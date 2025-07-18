[Note to readers: I posted this yesterday, but it was only emailed to my seven paid subs. I changed the setting to free after I found out, restacked it on Notes, but after that less than 40 people read it. In the publishing prep-process, I triple checked to make sure it would be open to everyone; but there are a lot of glitches like that in the publishing system, and

The primary argument Liberals (and some idiot Republicans) make when they argue for infinity migration is, Americans won’t do those jobs.

Spoken like true plantation lords. Gavin Newsome is like a Plantation mafia don.

Economics expert with hands that have never managed anything but weird, creepy gestures and hair gel

“41% of construction workers…those jobs in those packing plants, I don’t see anybody who looks like me jumping at those jobs.” Yeah, no shit Shylock.

As a builder/remodeler, let me break it down for you. In the four years Biden was president, officially 10million people came into the country across the borders illegally or “for asylum”. That does not include all the millions Biden admin flew in, nor does it include the ones the Government did not know about. So the number is probably closer to 20mil.

20mil / 4 years = 5mil per year

Plus legal immigration at 1.2 mil per year

Plus births: 3.6mil per year

Minus deaths: 3mil per year

Total population increase 2023 (approx): 6.8mil

That would mean America would have to build new housing for 18,630 people per day, new housing for 12.94 people per minute. How many “housing units” are built in America each year? About 1.42 mil. A housing unit could be a single family home, condominium or apartment. That is 4.79 people per housing unit. But a lot of those housing units are 1-2 bedroom apartments, maybe half.

There was an official housing unit shortage in 2023 estimated at 4.7mil units.

Now you have some more clear idea why housing is so expensive in America. It is a mugs game. The more immigrants they bring in, the less housing available, the more expensive it is. This rough estimate does not include housing units that are destroyed by natural or man made disaster or torn down from neglect, so you might imagine something like a Red Queen scenario, building as fast as you can to fall behind, made worse the more illiterate manual laborers you bring in.

By the way a lot of that housing, those who entered the country the last four years are taking up, they are not paying for, you are. As for estimates, how many illegal immigrants are living in America, the liberal media/NGOs would have you believe it has been 12 mil since about 1990. It is probably anywhere between 30-50 mil. That is a lot of housing. And all those “legal” immigrants, like the 100,000 Somalis in Minnesota? A lot of them are on the housing dole too. How many are in hotels? Have you seen hotel prices?

If Trump succeeds in deporting millions and preventing millions from coming in, housing prices will inevitably go down, though it will take years to catch up to need.

Reduce immigration by 80%, you don’t need all those illegal immigrants to build housing. American citizens would gladly fill the building need.

End all housing etc subsidies for all immigrants, and watch the exodus. And watch housing and rental prices collapse.

But for Gavin/Dems/idiot Republicans, there is a lot of pathological incentive to keep asset prices, housing prices, rental prices, hotel room prices sky high and climbing, American youth be damned. They have been artificially inflating asset prices for 2 decades and they won’t stop until they are stopped.

Agriculture

As for agriculture, being a grower of half the food my parents and I eat, industrial agriculture is one of the sickest things about America (next to health care and illegal immigration.) Get big or get out has been the mantra since the sixties. That process drove out most of the growers, almost everything healthy and sacred about growing food. Growing and processing food locally was the foundation of local community for most of the history of America. Industrial agriculture is soulless, it has destroyed many a community, it has made Americans profoundly ill, it has been devastating to the land, waters and pollinators. Industrial agriculture is pathological.

Arguing for illegal immigrants to grow and harvest industrial food to make America ill is pathological. Every time you hear someone say we need immigrants to pick our vegetables or work in our packing plants, you are hearing a sociopath disassociated from reality.

Joel Salatin in this book describes how the State has prevented him from slaughtering and processing his cattle and pigs on site. There is no reason at all, he can’t do it better than the place hundreds of miles away he has to ship them to. The State, being pathological, is enforcing every single day, pathology in Agriculture, preventing the re-localization of Agriculture, the restoration of local community. MAHA is barely the beginning of what needs to be done. The centralizing of meat packing is a process of brutalization, bad for people, bad for animals, which is the reason they haul in a bunch of illiterate third worlders to do the work. Americans don’t want to do that work because it is low-pay pathological. Illiterate third worlders don’t complain. Besides, they are probably all on food, housing and health-care welfare. Which is a massive welfare subsidy for big Ag corporations. So tell me again, Gavin Shylock, how illegal immigrants working industrial agriculture is the only viable agricultural model?

Filling up America with infinity migrants only makes America third world. It incentivizes continued pathology in housing construction, agriculture and health care. It is a mass plantation lie benefiting the well-heeled.

Now stop making Americans compete for land to build and grow food on, with institutional and Foreign investment funds and billionaires, and we might restore something of the sacred and healthy in building homes and growing food. And we won’t need infinity illiterate migrants to do it.

Oh, and you would see an American baby boom.

