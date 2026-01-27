(Note to readers, an earlier version of this went out to paid subs only. Substack does not seem to allow re-setting that. Sorry for any confusion.)

I was born in Central Minnesota. I lived in Minneapolis for 20 years. I live now in my boyhood home with my elderly parents.

I was there in Minneapolis in 2020. It was like living in an occupied city. For three nights, hardly any vehicles or people on the streets, helicopters in the sky and a general sense of foreboding. A neighbor texted me, “did you see that strange person walking on the street!?” I had, it was just a neighbor out for a walk. The paranoia was trenchant.

I stayed away from the “protests”. Nothing about it felt peaceful, but more like vengeance. I rode my bike to Lake Street the morning after it burned. I thought I had ridden my bike into Syria, the buildings looked bombed out from the sky. A billion dollars of damage in one night, just in Minneapolis.

Two years of Covid lockdowns. My Governor and his fellow democrats relished in the power it gave them. Carjackings in Minneapolis went up 900%, mostly black and somali youth the perpetrators, as police numbers went from 900 to 525. I went to work for the Parkboard after my remodeling work dried up due to covid policy. I saw at ground level the collapse of order, the consequences of no accountability. I cleaned up broken car glass in the parking lots of the premier park in the system, Minnehaha Park, every morning. Cleaning up homeless encampments was a biohazard, and a direct look into a city descending into madness. I was coming into conflict with insane people regularly, no police or authorities doing much about it, even the most threatening. ANTIFA sent out flyers threatening violence against anyone who would disrupt a homeless encampment. It wasn’t just the insane and outright criminal as a constant threat, regular people would have a party in the covered picnic areas and walk away like they didn’t know what a trash can was, even their grilling tools sitting there, one time use. Drug money and covid windfall, corrupting everything.

Despite all that, I had the option to stay at that job, in Minnehaha Park, the rest of my working life, a half mile from my house, something like a dream job.

The Fed was signaling an interest rate hike, I put my beloved house up for sale, with the greenhouse I built from reclaimed lumber and sliding glass doors, my twenty fruit trees, innumerable fruit canes, vines and shrubs, and my mushroom logs, I’d spent ten years building. I sold the Saturday before the Fed started raising rates on Tuesday, Spring 2022.

I was not waiting around for another lockdown.

Flashforward to the present

My parents and I live a quiet life. in central Minnesota. I came home so they could live out their life here, where they raised me and my sister, where they have been living since 1970.

It is one of the last peaceful places on earth, I remind people around here regularly.

I would like to keep it that way.

Now it has been an open secret in Minnesota that there has been a great deal of fraud in the very generous welfare programs Minnesota offers, for many years. Only recently though has it been revealed that it amounts to potentially tens of billions of dollars, going back at least the seven years Tim Walz has been governor. Almost the moment that became national news, another riot-like energy arose in Minneapolis, ostensibly about ICE.

I still have family there, I have friends there. I am vested.

Three weeks in, and the “protests” appear ever more coordinated, there is clearly a conspiracy between leftist agitators from here and elsewhere, some elements in the Minneapolis Police, and democrat politicians in Minneapolis and at the State level, and even some international financiers, that looks every bit like a domestic insurgency. Tim Walz and Jacob Frey have both been talking in passive aggressive insurrection terms, since the beginning of the insurrection. Every major Democrat politician in Minnesota, every one of them culpable for the welfare fraud, has called publicly not just for ICE to get out of Minneapolis, but out of the entire State.

They are doing so because this is not just about Minnesota, this is about similar fraud in every state ruled by Democrats, to the tune of a trillion dollars a year probably, pilfered from taxpayers to feed their patronage network: NGO’s, nonprofits, edu, media and welfare fraudsters. MN Democrats want ICE out of Minnesota, so they can draw millions of illegal immigrants here, to create a one-party State. (Illegals can’t legally vote, but one citizen can vouch for 8 illegals, and there is no way to track it as no ID is required.) Also, to keep the welfare/NGO grift flowing.

Building an autonomous zone around a building containing 184 fake business pilfering welfare. It is the perfect metaphor for these fake protests. Also, the last autonomous zone in Minnesota, George Floyd Square, 7 people were shot and killed. This is the world embraced by these “protestors”.

Donald Trump and his people were prepared in 2025, they had a plan and to-date they have achieved much of it. Dems have been paying attention, and we see in Virginia, the hundreds of bills proposed, the dems of the Biden era were moderate compared. Democrats are a full-on neo-marxist party now, slash and burn.

If the current crop of fraud facilitating Democrats in Minnesota, particularly Walz, AG Keith Ellison, Rep Ilhan Omar, SoS Steve Simon, Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan (running for US Senate), Sen Klobuchar (Running now for Governor, though Walz might try to stay on) all of whom are running for election in MN in 2026, are re-elected, then property confiscation here (and elsewhere) will be introduced in the name of equity and social justice, like it has been in New York under Mamdani.

The Party of Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, play-acting as freedom fighters, hiding the probably few hundred thousand or more illegal voters who swing Minnesota elections. They facilitated the theft of 10’s of billions of dollars in welfare, which is a mere reflection of their treatment of elections.

It is quite humiliating, actually, having to endure listening to Walz and Keith Ellison especially. Every time I hear them talk it is like being mocked. It is unbelievable to me that they are still in power, that they have not been arrested. I can only conclude the Rule of Law is close to dead in the Twin Cities; the only thing even close to adherence to any law is ICE operations. Most of the Federal Prosecutors Office fled the state, resigned after Renee Good died, ostensibly objecting to DoJ handling of the case, but more likely terror at the idea of countering the marxist shock troops in any way. No local prosecutor or judge in the Twin Cities is going to indict Walz et al Dem Elite. There is no one in the state to prosecute them.

There was not any accountability for the collapse of the global credit market in 2008, and that set the tone ever since. Obama and Bernanke instead gave the banks 4tril of made from nothing money, at least, to buy up the wreckage of the economy with. There was no accountability for covid policy, which fake pandemic/psyop would never have happened if there had been any serious accountability in 2008-2009. No accountability for covid policy, Russiagate, Institutionalized censorship, the psyop of Jan 06, the phony impeachments, the stolen 2020 election, flooding the country with illegals while they lied about it for four years, Walz etc US Dems thought they could loot welfare without accountability, and now they think they can facilitate an insurrection without accountability. Which is why I say, if they are not held accountable for the fraud and the insurrection, property confiscation is inevitable, and worse. As well as the general chaos and violence of flooding this mostly white state of 6 mil with even a few hundred thousand illiterate, hyper-masculine third world men, who would surely flock here if the signal is sent that they may help pilfer the State and otherwise terrorize regular people without much fear of consequence.

Accountability

Many on the left and the right have been anticipating Trump invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota. This crystalized my thoughts about that:

It is a curious title, compared to the content. America lost the Vietnam war at great cost. I would not have Minnesota turned into some kind of Vietnam, to the loss of America. The article is more positive, in a sense, than the title.

To summarize Sanfedisti only in part, Trump cannot back down, ICE cannot leave MN, without many other States incentivized to challenge similarly, making them defacto illegal immigrant refuges, as well as encouraging blues states to defy Trump on many other fronts. He cannot really afford to maintain the status quo, with somebody sacrificing themselves to the liberal cause every couple of weeks, the mood of the country turning against Republicans going into the 2026 elections, such fire expanding in blue cities all across the country. He has to invoke the Insurrection Act.

therefore not only the morally correct and principled solution, it is politically advisable— because it has the possibility to actually solve the problem before us, not to just manage the flame of crisis.

More than that, I think it needs to be like a kind of Reconstruction.

Reconstruction

Reconstruction refers to the period after the Civil War, when the Federal government assumed control of the South, broke the existing political networks and rebuilt local governments with people less hostile to the national interest.

Reconstruction as it happened after the Civil War is still a sore spot for some from the south on the right. But it is something like a template now, to unwind the neo-marxist influence in my state, and in other blue states. Breaking the networks financing the neo-marxist subversion and takeover of America.

I want Minnesota for Minnesotans. You would know one if you spent time here. Which is to say, at least, I want Minnesotans not to be plundered anymore, by Democrat politicians, somalis and the assorted patronage network, illegal immigrants, or anyone else for that matter.

Now there is making this argument, and there is what is possible, and I don’t know if the two can meet. I don’t know if there are men of integrity enough, enough of them remaining in America, to make such a thing possible, and I am not even sure it would work. I don’t know if the Trump Admin is capable of it.

But every time I see Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Steve Simon, Amy Klobuchar, Peggy Flanagan talk about getting ICE out of Minnesota, I see a criminal cartel ready to flood the state with illegals and make Minnesota a one-party neo-marxist, anarcho-tyrannic dystopia. And it does not seem clear to me that there is awareness enough in my State to prevent that, Minnesota Nice not wanting to give offense, be seen as disagreeable. I can see a majority of my fellow Minnesotans passively accepting status quo leadership, anything not to have to be accused of being intolerant or mean. Sleepwalking into failed State status.

Men Enough?

Thirty years ago, at 22, would I have been on the street throwing frozen water bottles at ICE?

No. I might have been sympathetic to the “protestors”, I was not then much of a fan of the centralization of power. Can’t say I am now, that much, either. But I have never been hostile to order.

Thirty years ago, most of law enforcement were boomers, who I saw as mostly reflexively protective of the monied forces hollowing out America, destroying America’s productive capacity and slowly impoverishing the working and middle classes.

Now, most of ICE rank and file are Millennial, the generation after me, younger than I am, and I tend to see them as Patriots, men who love this country, who want to protect it from violent, invading barbarians who prey upon citizens (predators with the complicit support of Democrats, some GOP and some in the business community.)

The protestors by contrast, I see as chaos personified, destruction for destruction’s sake. Most of them are LARPing the role of freedom fighter, entirely ignorant of the forces they are aligned with. Defending violent illegal criminals, illegal immigrants generally, and a criminal political elite making a practice of pilfering welfare? They are 20th century faux revolutionaries parading through the 21st like a wrecking ball, many of whom simply hate America and themselves, a majority of whom are otherwise weak and not particularly driven to achieve, who are not particularly good at competing with merit and are resentful about it. Most of them have had their empathy hijacked and turned suicidal, defending every social pathology from embracing invasion to transing kids, celebrating cluster-b mental illness and supporting the will to turn America into a third world vassal state of Communist China. They tend to speak in one voice, repeating The Narrative as passed down from on high, reliably saying one thing but ever being, living and doing the opposite. They tend to deny any and all morality, while talking like they have it cornered, as if they exemplify the only morality. They would support The Narrative without question no matter how immoral and unethical that Narrative becomes. They are like automatons directed by malicious imbeciles.

Of course, surely, there are some bad eggs in ICE, as there are in any large group of law enforcement. But compared to the “protestors”, they have shown infinite patience and restraint. I cannot imagine, all day being shrieked at by innumerable harpies in the most menacing way, rape whistles from every direction, frozen ice bottles thrown at you, spit upon, called an occupying force perpetrating atrocities by the local authorities, while you are just following the law of the land, getting violent foreigners of the street. Mistakes happen, but how could they not in that environment? That is the game for leftist organizers, try to get ICE to make a mistake, then amplify that through complicit media, trying to sway public sentiment against ICE. It seems to be working. Some of the GOP/Media chattering class seem to be losing whatever spine they might have had. Not surprising.

Are there men enough, to beat back this tide?

I don’t know. But I say, invoke the Insurrection Act and find out. Treat the “protestors” and the Dem elite of Minnesota as criminal conspirators in defiance of Federal supremacy. Because they are, and there has to be accountability, for that and the welfare fraud, or the incentive structure for graft and corruption will be further entrenched, America becoming ever more dystopic, unto the collapse of America.

