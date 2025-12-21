Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amking's avatar
Amking
3dEdited

Will read at least two of the three responses to, as well as, "The Lost Generation."

Through this rot of institutions, "young people are not taught how to think, rather are taught to mimic the certainty of ideologues." Peter Boghossian.

Since this has been going on a long time, it is not just young people who can't/won't think. Therefore you can not reason with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by William Hunter Duncan and others
Ruben Ott's avatar
Ruben Ott
3d

Born on 4 April: Conceived on Fourth of July.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William Hunter Duncan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture