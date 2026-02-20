This is the final entry in this series of Zodiak Transitions; we started nearly a year ago with Aries. Pisces is the traditional end of the cycle of the Zodiak, Aries (next month) the beginning.

Coming out of Aquarius, Aquarius seemed not unlike Capricorn, the monthly obsession gradually turning from Minnesota’s open insurrection, to Epstein, and otherwise the gross disfunction of governments in the West. Aquarius, the Waterbearer, though we did not learn until a week ago, started about the same time as the Jan 20 sewage leak in DC that continues to foul the Potomac River, flowing right through the heart of our Nation’s Capital. It looks like it will still be flowing in July, on our Nation’ 250th Birthday. It is like a God-given metaphor for what Washington DC has become.

Looking back on Aquarius:

In a broader sense, this is a time to be idealistic, radical and original in your thinking. Radical, with reason and logic. It probably also means the radical political conflicts just now are likely to be exacerbated. Uranus again is a very disruptive planet, particularly for those who are swept away by it. Aquarius is a good sign actually, not to get too swept up in the passions of the moment, but to think logically and reasonably about it.

I’ve seen a lot of radical, don’t remember a lot of logic or reason, the last month. I mean, I have applied radical, logic and reason in my own life, to mostly good effect; as for my State, or my Country, or Europe, logic and reason sleep with the dogs. Our elite are just as far removed from and contemptuous of the people as the Aristocracy of France in 1789, as Charles Eisenstein recently said, and the challenge will be, how do we not loose our heads IRL or metaphorically? Or take any?

US Senator Josh Hawley, questioning on the Hill, my MN State Attorney General, Keith Ellison, told Ellison he should be in jail for all the fraud in Minnesota throughout his tenure, and Ellison laughed at him and said, “See what you can do about that.” I think Ellison should be in jail, at least, if this were a serious country or State of Minnesota. What are Senator Josh Hawley and his fellow Congressional Senators doing? I am at a loss, have they done anything of consequence in 2026?

Meanwhile the US Attorneys Office in Minnesota has lost most of it’s lawyers, because they were holdouts from Biden Admin mostly, they presided over the same fraud Walz and Keith Ellison did, and they don’t want to be targets of leftist radicals, defending ICE. It is unclear if anyone at the State or Federal level is doing anything significant about most of the fraud. Most of the welfare fraud in Minnesota continues, indefinitely, I presume.

Eisenstein want’s a revolution of love. I’ve always said, America is no place for taking heads, go that route it is a fire that cannot be contained. But some form of violence is as necessary as love, in the maintaining of order in the face of rising chaos. You don’t even have to take that many metaphorical heads, to change a national perspective.

Pisces

Pisces glyph is two fish swimming in opposite directions, or toward each other. That is Pisces as “friendly, charitable and self-sacrificing”, a good friend but prone to helping and being a friend to others, at the expense of the self. Pisces can be very obstinate about this, justifying it, contrary to reality or what is best.

Pisces is very intuitive and imaginative, very compassionate and kind, sympathetic and idealistic. Pisces tends to get lost in the head, becoming escapist, vague, nebulous and weak, too impressionable and easily manipulated, leading to deceitfulness. If this sounds anything like the typical “protestor” of late, you are paying attention.

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the God of the Sea and water. Neptune is a disruptive planet, and Pisces is negative (passive) feminine. A Water sign, that makes Pisces highly emotional prone to instability.

Aries is the next sign in the cycle, rebirth of the cycle, Aries is the most assertive of the Signs, as the month progresses there will be more energy available for Pisces to assert herself, or conversely driven to even greater chaotic instability.

Pisces exemplified, is intuitive, imaginative, caring and kind, and gradually over time turns that intuition and imagination into Works that are beautiful, artistic and for sharing.

To start this period of Pisces, which is ruled by Neptune - Neptune and Saturn, the task master, are conjunct. That portends high emotion tempered by a sense of duty. That could lead to intense right action or zealotry, depending on your purpose or lack thereof, or the quality of it.

A rather unstable, unbalanced arrangement in the skies, to be honest. Though a kind of strange symmetry. From the readers perspective, leaning far left, almost like a funnel, or vortex.

Neptune, Saturn and the Moon all in the house of Aries. Yikes. But then the Sun is joined in the House of Pisces with Mercury and Venus; Pisces is exemplified when Venus is present.

The Tarot Reading

The Knight of Swords is ready for battle, but he must not be impetuous, the Seven of Cups is the imagination run rampant, too much dreaming, indecision and not acting. Worry not though, it is not the end of the world.

The Situation Card

The Knight of Swords cuts a confident, almost as if flying pose, swift, courageous, fierce and light. The double Ankh of Eternal Life presages the danger. He must be careful, too much inspiration, acting too soon leads to weak effort. Alternatively he can be domineering; Fire and Air calling down the conflagration, but can he call down the heavens?

He is like a shaft of light, the idealized Sword tempered to the finest point, his pure heart his enemies flee from.

Meditate on that awhile, it might be enervating.

The Challenge

This is the imagination out of control, dissipating energy so that there is no energy left for creating. Magic is imagination, intention and will. Too much imagination is like a drug, one gets lost in it and yet the imagination becomes like the reality, sometimes to devastating cost.

This is also debauchery, the Knight of Swords behind his armor and regalia, a pompous pretty boy hiding a sickly lack of ardor.

But the battle axe in the ellipsis in the triangle of Fire, above the square foundation of earth, framed by the structure of the Cups, suggests a solid foundation for taking dreams and turning them into reality, drawing down the heavens. To dream can also be to live with verve.

The Outcome

The Angel blows a trumpet, drops fall like-dew of fire from the Sun, and resurrect a man, woman and child from a tomb. From one becomes two becomes three. On the Trumpet is the flag of St George, a shout-out to the Brits in their restoration. In the shield a rose bursts from the skull underground into the light.

It is a symbol of eternal life, Nature beckoned to Life by the Word, to return to the Divine, to be raised again. Alchemically, solve et coagula, dissolve and reconstitute; calcification, heating to a fine ash, then purification.

Inverted, it is not the resurrection. The end of America has been called into being prematurely, repeatedly, again and again, the end of the world as we know it, ‘but nothing ever happens.’ Instead this is rather the state of dissolve/calcification. But that is only the necessary step to purification/reconstitution.

Conclusion

Pisces can be the sweetest of the signs, also the most frustrating, and dangerously zealous as part of a mob. It is the dreamiest of cards, and the most vacant. Pisces may be a great friend, and also a disastrous mess. At their best, Pisces is the most attractive sign. As mentioned, Pisces to start the month is exemplified by the presence of Venus, the goddess of Love.

Combined here with the cards, it suggest a lot of prancing, larping like Knights, right wing and lefty theatre kids. Knights without Chivalry or Virtue. But there is a great deal of latent creative talent in Americans, especially young Americans, and this is a good month for embracing latent creative talent. Remembering as the month goes on, coming closer to Aries/Mars, the god of war, but also vibrant, purposeful and powerful action. Good to reflect again, on the Knight of Swords, tempered to the finest point, your pure heart your enemies flee from.

