My most recent post, The Insurrection Act For Minnesota, was ill timed, Trump making some kind of deal the same day I published it. Instantly obsolete, I’m not sure what I accomplished; though, the insurrection keeps apace and I am quite confident this is a budding, urban insurgency, and will eventually be put down with overwhelming force or it will metastasize, as it already has, spreading to each coast particularly Portland, LA and New York City, people being trained in urban warfare tactics in many major cities now. That is the new Dem tactic to keep their cherished illegal immigrants. They will incite civil war to keep them here, and that we never have any accounting for the tens-to-hundreds of billions of welfare/gov-program fraud in every blue state.

I did manage with that post and especially Why Minnesota, to pick up a significant number of new subscribers, the first increase of any significance since last October. Welcome, new readers.

Wondering what I should write next, I thought briefly about continuing with my series on the Tarot. I sometimes pull a single card for reference for the day, something to consider, think about, reflect and meditate upon. I pulled The Hermit twice in a row. I have a long history with this blog, bringing in new subs on the strength of my social and cultural commentary, and then losing most of them when I write about spiritual things. But that is The Hermit, he only shares the light of the star that he holds in his lamp, mostly hidden behind his cloak, with those who are capable of looking at it.

Anyway, that said, I have not been very Hermit like, antagonizing my MN Attorney General, Keith Ellison, who is on substack. Of all the scoundrels “leading” Minnesota, even more than Walz, I find Keith Ellison to be especially odious. He is Muslim, he is neo-Marxist, he cares nothing about the actual law, and he is the top law enforcement officer in the state, has been for seven years and he has turned the State increasingly lawless. Not only has he presided over the theft of many billions per year from welfare, he has leaned on prosecutors statewide to treat violent minorities and especially his fellow Muslims, Somali’s, with proverbial velvet gloves. If he wins again in 2026, would he, like his fellow Muslims and Leftists in the UK, flood the state with Muslim, illegal and “legal” immigrants, and then preside over the rape of Minnesota?

He calls his Substack Affording Your Life, which sounds to me like a mafia don telling me what I think my life is worth if I want to keep it.

According to Tim Walz, there is an entire division at the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, working on welfare and government program fraud. But I have gone to their website twice, and there is not a single word in the entire website dedicated to welfare or government program fraud investigations. Which makes me wonder if anything is being done at the State level, to look into the fraud? Media doesn’t talk about it, Walz has not published a press release about it since Dec 18. None of our Democrat politicians talk about it unless they are asked. My sense is, there is no desire in the MN State government on the democrat side (and among some republicans), much of law enforcement and the Judiciary, and especially media, to look into this any further - mostly to play defense against the Feds looking into it: Keep the focus on ICE.

Btw, for the record, Senator Amy Klobuchar, running for MN Governor, is hear-by, to be referred by me, only as Amy Walz.

but for the hair, indistinguishable

Meanwhile our Secretary of State is running for a fourth term:

I know he looks pensive, vacant and weak, but that is the visage of a Minnesota-style bolshevik, preparing to wipe out the kulaks

My sense is the vast majority of the fraud continues, and will continue indefinitely, especially if Amy Walz becomes the Governor.

But MN BCA did have a tip line:

so I sent them a tip: “I have been hearing about 700 million in cash leaving the MPLS airport for Somalia every year, from the billions they steal from welfare programs in Minnesota, amounting to 100+billion at least the last few decades. But all I hear most of our major politicians in Minnesota talking about is getting ICE out of Minnesota so we can flood Minnesota with illegal immigrants so they can turn Minnesota into a one-party State and continue the fraud. I didn’t see anything anywhere in your website about it. Thank you, William Hunter Duncan

I have not received a response after three days. Part of me thinks that is a good thing, another part of me thinks that is sad, and I am right that little is being done to end the fraud.

Writing about Minnesota as a central hub of potential civil war in the US, has made me feel like I need more friends, maybe not be quite such a hermit anymore. My livelihood depends on me maintaining a contractors license in good standing with the state, and our state Dem leadership and many of their people are so very mean spirited, petty and wicked, I can imagine them messing with constituents who question them, that way.

The Republican and Democrat caucuses are Tuesday, Jan 02. I know all I would hear at the Dem caucus would be Racism, ICE, Trump! I’m curious though, what kind of energy will be at the Republican caucus, so I am going. See how many people I can talk to about East Dakota, lol.

First impression of the caucus, it’s old. Average age of 70? These old folks waiting in two long lines, a half hour early; there is one person per table running drivers licenses, to make sure we live in the county (the dems probably check licenses too, for the integrity of their caucus, but of course they made it illegal to ask in the election.) This is the first time I have been to this new high school, very different from the one I graduated from, here in this town in 1991, built in the 1950’s; this new High School, very modern, lots of glass, incredibly wasteful to heat, very corporate/institutional. It is a great contrast to the mostly boomer, few of them corporate in their bearing, attendees of the caucus.

The initial meeting is taking place in the auditorium, I take a seat in the back. About 200 people. There is no music. The emcee asks how many are here for the first time, at least a third of the people raise their hand. There is that obscene Minnesota/Somali/Chinese Communist Party flag on a pole on the stage. Someone points it out early in the meeting and the emcee takes it back stage out of sight, to broad approval. He introduces our State Senator, who makes a joke about climate change, and says something about Al Gore. It felt for a moment like 2010. But then he said a great many words about fraud and what the republicans in the legislature are doing about it, and also about Communism, in the context of the goings on in Minneapolis. Good man. Genuinely cares about us.

Different people read statements from the other reps who didn’t show up, mostly uninspiring, like one would expect, second hand. Then the Emcee asked if anyone had any questions. An older guy got up, went to the edge of the stage, took the microphone and ranted for a minute or two about how this is not somalia! LOL. I did not feel a lot of “Minnesota Nice” in that room just then, very refreshing.

The Emcee asked if there were any more questions, but he seemed ready to move on, so I raised my hand and my voice and said, “I have a question. With the insurrection in Minneapolis, and all the fraud, if Dems win again, can outstate MN secede from the Twin Cities?”

A kind of shudder, and a kind of laughter, moved through the room. Then I heard a woman up front say, “East Dakota”. And then the emcee said, “East Dakota?” Then he said to me, with a smile, “we will take that under advisement.”

In characteristic Minnesota fashion, no one asked me about it after. Minnesotans are a circumspect bunch. But they will remember this, if they ever hear “East Dakota” again.

I’m a delegate, for my precinct, for the county convention, somewhat defacto, there being 19 openings but only 15 people from my precinct showed up. So there will be more meetings, more opportunities to listen and talk.

These are my people, this is where I was born, this is where I grew up, and they have the sense that they are at the precipice of being overrun, but not the words for it, or the courage to say it. There was a deep and weary concern about fraud and immigration, it really is the only thing they are thinking about, politically. Some part of them knows if they lose the 2026 election it is going to get a lot worse.

Seeing it through their eyes, our Minnesota government is a communist party, EU flavored Great Replacement Machine in open insurrection with international backing, against the Federal government. I don’t even like to call myself Minnesotan anymore, the name feels stained. Minnesota is a word taken from Dakota, meaning clear waters. There is nothing clear about Minnesota anymore.

The rape of the UK’s working class cities is not enough for UK’s Liberals

East Dakota?

Being a realist, I know it is very unlikely if not impossible. Outstate MN is 80% of the State, getting the leadership of every county on board for such a project, would be near impossible. It would have to be done suddenly, almost surreptitiously, ready to constitute the new government in a moment, because the instant it became clear it might happen, the Blackrock, Vanguard, Paul Singer’s etc Big Money jackoffs, would buy up as much land as possible, to prevent anything being done that might be unacceptable to the globohomo control matrix.

I like the idea of East Dakota because it is inspiring, the idea of having a place to build something new, to create a new state unlike any other. There would be no point making a new state if it is just like all the others, if it is still entirely captive to the globohomo dependency program. We could intentionally restore small towns, family farms, real community, the health of the land and waters. With the right intention people of initiative would be drawn to it, they would come from all over to build such a thing from scratch. No thieving somalis, no illegal immigrants, no big money globalist dueschbags, no overbearing, maternalistic, longhouse government bleeding you dry standing in the way of everything you want to do, threatening to replace you with illiterate third worlders.

It would be something to believe in, rather than feeling like we are at the mercy of the Twin Cities, globalist, neo-Marxist Great Replacement Machine formerly known as Minnesota.

And who knows? Maybe Minnesotans will find their courage and throw the bums out in the midterms?

I’m fine being a Hermit. I write the way I do because it is true to myself, and because I don’t want to be famous. Only a few people are ever going to take The Hermit seriously, but the best kind of people.

Meanwhile I will keep saying, I’m proud to be from Minnesota and I hope my fellow Minnesotans find their courage and sense and smash these neo-marxist fanatics; and if my State government and their leftist shock troops think they are going to take everything from us, then I am going to keep calling into being, East Dakota.

