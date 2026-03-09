World War One was called the war to end all wars. That happened during, and perhaps as a result of, the rise of the bureaucracy, early in the 20th century, when they began to conceive of humans as easily molded by whatever circumstances set up by The Science, to become whatever the highly educated class decided humans should be like. It feels like we have been at war in some capacity ever since.

Really, America has been at war for something like 249.6 years, of the nearly 250 years we have been a Nation. That is a bit of an exaggeration. But not really. Perhaps it is the human condition?

I’ve lost quite a few subscribers for simply not posting anything the last two and a half weeks. What good would it have been though, posting a hot take, in the early fog of war? Or write, pretending like it isn’t happening? It has not become more clear. What was the bombing of that girls school in Tehran, that first day of bombing? Bad Israeli intelligence, or an Israeli direct hit? Was that the only unhappy accident? Do the Israeli’s do anything by accident?

It seems the massive Israeli strike on oil depots around Tehran this weekend past, apparently sending flame through the sewer system, caught the US by surprise. One wonders who is leading this fight. At the same time, what may look like Hubris in Trump and Fox News war propagandists might simply be their sense of freedom to act abroad, while ever feeling constrained domestically by lawfare and street chaos, which is the left at war domestically against Trump and America.

Like my favorite writers on Substack, I have been rather ambivalent about this war. The Ayatollahs are a malign actor on the world stage, fomenting Islamist terror all across the Middle East and further. They are a stain on Persia. They no doubt have a hand, by way of their relationship with China, in London and now New York, the two primary financial cities of the West, being controlled by Islamists. Really much of Europe is beset by a plague of Islamists. Mosques are sprouting like mushrooms in Texas of all places, Dearborn Michigan is going to be a flash point, and of course here in my home state Somalis have stolen tens of billions of dollars from welfare and effectively control politics in Minneapolis and increasingly the State.

This is how the GOP is like some sort of controlled opposition party. The problem on the Right is, the only thing the normie conservative wants to conserve is GDP, aka The American Way, the life we have grown accustomed to. That the Congress has not passed the SAVE Act or made it so the Census does not count illegals, is acting like controlled opposition by the US Chamber of Commerce at least, if not the Deep State or Israel. The US Chamber of Commerce is in support of flooding American roads with illiterate islamists etc from around the world, running heavy loads on 18 wheels, a few cracked American skulls and jobless Americans just the cost of doing business. You won’t find the US Chamber of Commerce calling for remigration any more than you will hear that from the denizens of the GOP, or the Zionist lobby.

So, trust the plan? What’s the plan, again? Cuba is next, you say? Meanwhile my Islamist Attorney General in Minnesota, Keith Ellison, is adding 18 new lawyers to his staff, twelve of them paid for by the Trump government, to “fight fraud” in Minnesota. The Congress grilled Ellison recently, said he should be in jail, then gave him twelve new lawyers to bedevil Minnesotans with, to facilitate more fraud and the Islamification of my State government. This is the GOP I recall, that was all about Middle East wars so that we would not have to fight the Jihadi’s over here. A friendly reminder too, scratch a Jewish Zionist and find an open-borders migrationist, making the West home to illiterate third worlders particularly Islamists.

Which, I might as well be talking Farsi, or Hebrew, for all the comprehension I get locally, talking about these things. I was in a local bar last weekend, where there are rifles and shotguns hanging from the ceiling, talking with a nice boomer/late Gen X, ostensibly conservative couple, who smiled at me when I said we should secede from the Twin Cities and become East Dakota, and then asked me if we could become part of Canada. They seemed shocked when I said Canada is more deranged than Minneapolis. They didn’t ask any more questions about East Dakota.

It is not just the fog of war hanging over this joint Israeli/US bombing of Persia, but there is a fog of war hanging over the United States domestically, going on a decade at least. ICE deportations being a prime example of that, nothing really about ICE tactics or methods changing from the Obama years, but the normie Right suddenly uncomfortable with the “heavy handedness,” that isn’t any more heavy handed than it has ever been, it is only that leftists with support from Islamists, the EU, UN, China and even Iran, causing chaos wherever they can, disrupting the deportation process. Remigration, you see, would be too upsetting to GDP, and the boomer nest egg and Gen X sinecures/investment portfolios. “The American Way.”

So I have been focusing mostly on maple sap, because everything else seems a hopeless fog.

I’m also, probably, having surgery soon, to reattach a detached bicep, in which case I will be one-handed for a couple of months, in which case I am thinking about taking a longer hiatus from writing on substack. Speaking of that fog of war, I don’t know that I am doing a very good job here of dispelling it. I have another long poem I am working on that is not going very well, I think I will take that post-op time to focus primarily on that. Hardly anyone knows I have two published poetry books, but it will be that poetry that will dispel fog, considerably more-so than this blog writing.

Anyway, that is my council, such as it is. Tend to your immediate life. Take care of what you can take care of. In the fog of war the only thing to do is tend to what you can see, which tends to be local and immediate. You cannot fight a fog that is engulfing everything, you can only be a beacon bright, or hunker down and prepare for whatever comes out of the fog, secure in the clarity of the self.

For all the hand-ringing on the right about what the right should do/be, being right is mostly, at it’s best, about virtue, which is to say, strengthening the core of the self, to be good and useful for your family, friends, community and country.

