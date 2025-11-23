Like Scorpio, Sagittarius has a great deal of energy; that energy needs a purpose, some kind of goal to work toward. Very enthusiastic, positive with a great love for life; though that constant goal orientation can become obsessive, starting new projects not finishing the last. Ever willing to take risks, their strong intellectual capacity typically keeps them out of trouble, and often combines with their enthusiasm, to achieve. Learning to work with discipline they can achieve great things, though a general unwillingness to deal with the smallest details, can derail accomplishment - if not necessarily ambition, making for pomp but not much circumstance.

Sagittarius is a positive masculine, fire sign, ruled by Jupiter, associated with deer and particularly the horse, as the image is the Centaur as Archer, and the glyph the Arrow on it’s way to it’s target.

Coming out of Scorpio

Scorpio is high energy, intense and potentially problematic, but also of great potential:

Scorpio is by some considered to be the “worst” sign in the Zodiak. That is because Scorpio has an enormous amount of energy. Sometimes that is used positively for very productive ends. Poorly used, it is profoundly destructive, and most other signs do not have the power to influence Scorpio to be productive. Scorpio tends also to have a very high sex drive, which can be used positively or destructively.

So how did they use Scorpio energy, in politics this month? Both parties in-fighting in near meltdown, and half the month at least, obsessed with lurid innuendo, the Epstein files.

Early on in Scorpio, Democrats had some wins in the off-year election. Resounding wins, in Democrat strongholds. Mamdani won in New York with more than 50% of the vote. In Virginia and New Jersey, voters chose woke, TDS, Deep State politics. Democrats in Virginia chose an Attorney General who has fantasies about murdering the children of his political enemies, and it was not really even close.

Other than that, we saw a ratcheting up of the willingness of the left to use violence against ICE, with ever more talk of open rebellion/insurrection. I suggested last Transition post, the Dems might keep the gov closed for the whole month, to maximize chaos, which they almost did, though it did not generate the kind of chaos they were hoping for, except within the party.

But then, Congress and Trump agreed to release the Epstein files, and it turns out Epstein might have believed Trump his mortal enemy, perhaps having worked with authorities on his first indictment; he was like one of the first with TDS, working with Democrats to try to take Trump down. It begins to look like another master tactical stroke by Trump, not wanting to make the first days of his presidency all about Epstein, but now after a year, here’s your poison pill, Democrats.

And then Trump invited Mamdani to the Oval Office. The “Fascist” meets with the commie, who looked like he was out of his element, Trump looking like he was supremely happy. ‘Go ahead, call me a fascist, you can do it. It’ll be great!’ lol

It’s easy to slander the President in front of hysterical, fanatical supporters, it is another thing to stand next to the President in the Oval Office, in front of the media, in front of the entire, wired world, when you are hardly yet a man, but very full of yourself and your untested, theoretical, neo-religious retread Marxist fantasies and hunger for power for power’s sake.

That said, Trump Admin is mostly on track, but the Republican Congress clearly does not care for leading the country, they do not seem to care overly much, if Democrats take back the House in 2026.

I hope it was a good, productive, enjoyable, sometimes histerical month for you personally. It was a very productive month, for myself and family.

Moving into Sagittarius

Scorpio is a highly energetic, negative, feminine, emotional water sign. Sagittarius is a highly energetic, positive, masculine, intellectual fire sign. Always keep in mind, in Astrology, positive and negative refer not to judgments of character, but similar to electrical charges.

Sagittarius is also much of the American holiday season, encompassing Thanksgiving, up to the Winter Solstice, Dec 21 (the real New Year).

This sign confers great breadth of vision and the ability to assimilate quickly what may be a complex situation

The situation is complex, certainly. It is beyond complex, it is irreducible, no one can see all; though that is the dream of AI, and most people who seek material power, the more such power they have access to. It takes a kind of vision to see the mess of the world, but it takes real vision to see that the world is a mess because so many people who achieve power in the modern West have little vision. Real vision needs to be grounded outside the complex of society, in the complex of nature.

The problem with Sagittarius is, while he can see the complexity, he does not generally care to deal with the details of that complexity, which is to say, projects and goals suffer for not tending to the little details. Sagittarius has to learn to tend to those, or as a leader, delegate. Being enthusiastic, dynamic and passionate, people are drawn. Sagittarius is very freedom-loving too, does not like feeling hemmed in or restricted, so dealing with the responsibilities of leadership can be a challenge if that is not also about expanding freedom. More intellectual and masculine, than emotional and feminine, he makes a good leader, but may have difficulty with those he leads if they are overly emotional and demanding.

Sagittarius is high energy like Scorpio, but almost opposite, positive masculine, compared to negative feminine. That means coming out of Scorpio into Sagittarius, there is a similarly powerful energy available, but this rather than focused on the self, is projected out. Sagittarius is much better about seeing the landscape, the state of play. Intellectual rather than emotion, it is much better about applying logic and reason to that powerful energy, acting on the world. The potential for creative achievement is higher during Sagittarius than Scorpio, Sagittarius much better at seeing the long view and planning, as long as he does not forget about the little details.

In politics, that bodes well for Republicans, who are more masculine coded, while it augers poorly for Democrats, who are almost strictly female-coded. For my readers, it does not matter your sex, if you are capable of thinking about positive masculine fire, then you are probably capable of using that energy to achieve.

The Tarot Reading

The Chariot is reminiscent of Scorpio, in that it is a card of pure, high energy. This seems to reflect this transition out of Scorpio, but also perhaps, the Ship of State that is America, upside down/run aground. The Eight of Cups are full, but something in the distance beckons. The Ten of Swords inverted is the cessation of fighting and war, the end of a cycle and a new beginning.

The Situation Card

Chariot is conquest, success, victory. The Chariot is pulled by two Sphinx, like the Albedo and Negredo, light and dark, positive and negative, active and passive; the four pillars represent the four elements/seasons; the starred canopy the firmament. The Chariot is not steered, it is drawn by the Divine, by the turning of the earth. The Chariot is conquest on all the planes, triumph of mind, the full conception of the mystery of nature. He is the Child of the Powers of Water, Lord of the Triumph of Light. Ruled by Cancer and the Moon, but also benevolent Jupiter. This is something like the higher self soaring beyond normal human limits, in the embrace of the Divine.

Here inverted, because he is associated with water, this represents coming out of the exceptional power of Scorpio, which is a water sign. Ruled also by Jupiter, Sagittarius too is ruled by Jupiter.

Inverted, this means the opposite of the card, the situation is not conquest, not success, not victory. It is not soaring above normal human limits. If we are speaking in the context of America, Trump likes to talk about an American Golden Age, but that would take time and we certainly are not there. And of course, Democrats want the opposite of whatever Trump wants, which I guess is an Age of Lead, but they have not achieved that either, not yet. This could speak to the whole of the West, which is collapsing under the weight of a flood of third world immigrants, the aging and canceling out of competency in running and managing civilization, and expanding, unfundable liabilities for an aging population not replacing itself. This could speak to the entire economy of the globe, our last hope for future economic growth, AI.

The Challenge Card

The Eight of Cups are full, but the attention is elsewhere, in the distance. It represents abandoning one’s previous concerns, letting go of the material and looking to the spiritual. There is the suggestion that the Water of Life in the cups has gone stagnant. The winged circle in the Vesica Pisces in the upright triangle suggest a spiritual fire and the need to take flight into the Divine. The pentagram suggests there is the power here to let go, to intentionally change.

There is also indolence here, what comes from a long period of success.

Recognizing perhaps the stagnant nature of the global economy, the absolute unwillingness of Democrats to work with Trump to make America a productive economy again, bringing back industry, re-shoring essential production, and the simple fact that humanity has been strip-mining the surface of the earth now 150 years and all the low hanging fruit is gone, this is the challenge, to look into the distance, and plan spiritually as much or more than materially.

The Outcome Card

The Ten of Swords is like all the pain and destruction of war and strife. It is the result of unchecked hatred and aggression. The ruin of all plans. Total disruption and disorder. Complete destruction and failure. The Lord of Ruin.

Inverted, Eden Gray says: The overthrow of evil forces, courage to rise again, enjoyment of better health, and a turn to higher powers.

This cessation and end to fighting and war, as suggested by this card, is the outcome if you let go of material concerns and look to the spiritual, as suggested in the Challenge card.

Conclusion

The turn from Scorpio to Sagittarius is a turn from intense, feminine, emotional water energy, to intense, masculine, intellectual fire.

The cards suggest all is not well with the world, the global economy, and the material state of Humanity and America, that the challenge is to turn from material concerns to the spiritual, with the possibility of the cessation of fighting and war.

That may seem far fetched, that last bit, the cessation of fighting and war, for humanity. Probably not a few of my readers are aware that WWIII has been waging for a decade probably, just not in the same way that WWI and WWII happened. Probably a few of you assume, there is no light until that war plays itself out, and it has only really begun.

But Trump has achieved a cessation in fighting in eight different supposedly intractable conflicts, and looks like he might finally find some success in the Ukraine conflict, and I’m sure no one predicted that. But then the enemy of Trump is not abroad so much, but right here in America, half the country at least, that will not accept any cessation in hostilities, but only a ratcheting up.

I suspect though, this message is not really about America or the greater world, but about the individual, recognizing the folly of most material concerns, turning to the spiritual.

That seems the task, the “goal” of Sagittarius this month, to make peace with a world that is The Chariot overturned, to set spiritual goals and achieve them. Not neglecting the material, but prioritizing the spiritual over the material, for a cessation of the war within the Self.

Keep in mind, the one word that encapsulates Sagittarius, is optimism. If you can’t be optimistic about the immediate prospects of America, the World and Humanity, be optimistic for your own prospects, for your friends, family and community.

