Mystery of Nature….the planes of his conquest are manifest and external, not within himself.” On his shoulders are Urim and Thummin, the two crescents of the Moon. Each of the four phases of the moon are seven days.

He has a crab on his helmet because he is ruled by the sign Cancer.

Crowley, Thoth deck, 1943. Four cherubim/sphinx instead of two, the traditional man, eagle, bull and lion of Ezekiel’s vision. “His vizor of his helmet is lowered because no man can look upon his face and live.” He is holding a symbol of the Holy Grail, “Of pure amethyst, of the color of Jupiter, but it’s shape suggests the full moon and the great sea of Binah.”

Pappas called The Chariot, “the preservation of the Divine in Human.”

Working with the Tarot

The meaning of drawing The Chariot when working with the cards depends on the context and the question. Inverted, if you draw it upside down, it is a reminder, the point of this life is achievement, the Great Work. You are in the midst of some challenge, some attempted mastery of a thing, it is time to reinvigorate your efforts. Or it may mean you have been complacent about a goal; get to it. Always with the thought of mastery of the material, to transcend the material, to train the focus on spirit. Too often, people focus strictly on the material without any notion of any spirit, or they strive after spirit without mastering the material; either way is to be mired in the material.

Drawing the card upright, you have achieved some victory, some triumph, you have overcome the challenge and transcended. Or you are about to. It is a reminder also, the Great Work is about mastering the material, to then focus on the spiritual. You are a personality, but deeper you are an individuality, aka your soul. Your personality is your life. Your soul is the compilation of all your lives. This earth is like a spiritual training ground, you are here for your soul’s experience, to expand and strengthen the soul. This card means at the very least, you have done something worthy.

That you may one day achieve “the holy grail, mystical ecstasy, the Philosophers Stone, spiritual rapture” and the Lost Paradise.

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