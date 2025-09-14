I hesitated to write anything of length about the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a hot take. The first forty eight hours after an event like this is like the fog of war, a lot of rumor, falsehoods and wishful thinking flying like shrapnel. Besides, I was very angry the first 36 hrs, so I kept to notes, and reading a lot of excellent takes and a lot of garbage. Otherwise I’ve been grieving, not just for the murder of Charlie, but for the change his murder portends.

I did say three things in notes, I think worth repeating here:

Ferdinand of course was the Archduke Franz Ferdinand, who was assassinated on a street in Sarajevo in 1914, a murder said to have been the catalyst for the beginning of open hostilities of WWI, and the estimated 15-22 million who died. He was murdered by a 19 year old student, Gavrilo Princip, who shares a bit of physiognomy with Tyler Robinson

Similar hair, similar pinched mouth of the self-righteous leftist. Princip’s eyes are only sadder because he clearly got beat up and had some time to reflect on the consequences of his actions. Hard to say how his soul fared, after those 15-22mil died in the aftermath of that murder of the Archduke and his wife. At least Princip did it to “unite all Yugoslavs, free from Austrian control.” Tyler did it because he is just a stupid pawn in the stochastic terrorism games the Dems and Media have been playing for ten years, too self-righteous to know he is fighting for the very real authoritarianism he was propagandized to think he was fighting against.

Though liberal media remains mystified about his motive. It is widely reported, he told his family only days before how much he hated Charlie Kirk. But whatever could be his motive? Anything to not link him with their hitler fascist propaganda, obviously.

There is little but contempt in Tyler’s eyes. Smug, empty, vapid, stupid contempt.

As opposed to the “I feel like I have been here like fourteen times before” look of Decarlos Brown Jr, brutal murderer of a small, pretty white girl, for being a small, defenseless pretty white girl in a train car full of black people who apparently have no problem at all, black men murdering white girls.

“Got that white girl,” he is recorded saying, repeatedly.

She had already been stabbed once in this picture. There were five others who could have interfered as he stood up, but did not. They will answer for it one day, some how, some way.

The kind of men who followed Charlie Kirk would have tackled this monster. “Nazi fascists” would have tackled this monster into submission. Iryna Zarutska might still be alive if there had been any Charlie Kirk-like men in this scene. This murder would not have happened if there were a group of powerful young white boys behind him. The black man behind DeCarlos got up, but not until Decarlos had stabbed her three times and is walking away from his deed, and only so he can get away from the scene. The rest just sit there and let her die alone, like it wasn’t happening. Worthless, empty, barely recognizably human. Life in a liberal city.

Lest we forget this recent episode, this progeny of liberal ideology, aka trans degenerate murderer of children in a Catholic school, Robert Westman - two miles from my sister and her kids in Minneapolis. And now news comes out, Charlie Kirk’s killer, Robinson, was living with another man who is said to be non-binary/trans. I think after the third time it is definitely enemy action.

By comparison, Charlie Kirk was an American prince among men. I did not follow him, I do not really follow any of the primary “conservative influencers,” but I recognized faith, truth and a mission. He truly believed in the work and path he had chosen, and he had a great many young men who admired him for his passion, his work ethic, his integrity and his forthright nature. A true role model for young American men, in an America where young men have been systematically beaten down and demonized for a generation at least.

I guess they hate him because he is not a black or brown rapist or murderer, or a white assassin.

Erika Kirk gave a short speech that was Valkyrie-like, full of sorrow but also fury. This is what the leftist/globalist hates most, a happy white family.

Our Feral Streets

Liberals have unleashed on America a legion of Tyler Robinsons and Robert Westmans, radicalized young leftists who hate America, and believe sowing mass chaos with property destruction, murder and assassination is justified; at the same time liberals have released a horde of millions of illegal, illiterate foreign military aged men in the country, to prey upon American women; while flooding the streets with career criminals, with the message to those criminals that there is literally nothing you do that we won’t excuse or ignore, including stabbing to death defenseless little innocent white girls on trains.

Institutionalized mass chaos.

The murder rate in most American cities, run almost exclusively by liberals, is 2-7 times higher than the civilian death rate in the war in Ukraine. The murder rate in Marxist Minneapolis where I used to live and still have family, is 17.67 per 100,000, compared to 22.33 back in 2021, while the civilian death rate in the war in Ukraine is 11. Liberals are literally killing each other at a rate higher than a full scale militarized war, and yet somehow liberals have allowed themselves to be propagandized into believing Trump and MAGA are the source of their misery.

The average murder rate in all American cities, is roughly equivalent to the civilian death rate in the war in Ukraine. But Trump!

Increasingly it sounds to me like a fascist is someone who wants to protect American women from feral streets and the feral degenerate mutants Democrats have created.

Cartel

Really, honestly, the Democrat party is cartel. The cartels south of the border had a product the Dems desperately needed: migrants. The Dems can never have enough. Liberal organizations worked directly with cartels and the Biden Admin to flood America with migrants - and trafficked children. Biden Admin did not do anything very meaningful to stem the cartel trade of fentanyl. Democrats flood American streets with violent criminals, they shelter cartel members in their sanctuary states and cities. One has to begin to ask, these mayors and governors of sanctuary cities and states, are they owned by cartels? I’ve no doubt, not just cartels south of the border, but also the Health Care cartel. But I digress. (Plenty of republicans are controlled by Health Care, Big Food, Bomb Making and Finance cartels). These Dem mayors and governors work at least for the Dem cartel.

Democrats have been inflicting terrorism on their own cities. They have facilitated turning the cities more violent than war zones. Now too, inculcating a culture of political assassination we have not seen since those boomers were jaded hippies in the 70’s. Now those boomer hippies in their dotage are contributing to another culture of assassination. (Who said it’s a death cult?)

But this feels different, more monumental, a kind of inflection point, where the entire liberal project of the West, has been growing increasingly deranged and suspect, across the West. It seems obvious now, Liberals are willing to destroy the West and America, to maintain power. They are willing to kill a prince like Charlie Kirk, and pass off the brutal public murder of Iryna as not worth noticing; or pretending they can’t find a motive, one of their deranged trans “science” projects shooting kids in his former school; or turning their eyes from their pet migrants preying on American women, like those black people turned away from Iryna on that train in Charleston NC.

Folks, I am so tired of writing about how bad crime has gotten in concert with how illegal immigration is so out of control. Even worse, it is swept under the rug by major corporate media conglomerates. But inside I feel that if I don’t, and note the existence of certain individuals’ names, they will be forgotten in the wastebin of history, and I can’t let that stand. Several horrendous crimes have occurred that should have received national attention; however, they did not. There is no reason we all should not be aware of Larisha Sharell Thompson, DaCara Thompson, and Ava Moore.

Soft Men Becoming Hard Men

This post from Sept 02 had twice the legs of most of my posts of late, up to a week after, when most posts don’t last 48hrs.

Soft Men Becoming Hard Men William Hunter Duncan · Sep 2 I am a “soft man,” insofar as I have lived in an America in decline, but still the empire, global hegemon, all my life. Where I live in rural Minnesota, it is still a “high trust” society, there is very little crime and no significant social disturbance. We remain first world, and as long as we are, most of us will be “soft men.” Read full story

It seems esp apropos, after the last week. The dissident right crowd on Substack has been sounding a lot harder, a lot more strident, esp after the murder of Charlie Kirk. A lot of people now want leftists rounded up. leftist organizations smashed. I didn’t hear anyone really say it, but some are longing for a Franco type figure, to lay waste to the progressive, woke institutional infrastructure. Clearly the Universities have become training grounds for ideology abetting terrorism. The media mostly blamed Charlie for getting assassinated, they tried to pretend Iryana didn’t get murdered and then ran cover for the killer. They pretended that tranny killing those kids was about guns, because they want to disarm you so they can prey upon you more easily than they already do. For most people on the right, the last few weeks has been one long clear sign, the left has nothing remaining but violence, and is hesitating less and less.

Let’s also be honest, if someone were to assassinate say, Saint Anthony Fauci, a lot of people on the right would celebrate openly, there would be more than a few quiet smiles. As much as I have joked about Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci force marched walking hand in hand naked into the sea, never to be seen again, I am not at all for a tit for tat assassination campaign. Even if Charlie was like an American prince, and Saint Fauci and Gates are like Mengele-squared times 40 years to perfect it.

But like the Librarian advised, none of us can stop what is coming. We can’t know what precisely is coming, but once the “revolution” starts, it is a wave that carries all. The trend though, is not in the favor of leftists/deep state/globalists, which is what is making them turn increasingly to violence.

Though always remember, the globalLib/Mamdani set would be happy for an assassination tit for tat, turning into a full scale shooting war, in the ever ongoing campaign to subvert and destroy America. They certainly would have no problem, 15-22+/- million dead, left and right, if it meant rewriting the “Constitution” in their globalist image.

Prove me wrong, lol.

Epochal change is afoot. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a great portent of change, I am not the only one who feels it. He is a worthy martyr, though I wish he weren’t, still alive to fill what now feels like some great void. I fully expect more copy-cat assassinations, I fully expect the left to become ever more violent and deranged, and the right to grow ever harder. Act accordingly. This future is not for soft men.

Charlie Kirk is dead. Long live Charlie Kirk.

