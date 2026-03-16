Much has been made of the implosion of the online, “dissident right,” since the inauguration of Trump this second time around. This is the crowd that the left, and the likes of Fox’s Mark Levine and congressional RINO’s might refer to as the far-right or fascist wing of the “party”. But, to be dissident is necessarily not to be of the “party”; you will find few who would describe themselves as dissident right and of the Republican Party.

After the public relations disaster of Charlottesville in 2017, the Alt-right effectively ceased to be a thing. Emboldened by Trump’s election, they came out a little too strong and not particularly clear, or in some cases too clear, about intentions. Richard Spencer turned into something like a libtard, trying to achieve some kind of respectability in regime media circles (though he seems to have redeemed himself a bit.) Milo Yiannopoulos went off the rails, refocused on coming to terms with his gayness (also making something of a haunted comeback.) Richard Hanania began his devolution into elite human capital defending pederasty. The broader right got pulled into the orbit of MAGA, and remnants of the alt-right evolved into the dissident right, which I tend to think of at its best as the intellectual foundation of the right, and its conscience. Its worst elements are joooooo despising, women hating, terminally online, ur-thinking acolytes to Fuentes and Candace.

Maybe if he hadn’t buttoned his shirt up quite so far this image would not have become so iconic? Seems comparatively tame now.

Dissident of course is not a right-wing term specifically. It refers to anyone, right or left, in open opposition to the government. One of the most famous in recent memory would be Vaclav Havel, poet, playwright and essayist, who was the most prominent dissident in soviet Czechoslovakia, who later became Czech Republic President after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It helps to be handsome to go from dissident to President.

His life is instructive, concerning the difference between dissidence as a temporary stance in opposition, and dissidence as an identity, core to the personality.

Substack is full of people of the best caliber of the “dissident right”, the best of the intellectual and right-conscience, more or less quasi-affiliated with the Republican party and the more prominent, more mainstream right-wing influencing crowd such as Rufo, Cernovich, Prosobiek or Matt Walsh. I don’t know that any of these “dissident right” ever refer to themselves as dissident right, but they have carved a niche for themselves that is foundational for right thinking. More often I hear them talking about the Ascendant Right, or New Right.

Meanwhile there is a cohort of former dissident right, who are now making a living in part denouncing the right, prominent among them, Academic Agent (Neema Parvini), Pedro Gonzalez and Richard Hanania.

Some in the right dissident sphere have come to denounce Trump and MAGA, starting almost immediately after Trump assumed the Presidency again - no matter what he did it was never enough - but especially now after this adventure in Iran. They voted for Trump to deport illegals, re-shore industrial capacity and stay out of foreign wars. The Deporting of illegals has been hampered by leftist organizing, getting in the way of it, in hostile fashion at every opportunity (though the administration does not get much credit for the millions that self-deported, and you don’t see the online-right preventing the left from interfering) while re-shoring industry is more like a decade-long process. We are only three weeks in to this adventure in Iran, but that is three weeks too long for some. I sympathize, but also find myself ambivalent, seeing what Trump is trying to do, rid the world of the malignant menace that is the Ayatollahs/IRGC. I am reserving judgment until it is resolved or not.

Yet MAGA support for Trump is mostly unwavering, which should be a message to the dissident, terminally online right, you have a lot of influence but not as much as you think. Trump has done a great deal that is good domestically, which MAGA sees and will not forget, seeing him as keeping the bloodthirsty, cluster-B Democratic Party at bay. It is also true, conventional Republicans, unlike Liberals, tend to disavow the fringe. Liberals lately have been running cover for their Trans and Muslim immigrant terrorist killers, while the conventional, normie right is happy to denounce everyone on their right as anti-semite or worse, for hardly any reason at all.

The Republican Party in fact, acts like controlled opposition, like they are merely holding territory until the left seizes it.

The visage you see just before you are emasculated, jabbed with mRNA against your will unto oblivion

Sometimes good looks plus power leads to cuckoldry

Augustus is what you get when you think you’ve killed Caesar

Which brings me back to the difference between dissident right, and ascendant right. Dissidence is a stance, a posture (ideally of confidence,) in defiance of entrenched power. Being right dissident then is not just about defying Democrats, it is about defying the RINO. As dissidence is a stance, it cannot become identity, or core to the personality, or one is likely to become in defiance of everything, whoever is in power, no matter what. Dissidence becomes the thing unto itself. Terminally disagreeable.

In the case of some right dissidents, so invested in fighting the dems, fighting woke liberalism so long, the re-election of Trump became like an identity crisis.

It is easier being dissident, than rebuilding or restoring America. This is why a lot of the conspiratorial crowd that was trenchant during covid and biden, just descended deeper into conspiracy after Trump was re-elected. For some he will never be more than the guy who was all about the jabs (or Jews.) The dissident doesn’t evolve, so he doesn’t assume Trump can evolve. No matter how much RFK Jr gradually hobbles the forced-vaccines for everything community, Trump will always be Mr Operation Warp Speed.

The Alt-Right collapsed, the Dissident Right seems to have collapsed (some now hoping for, or helping the dems to win 2026 so they can go back to feeling righteous in their eternal disagreeableness,) so what holds for the Ascendant, New Right?

One of the reasons I identify with the right is, those on the right tend to be about tradition, and traditional values. They believe in the Virtues. They believe in God. They believe in the power of individual agency and sovereignty, the importance of family and local community. They believe in the greatness of the West and America. They believe in hierarchy and excellence.

The left, by contrast, seems to care about gay race communism, destroying every boundary, ever more power for government ruled by women and BIPOC DEI, turning America third world flooding it with illiterate third worlders, turning the streets over to criminality, facilitating the plundering of the Treasury, transing and aborting kids.

The Ascendant Right feels positive, like something beautiful, good, honest and true, to strive for, to build upon. It feels like a potential restoration. I’ve been reading Plato’s The Republic; I am struck by how much he wanted to lift up, empower, strengthen and make exceptional, his fellow Greeks.

By contrast liberalism has become the tearing down of all that is exceptional in favor of the degenerate and retarded.

I was not very political at all, during the heyday of the Alt-right, except as a kind of unaffiliated dissident against all forms of the accumulation of unwarranted power, particularly in the form of governments, corporations and banks, but specifically in the places I worked.

But during covid I became more acquainted with the right, and I am eternally grateful to the dissident right, you helped me take back my manhood.

In that way too, Vaclav Havel going from dissident to President, is a model for right dissidents to become Ascendant, something greater.

I am eager for an Ascendant, New Right, to counter the madness of the left, to maintain and restore America.

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