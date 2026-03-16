Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
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Whilst I’m of the Right persuasion for the same reasons, I’m also a realist and know that Biblically this whole world as we know it will be destroyed in a spiritual war between or Creator and the Father of Lies. In the end, we will have a New Earth, recreated where pain and death will no longer exist.

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1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
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Donna
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I appreciate your thoughtful analysis of the current political storm. I find it very disconcerting and strive to find a reason for all the discord. I am with you...We must give it time, stay focused and continue to be supportive for what we believe in and voted for. I strive to find the truth in all this posturing and finger pointing. Continue your musings, I find some level of peace when I read them.

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