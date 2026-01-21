Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
1d

Thank you for the take on this transition. I have am inner planet stellium in Cap and Saturn in Aquarius. I experience something similar most years. It sucks for the most part.

Glad to be back in Aquarius.

Interesting reading. Even if we are behind, there is no time to lose. I see swiftness as an imperative.

May the best meme win, LOL.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Excellent reading. The inverted Eight of Wands showing up three times is such a clear signal that swift restoration isn't on the table anymore. I think people underestimate how much the shift from action-mode to navigation-mode actually changes the playbook. The Three of Coins framing as craftsman challenge fits, dunno if most folksrealize how much the next phase requires foundational thinking over speed. Disorder doesn't get solved, it gets steered.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Hunter Duncan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture