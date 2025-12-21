Sagittarius is a highly energetic sign, like Scorpio before it, but more directed. Scorpio is a feminine water sign, Sagittarius is masculine fire. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 20) is a negative feminine, earth sign, prudent, methodical and conventional, sometimes with a sardonic sense of humor, but often lacking in confidence, ruled by the dark taskmaster, Saturn. Probably if we polled the midwit technocracy/institutional establishment, you would find a disproportionate number of Capricorns.

coming out of Scorpio into Sagittarius, there is a similarly powerful energy available, but this rather than focused on the self, is projected out. Sagittarius is much better about seeing the landscape, the state of play. Intellectual rather than emotion, it is much better about applying logic and reason to that powerful energy, acting on the world. The potential for creative achievement is higher during Sagittarius than Scorpio, Sagittarius much better at seeing the long view and planning, as long as he does not forget about the little details.

How did things fare in America, during Sagittarius?

Trump stepped on a bunch of rakes, not least reacting in such ugly fashion to the death of Rob Reiner. He seems not to understand his base, simping for Chinese students and corporations hiring Jeets on H1B visas. I surmise he is bored, reacting badly to a do-nothing Congress the Republicans control both houses of. But his HHS secretary RFKjr has set in motion the acknowledgement that the covid jab killed healthy children, they have essentially cancelled the Hepatitus B jab for newborns, they took steps to cut down the RSV jab for infants, they bolstered religious exemptions to vaccination, they openly condemned the practice of mutilating children in the name of trans therapy, and now they are starting an end to medicare/welfare for non-citizens.

And speaking of masculine fire, with the publication of Jacob Savage’s The Lost Generation, the active and intentional discrimination in institutions public and private, against young white men in hiring and advancement, has opened up the social dialogue finally to include those millions of angry young men so capriciously excluded.

On Capricorn

Though it starts on the Winter Solstice and includes Christmas and New Year, going from the masculine fire of Sagittarius into negative feminine, earthy, Saturn-ruled Capricorn, like those first few weeks of January, the depth of winter, can feel a bit oppressive. Like the longhouse.

The influence of Saturn is important here:

Associated with limitation, but also perseverance and tenacity. It can make one both practical and cautious, but equally on the negative side, it can cause selfishness, narrow-mindedness and even cruelty.

Capricorn can be ambitious, patient, disciplined and reserved. The glyph is the goat, which can be domesticated, but can also scale impossibly steep, seemingly inhospitable mountains.

As I mentioned, I have no evidence, but I would bet a lot of bureaucrats and corporate NPCs are Capricorns. As to that, the next month, Republicans are talking about a raft of bills to codify many of Trump’s Executive Orders, much of which are said to be about hacking away at the power of the unelected deep state. SCOTUS has affirmed the President’s right to fire bureaucrats. So this next month could be about ambitious, patient, disciplined dismantling of DEI government institutions. The deep state is dug in, and will resist just as methodically.

As for my readers, it is a good month to settle in and focus on the little details of business.

Capricorn, despite it’s reserved nature, is also known for a dry, sardonic sense of humor, speaking of a thing to lean into.

Tarot Reading

Another round inverted. The third time since I started this series with Aries in March. The Two of Cups is a card of love, the traditional image, a young man and woman pledging love. Unity, equilibrium, cooperation and harmony. Inverted, the current state of the war between the sexes. The Devil inverted is the devil undone, the challenge. The devil is materialism: the AI developers saying we humans are just glorified LLM’s, mistaking ozempic for health, neomarxism. The outcome, the inverted Knight of Cups, the Knight that is more about love than fighting, here having something to do with how the left and the democratic party react to millions of angry young white men increasingly conscious about how they have been excluded from careers in public and private institutions.

The Situation Card

The two of cups is a very pleasant card, one representing union, in purity and innocence. In the Waite deck it is two children, a boy and a girl, the boy giving the girl flowers, an olde-world town. It is Venus in Cancer in the Moon, the purest reception. A time for cooperation.

Inverted, it is violence, dissipation, cruelty.

That inversion might well describe the treatment of Millennial white men by DEI. DIE indeed. Hundreds of thousands of young white men killed themselves, the last ten years, at a rate four times higher than white women. Millions of young white men excluded, suddenly are much more aware how many of them there are. That is a very potent and dangerous thing.

The Challenge Card

Speaking of the Devil. It is never a joy to see the devil card, though better seeing him upside down. That is what the Devil does, he is inversion. That is what the last ten years have been like, really since the housing bubble, but especially the Biden years, covid, trans, woke, a total inversion of every truth. DEI thrived in that inversion of truth, and it was wielded like millions of hammers hammering at the foundations of everything. Does the world seem safer, because so many white men were excluded from employment? How is that product you buy, that service you use? The fact that so much of this complex system we call civilization just doesn’t seem to work that well anymore?

The Challenge is undoing ten years of filling every institution public and private with people who think it is a good thing to exclude white men from employment. The more DEI they hired the more DEI every new employee got, everybody so focused on DEI/social justice conformity, real work isn’t being done as well as it used to be done, all across society.

The Devil is the light bringer but it is a false light, or half light, designed to burn down heaven with. It is no easy thing to restore a declining civilization. Again the challenge here: the Devil, undone.

The Outcome Card

The Knight of Cups is a lover, less a fighter, but capable of violence; he is a Knight. Also known as the Lord of the Waves and Waters, King of the Hosts of the Sea. Water is fluid and it evaporates, that is like his character. He is a musician, singer and dancer. But this is also the fiery part of water, very dynamic.

Inverted he is indolent, prone to lying and mental illness.

That Swastika in the Vesica is involution; the need to look within. Inverted here is like the Knight in his cups. Which was like the outcome for a lot of those young men excluded from “polite” society. This inversion is probably the anger of those young men, thinking about how systematically and deliberately so much has been taken from them. Remembering, there are warriors in their lineage.

Conclusion

Oh wow, so dreary. Not really what I was anticipating writing about. But the cards don’t lie, though we are prone to lies to ourselves. So much red in the cards. Red is fire. Saturn is not red, but I would associate that with the harsher aspects of Saturn.

I think I am going to pull another three card spread for the Solstice, in the morning. I will publish a different piece about that later.

What does any of this have to do with Capricorn? Like I said, the work of dismantling this system of inversion that is otherwise going to collapse this complex society, starts now. This is actually a very good month to get grounded, diligent and disciplined about a project, in this case we are talking about dismantling the DEI patronage networks, but of course this goes for any project.

I just filed a business with the State of Minnesota called Hermit Thrush Publishing LLC. I sold two books, I just finished the final draft of my second book of poetry, this will be a good month to work on the foundation for this business. I also have a neighbor’s bathroom to remodel, in January. I also have to put together the material list for my maple syrup homebrew project in March.

Otherwise I hope liberal white women especially, and Democrats generally, take this time of Capricorn to reflect on how much they have “gained”, has come at the expense of young white men. And whether or not what was gained has been worth that? And by this you shall know their character.

Here is to Congress, getting busy codifying Trump’s Executive Orders, and continuing the process of dismantling deep state/DEI patronage networks.

Happy Solstice.

