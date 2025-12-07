Our house thermostat in the dining room is typically set at 69F, but my father’s bedroom is rarely over 60F. He thought he would turn on the furnace fan to run continuously, to cycle air consistently. But for whatever reason, the fancy, digital, programmable thermostat will not turn the fan on, sufficient to move air, running the fan at a low setting that clears air from the furnace prior to the furnace starting, and when it shuts off.

He was getting frustrated with it, so I gently reminded him to be grateful that we have a functioning furnace, and natural gas sufficient to run it. It was -5F when we woke up the next morning.

Which was interesting timing, because overnight in a neighborhood in the region, a woman coming home from the bar at 2:30 in the morning, ran over some above-ground natural gas line hubs, shutting off gas service to a few hundred homes. The gas was off for most of those homes well into the next evening.

She ran over something like this. It was protected by four 6in steel pillars filled with concrete. She totalled the vehicle and the gas hub. All I’ve heard, it was a 42 year old woman. Sounds like a culmination of a life of disorder, after a long series of bad decisions.

I’ve thought a lot, previously, about how important natural gas is to heating homes here in the north country, really in almost every American state, but especially the northern half of states. If gas were shut off for a period of many days when it is sub zero, most people would have to drain the water lines and get out. We have a fire place, but it is not designed to heat the house, not really. We would need a half dozen oil filled electric radiators in the basement just to keep most of the house at about 50 degrees, and I can assure you, a house at 50 degrees, no matter how you bundle up, chills to the bones.

We take order for granted in America, that we have natural gas on-demand without having to think about it. But it is not just natural gas, you have to have a highly ordered society to build a thermostat, or a furnace or any of the things that go into building, furnishing and maintaining a house. Which is why I write so often in these pages, about the danger of liberalism turning into an ideology of chaos.

Which is not to suggest the order that we have in America, in the form of this complex, high tech society, is necessarily healthy or sustainable. Natural gas is also the primary feedstock of plastics, which break down into micro-plastics, which act as an endocrine disrupter, having at least some effect on the gayification of things and a lack of Western fertility, getting into our balls, hearts and brains.

Natural gas is also the primary feedstock for industrial Ammonia, which is a primary fertilizer for mono-crop corn and soybeans; soy also having a gayification effect, and with corn contributing to the unprecedented ill-health of Americans.

But that is not solved by sewing chaos, or filling institutions public and private with aggrieved losers, supposedly for “social justice,” but really just a commie-esque desire to make everybody miserable and destroy “capitalism”, the West and America.

It is -8F this morning, as I write this. It was a mild, extended fall, but now it has not been above freezing for a week and a half, and we are looking at -14 later this coming week.

Of course, there is not a lot any of us can do about the order of society, but bring order to the self, and by extension influence the world around us.

I have been taking some time off this December, because I have been working at remodeling or in the garden, it feels like seven days a week for the last 8 months. My joints and muscles are sore.

But I’m no layabout. I have a book for sale now.

Speaking of order, there are a lot of steps to binding a book. Make one mistake and all that effort is for naught. I have one copy that I didn’t quite glue the leaf properly, in the back of the book, and got some glue on the visible page. It might be salvageable, but those two little mistakes make it unsaleable. Two others are for sale, in case anyone is a lefty, and wants to read a book backwards, right to left, lol.

That said, I have eight copies, none of which are perfect, but they are all more attractive, durable and a pleasure to hold, compared to any of the machine made hardcovers on my shelf.

At $100, get them while they are hot :) Realistically I can only bind about 400 a year, if I am to have time also to write (and I am not working five days a week remodeling.) Not that there is a big market for these books, but I will have another book available this year, which has a much bigger potential market. The theory goes, the more books I write and publish, the more expensive these hand made copies will become.

What is it about? It is a long poem. 5000+ words. You can download and read the text here. Writing poetry, of course, in modern America, is no way to sell books :)

If you are interested, DM me.

Speaking of writing, Substack has removed articles entirely from my home page, on my mac.

The evolution is complete, this is mere social media.

I have yet to see anyone who is not normie fluff, or worse, on that bestsellers list. There was something called “What’s Best for Britain”, with a hundred thousand subs. Reading it briefly, I gathered the two front page articles about helping Ukraine, and the one about bringing Climate Change back to the table in decision making, are not organic, and not really about making Britain a better place for Brits.

Everything Substack Admin celebrates, it seems to me, is globalist, leftist slop.

That does not bode well for growth here at Substack, for writers like me trying to build a reader base. I can perceive a time when this substack comes to an end. I will be setting up a website for the publishing company I am starting, in which case I might just set up a blog there and go independent.

Sad. Substack had such promise. I imagine a sale is imminent, to some shady Hedge Fund. Substack, by Blackrock.

is on substack, speaking about what is best for the Brits. Feel free to make fun of him.

Meanwhile, stay warm, if a little frosty ;)

And remember, in the macro and in the main, order is of great importance.

