Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jul 18

Mars is a dead world, but interesting. At least the folly of humanity will not survive there if we ever get to explore it.

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1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
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Andy
Jul 19

FYI, I just learned that you can take a photo of a page in a book, open it up in Photos, and select a word in the text. You’ll then be able to expand the selection however you like, and it gets converted into text. It’s pretty awesome!

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