Transitioning from Capricorn to Aquarius, it is good to reflect on the past month:

Though it starts on the Winter Solstice and includes Christmas and New Year, going from the masculine fire of Sagittarius into negative feminine, earthy, Saturn-ruled Capricorn, like those first few weeks of January, the depth of winter, can feel a bit oppressive. Like the longhouse. The influence of Saturn is important here:

Associated with limitation, but also perseverance and tenacity. It can make one both practical and cautious, but equally on the negative side, it can cause selfishness, narrow-mindedness and even cruelty.

I don’t know about you but Capricorn was a challenge for me. I had a falling out with my sister, who lives in Minneapolis. That started just before Christmas, right at the start of Capricorn, and blew up about two weeks in. Some pathological clown libeled me on notes, three reports to Substack met two weeks of silence, before Substack replied and said they do not remove illegal content without a court order. Tensions burn again in my former city of Minneapolis, protests to protect illegal immigrants from deportation and thieving politicians from accountability for stealing tens of billions of dollars from welfare. It was -11F the morning I started writing this.

I haven’t paid any attention to Iran. It is like the 5th or sixth uprising against the Ayatollah I remember, it does not matter to me until it is resolved. I’m no longer certain a liberalization of Persia is necessarily better than radical Islam, if the outcome is the erasure of Persians, in the way of the neoliberal West.

I lived with a Capricorn once, she was like an ice queen from the 274 moons of Saturn.

This is always for me the most stressful month of the year, and I am glad to be done with it.

Aquarius

Aquarius is known as the waterbearer. Despite the association with water, it is a positive masculine Air sign. It is ruled by Uranus, which is considered a disruptive planet, particularly for those who are not prepared for it’s influence, “strongly linked to philanthropic and radical ideals and with freedom in it’s fullest and most inclusive meaning.” If you catch the code language in that quote, from Parker’s Astrology, you might see this planet as a favorite of the liberal cause, the idea of utopia, and the idealization of the Age of Aquarius.

Which is curious, because Aquarius is not really a reflection of modern American liberalism. As a positive masculine sign, remembering positive is more like an electrical charge than affect; and being an air sign, it is unemotional and detached. Modern liberalism by contrast is highly emotional and positive (explosively so) feminine.

Aquarians have a very helpful and humanitarian essence, you will find a disproportionate number of them in foreign countries “helping” the less fortunate. They can become too “idiosyncratic and obstinate” and of all the signs, “Aquarius can find it most difficult to sustain a close emotional relationship.”

The true Aquarian in fact is very original, independent, private and logical. They tend toward positivity, and tend to have a deep care and concern for humanity generally, they are very helpful, but also recognize that being too helpful can be annoying and the opposite of help.

In a broader sense, this is a time to be idealistic, radical and original in your thinking. Radical, with reason and logic.

It probably also means the radical political conflicts just now are likely to be exacerbated. Uranus again is a very disruptive planet, particularly for those who are swept away by it.

Aquarius is a good sign actually, not to get too swept up in the passions of the moment, but to think logically and reasonably about it.

The Tarot Reading

Again, not the most auspicious reading, as many of these zodiak readings have been the last year. Probably a lot of that has to do with the influence of the outer planets, Neptune, Uranus and Pluto. These are all planets of disruption, and they are all in a position for maximum disruption, just now, for the Ages. For greater context about that, listen to this 20mn podcast, from this Orthodox Christian:

The inverted Slave of Swords is the economic and cultural discontent of left and right young people. The Three of Coins is the Master of Material Works, generally a very positive card, in this sense a challenge, to organize and build. The inverted Eight of Wands, the Lord of Swiftness, is showing up for the third time in this series, in this case a warning, regardless how well the challenge of the Lord of Material Works goes, there is no swift restoration of order at this point.

The Situation Card

The Slave, or Page of Swords, is swift and graceful, prepared for war, ready to exact vengeance for the profaning of the hearth and alter. Intellect and intention in abundance, the stabilizing of difficult ideas, clear and original thinking. A good card for Aquarius.

Inverted, it is more like a sense of discontent and hopelessness in the face of the disintegration of order. Or, without purpose, frivolous and yet arrogant about it. This strikes me as the economic and cultural discontent of a lot of people, especially young people, on the one hand income inequality never more stark, while politicians loot the treasury to float non-citizens, to hire sycophants to do their dirty work, and otherwise pad their nest. Left and Right young people both feel this, but have radically different ideas about remedies, and are both manipulated to an extent to fight amongst themselves, to distract from politicians and oligarchs.

One key about this card, at it’s best, is the extraordinary ability at settling controversy. In this case, inverted, more like exacerbating it.

The Challenge Card

The Three of Coins is called the Lord of Material Works. It is a card for Artists and Craftsman. Typically a sign of a project completed to a high standard. In this case, a challenge to think and act like an artist and craftsman. Tracing a fine line, probably less a description of what the State is capable of, but more a response to the inability of the State to maintain order, or the State and leftist radicals facilitating disorder.

This is mostly a challenge to get your house in order. Saturn the task master in the cube of earth, in the upper right corner, is in this case very helpful.

The Outcome

The Eight of Wands, the Lord of Swiftness. This card appeared in two consecutive Transition posts last fall, both times upright, Virgo to Libra and Libra to Scorpio. That period, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, was a time for swift action. The time for swift action to secure and stabilize order is passed, there is now only navigating disorder with grace. To navigate disorder with grace is far superior to being swept away by it, which is what will happen to most people. Grace in this context is only possible if one thinks clearly with the intellect about the task at hand and the will to defend and need to aggress, the lesson of the Situation card; acting like an artist and a craftsman, the lesson of the challenge, to build foundations that sustain.

Conclusion

Glad to be exiting Capricorn, I cannot say I am super enthusiastic about Aquarius. It is going to be around -27F both Friday and Saturday, it is not going to be above freezing much for the next week. That will have the effect of tamponing down the “protests” in Minneapolis, hopefully. Something bitter sweet to start Aquarius?

But a positive masculine air sign is a welcome thing at the moment, particularly the focus on originality, independence, the intellect, logic and reason. And a generally positive attitude whatever comes, never losing hope.

I will have to write another post some time, my thoughts on the Age of Aquarius.

Face your discontent, whatever that is, embrace the challenge of the artist and craftsman, the Lord of Material Works, to work on solid foundations. The future is likely to become increasingly chaotic, there is no swift resolve for that, keep heart and mind your course. When the whole world is heading in one direction make your own.

