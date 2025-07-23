July 22-23 sees a shift from Cancer the crab to Leo the lion. While Cancer tends toward introversion, Leo is the center of attention. Whereas Cancer appreciates quiet, Leo likes to roar. While Cancer can be cool and aloof, Leo is generous and warm. Whereas Cancer likes to question, Leo likes to dictate to the point of dogma. Cancer is a water sign, Leo is a fire sign.

This was a rough prediction of how I thought the period of Cancer might effect my readers and America:

Cancer, ruled by the Moon, ruled by Water, is about emotion, intuition and instinct. Expect those who have few checks on their emotions to become particularly unhinged this month. Those who have a healthy relationship with their emotions should thrive. Those with weak intuition will feel swamped by circumstances. Those who know how to listen to their intuition should find that gift exceedingly strong this month, to be well prepared for circumstance. Those who’s instincts have been drowned by modernity, are going to struggle exceptionally this month. Those who know how to act without knowing, will react with particular aplomb.

I don’t feel like emotions were in check on either the left or right this past month, generally speaking. I did not see a lot of intuitive behavior, nor instinctual. Mostly a lot of emotionally reactive behavior.

Liberal AWFLs continued their descent into Hades, of their own making.

Much of the right lost it over the Epstein saga. It did not help that Trump has sounded utterly tone deaf about it, not seeming to understand that MAGA has long been convinced we are ruled by pederasts who sacrifice children. I have suggested the files could take down the whole of the ruling class, if it were truly known how many are compromised, and Trump cannot risk the collapse of the entire ruling class all at once. Not a few have speculated that the Biden Admin and his Intelligence Leadership spent the last four years manipulating the files, planting fake evidence to frame Trump and his allies. In this age of AI, it could very well be that whatever files exist at this point outside the Grand Jury files, might be hopelessly corrupted. Whatever the truth, MAGA was in a mood, after Trump acted like we are being played for fools and Epstein is just a Dem conspiracy construct. Many still are in a mood. Many of us are now in “waiting” mode.

The Left of course has been acting as though illegal immigrants are the hill they want to die on. It is like they are oblivious (or maybe not), that is one of the fundamental reasons they lost the last election. MacArthur Park in LA was like a psychic break, everyone in LA knowing the Park is cartel controlled and a no-go zone for kids and families, and long has been. But Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsome both acted like ICE destroyed the peace and quiet of that pristine example of an utterly perfect park, and liberals everywhere nodded their heads and frothed at the mouth (and apparently too, based on recent polling, a lot of independents.)

At this point, so much of the left is so disassociated from reality, it is hard to imagine how any evidence of any kind about anything will break through. Now that Obama and his Admin are credibly accused of treason against a duly elected President and the American people, over Russiagate, that will be a good example of how deep their delusion goes. Imagine, the liberal mind still believes the current- thing narrative about Covid, Ukraine, Jan 06, the 94 fake charges against Trump, that he was declared guilty of “rape”, that he is a Russia asset, that fossil fuels are the sole reason for climate change, that transing kids is good for their health, that a man can become a woman. To stop believing any of that is akin to a psychic breakdown, the collapse of one’s identity, the collapse of the ego. Few of them are going to go through that process, unless they all do it at once (like the herd animals they are.) Most of them will keep believing no matter what, no matter how deranged the narrative becomes (rather than be exiled.)

Dear reader, be thankful you are not so lost.

Leo, the Lion

Leo is ruled by the Sun. The Sun is responsible for everything in the solar system, without it there are no planets, there are no people, there is no life. That is a lot of power. Consequently, one of the great challenges of Leo is ego inflation. They are often the center of attention because they are so very energetic, but they can also demand to be at the center of every space. They can also be very benevolent, living life so fully they want to help others do so as well. Their enthusiasms can be very infectious, many less energetic people can be drawn to them.

In business they are capable of bringing out the best in others, but they can also tend to dominate. They can be very warm, faithful, generous, but also pompous, patronizing and bossy. If things are not going well they can become very clouded, the lack of results or progress can drag them down emotionally and mentally. They tend to have excellent organizational skills, but they tend also to not be very good at taking criticism. They are easily wounded.

At the core though, Leo is very powerful, creative and dynamic. Leos like to work with their hands, in the arts and crafts and in building. Being very dramatic they may also be fond of the theater, and acting.

Coming out of brooding Cancer into warm and energetic Leo can feel invigorating.

How that might look for America

Trump is a Gemini but he would make a good Leo insofar as he is very good at being the center of attention. I would expect him under the Leo influence, to be very energetic and light, very benevolent and at ease, to try to make the whole country - or at least his supporters - feel good about this last month of summer. He is in a good mood because he just closed three trade deals. He will no doubt be in a very good mood, as DoJ works up charges against Brennan, Clapper, Comey, some of Obama’s Admin and maybe even Obama. He has been enjoying himself, calling Obama a traitor, lol.

I expect the left to try to dominate the conversation, to make a scene in every room. The desperation in the comments sections of TDS writers on substack is palpable, it is visceral. Desperate people do desperate things. Hopefully they can all take a Phizer chill pill and relax for the rest for the summer, but I doubt it. I fully expect the 830% increase in violence against ICE agents to ratchet up. All that energy and fire of Leo could have a very gross, inflationary effect on the collective ego of the left, and we all know they are not any good at taking criticism and are easily wounded. Pompous barely begins to describe. Things have not been going well for them and they are absolutely mentally and emotionally broken down by it, ready to lash out.

We are only six months in the Trump Admin, and for all his faults, he has taken big, tangible steps in deconstructing much of what liberals have been building since Obama. It is clearly deranging them. Expect a lot of fire in that regard.

The Tarot Reading

IDK, have I ever pulled a three card spread that was entirely inverted?

That is what I said last month. What are the odds it would happen two months in a row?

It is hard not to look at that as an ill omen. But with any ill omen, the trick is to see how to get right about it, to properly navigate through it.

Upright, the spread would be very auspicious; very positive.

The Situation Card

This card is called The Lovers. Most modern cards show one man and one woman (because that is the universal symbol of polarity, sorry gay folk). Older cards like this Knapp-Hall deck portray a man in the middle, with a woman on each side, one representing the Harlot, the other, the Angel, temptation vs Love and the responsibility therein.

Cupid above is blindfolded, it is the man’s choice. The six-pointed star in the shield is a symbol of two triangles, representing fire and water, interposed, with that tension: water can extinguish fire but fire can evaporate water. A continuous fire mixed with water can generate steam which contained can generate power.

The man is standing at a proverbial crossroads.

What does it mean that it is inverted, in relation to America? I think he has chosen the Harlot, which is to say, temptation. Or, he has chosen neither. There is a great divide growing, between men and women in the West, men becoming ever more conservative generally, many women becoming ever more liberal. Women “empowered” by feminism and the economy have little idea anymore, what men need, and the same goes for men about women. This has long been fraught in the West and America, but never more divided.

I think this also points to, in the absence of love, a vacuum filled by hate and a will to violence. The feminized left has turned increasingly to violence against the “threat” of ICE, and the right, watching the Left excuse rapists and murderers among those illegal immigrants, feel like the left would turn America third world ruled by cartels, so an existential threat. Bluesky is a bastion of leftists calling for violence, X less so for the right but it isn’t that hard to find, and Substack is not immune to it.

Warning shot? Time to rise up? Sounds like more stochastic terrorism, stirring up the deranged.

I put this lovely picture of a deranged Adam Kinzinger in the note above, but it did not show up in the note posted here, one of the many bugs in the substack publishing system

Read the following Substack and you will come away thinking we are already in a low grade civil war.

His latest piece profiles a Gallup poll showing American support for deportations of immigrants is collapsing. Obviously most polls these days are suspect. But Americans are so very afraid of seeming racist, and of course we are the most propagandized people in the history of the world. Americans, because we are so misled, are mostly unaware that the West is in a State of collapse, that much of Europe is effectively overrun by migrants and is quickly becoming a leftist/ communist/neoliberal dystopia. Never mind, so many third world immigrants just makes everything more expensive, more third world, and more bankrupt. Never mind these tens of millions of illegal immigrant, military aged males, if they merge with the left, could become a devastating mercenary force. Never mind we literally just got out of a four year covid/DEI/Trans/Open Borders dystopia ruled by Democrats. All in all, collapsing support for deportations is not a good sign for the future.

As to thoughts of the necessity or not, for violence, I am not immune. When they start talking about spraying farm fields with mRNA “vaccines”, that is the point at which I start thinking the unthinkable.

The Challenge Card

This is the Sun card. The two figures inside the ring of flowers and the walled garden are described by Knapp-Hall as two children, but they could be considered Adam and Eve. It is an image of innocence and perfect polarity. In the shield, what looks like a sword is the Crux Ansata, symbol of the eternal.

There is probably not much likelihood of a return to such innocence and perfect polarity for America, left/right, female/male, but that is the challenge. More, it would be for my readers to reflect on that, in your own relationships. I would remind, the Sun rules Leo, so it is a good time to reflect on the power and the symbolism of the Sun.

The Sun is extraordinarily powerful right now. It may very well be creating epochal change here on earth, unprecedented in human history. It is very likely causing increased under-sea tectonic activity, the heating of the oceans in such a way that increased “carbon” in the atmosphere simply cannot account for. This anomaly of “inexplicable” heating oceans has been going on for at least a decade.

I’ve been following the SOHO website for many years and I have never seen it this active with sunspots

“On top of all the weirdness here on our own Blue Rock, our generation is witnessing unprecedented Signs in the Heavens. Last month, Science Alert ran a record-breaking story headlined, “A Giant Hole Just Opened in The Sun – And It's Blasting Earth With Solar Wind.” A massive, historic gate has opened on the Sun. And that’s just the beginning.”

The challenge then is to imagine the power of the sun, and use that, channel that, to make changes in your life. Just don’t get too carried away with it. The Sun is a bit more powerful than you are, and too much “worship” of it - channeling of solar energy - leads to the worst kinds of ego inflation. See the Inca or Maya.

The Outcome Card

The Four of Wands is firm foundations in the material.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The essence of good fortune… A most happy and productive card Domestic harvest perfected Harmony, prosperity and peace

Of measurement and craftsmanship are empires built and maintained. Ours in a state of disrepair, from malice and neglect. The turning of this card upright would be nothing less than a full restoration of America, but that would be many years in the making, and the Left is in no mood to allow that to happen.

I remain an optimist.

…A glorious mystery. I guess that makes me an optimist.”

NF is

and the post in question is

.

Conclusion

All three cards inverted, two months in a row, suggests most of the hostilities we have seen between the left and right this past month are likely to increase, maybe a great deal, under the influence of Leo and the Sun. Leo is also magnanimous and benevolent, friendly and generous, but that does not seem the mood of the country, though I do encourage it among my readers. Leo is also very dramatic, so I suspect hostilities to become increasingly dramatic. The left is organized to generate maximum chaos, all they need is the numbers and the will, and Dem politicians and affiliated media are ratcheting up the violent rhetoric.

Maybe I am wrong. Maybe the good will of Leo will overcome.

But keep in mind, it is existential now, for Obama, Clinton and their crowd. They have lost hold on power and the trends are not in their favor.

At the same time ICE is now supercharged with funding, with a promise from Trump and Border Czar Homen to flood the sanctuary cities, after a border control agent was shot in the face in New York, by two illegal migrants with very long and violent rap sheets, repeatedly released by sanctuary city, New York City prosecutors.

This Tarot spread suggests to me, if we Americans want a stable, strong country for the long term, we have to come together left and right, women and men. But the cards inversion suggests that will not happen this month, not for the nation. The opposite, really, in the short term at least.

That said, This Transitions series is about the state of play, mostly me educating myself about the Zodiac and the influence of the sign and planet, but for you to maybe take something like insight from it, for your daily life, maybe give you a bit of context you are not likely to get anywhere else, or maybe just confirm for you what you are already feeling.

And a good reminder again for my readers, this was a tarot reading for America. America might not be able to turn those cards upright, but you can. And it is indeed a very auspicious, positive, powerful spread, upright.

Thank you for reading.

Share