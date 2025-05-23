Taurus is the Bull, Gemini is the Twins. Where the bull is methodical and plodding, Gemini has wings on his feet. Gemini is ruled by Hermes/Mercury, so communication is key. Hermes/Mercury is the patron of artists, writers, entrepreneurs and thieves. Gemini’s dual aspect allows for ability in many fields, capable in multi-tasking.

Versatility is a hallmark...essential to pursue several courses of action at once…strong need to communicate in many ways, but especially through the media…engage in social media discussions on every conceivable subject…superficially is the worst Geminian fault and should be controlled…tend to know a little about many subjects and sometimes fail to acquire truly deep knowledge…an ability to quickly assimilate knowledge can work well…but it is important for this type to realize the necessity for deep thought and seriously based opinions. [my emphasis on based.]

This transition looks like a good opportunity for the ascendant right to dig down and get clear about priorities. It is likely too, liberals will continue to remain exceedingly superficial on all topics, doubling down on their worst, most destructive ideas (trans, reparations, protecting violent immigrants, orange man bad, etc).

Taurus Results, the last month

I didn’t think things would become hotter and more intense than they were during Aries, the last month, but that is what these cards suggest. That is the thing about divinitory cards, they don’t just tell you what you want to hear. Sometimes they tell you what you do not want to hear. But that is often when it is best to listen. The situation card is preparing for the storm, well accustomed to difficulty; the challenge card is fighting and the concept of undeviating justice; the outcome is more fighting, undeviating justice and stern rectification. Something like the grim, merciless, stern restoration of order after chaos.

Democrats have been ratcheting up the protest energy, assaulting ICE agents in Jersey, becoming more violent in their rhetoric generally. Liberal judges across the country have been usurping the power of the Executive, while liberal prosecutors, at least here in Minnesota, have been allowing Somali and Illegal immigrants to rape and kill Minnesota women, in some cases allowed to walk free. Ex FBI leader, James Comey, posted a death threat on his Instagram account against Trump, as did several others including Ed Klippenstein. Liberals are more openly discussing land confiscation and reparations, seeking evidently to turn America into Zimbabwe or South Africa. Liberals reacted violently to the arrival of 59 white Afrikaner refugees, thereby siding with the genocidal leadership of South Africa, while revealing that their open borders policy and recent protecting of criminal migrants, really is about white replacement. The media was clear, with the visit from South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, media and elite liberals are on the side of blacks in South Africa genociding whites, and by extension, all throughout the West.

Rep Swalwell (D - California) has outlined a new dem strategy, attack ICE agents, portray ICE as aggressors, in the media. A progressive anti-natalist who thought people should not have kids, blew himself and his vehicle up in front of a Malibu fertility clinic. And just this morning a Luigi-clone gunned down a young Jewish couple outside a museum, on the street in our nation’s Capital.

At the same time, more arrests have been forthcoming. The FBI arrested 205 pedos recently, including a State Trooper here in Minnesota. Judge Dugan in Wisconsin has been indicted for trying to sneak a violent illegal immigrant out the back door of her court house, to evade ICE, to the consternation of the victims the immigrant had assaulted, there in the courtroom for the hearing. RFKjr has been sounding like a lawyer to Congress, talking about the health of Americans, pointing out how many people in Congress have presided over the collapse of American’s health, these last 40 years. A case is being prepared against Phizer. Trump took the most significant step in my lifetime, to take out the knees of pharma.

Though I have to say, on balance, Liberals went more violent in a more organized and chaotic way, while the response has not been - “undeviating justice and stern rectification. Something like the grim, merciless, stern restoration of order after chaos.” But then, the left did not this month initiate total chaos necessitating such a response. It seems the Administration and Trump are patient and methodical, playing a long game, letting Dems embarrass themselves. Though Trump and Admin and MAGA/MAHA had better get that long game right because Dems in power again will mean Biden-era cancel culture Xs 1000.

The Tarot Reading

The Situation Card: 8 of Pentacles, Inverted. This is called the Lord of Prudence, but inverted, shows the lack thereof. Some descriptions of the inversion of this card:

Eden Gray: Wrong use of skills. Intrigue and sharp dealing. Dislike of hard work, false vanity, voided ambition. Overcarefulness in small things at the expense of more important matters.

Waite: Vanity, cupidity, exaction, usury. Cunning and intrigue, ingeniousness corrupted.

Crowley: Mean avariciousness, hoarding, lacking in enterprise and prudence.

The 8 of Pentacles typically means the craftsman’s artistic use of skills to make money, to build success. I take the inversion of this to mean, in the context of this Transition and the state of play here in America and the greater West, to be about not wanting to do the hard work of restoring America and the West, rather being distracted by petty, stupid politics, and in the realm of building, not rebuilding a foundational, more resilient and stable economy, rather being preoccupied with an AI arms race, wasting enormous sums of money on our potential enslavement rather than in our health and general welfare.

The Challenge Card: Two of Wands. This is The Lord of Dominion, power over matter, authority over others, essence of the Will in Masculine. Paraphrasing Crowley: This is Mars in his house in Aries, energetic initiation of a current of Force, destruction as the first step in the creative process; Fear and revulsion, then understanding the plan, willing surrender rejoicing in cooperation, is the typical response to this energy.’

It is significant that this card shows up in this transition into Gemini the Twins. This speaks to the power of the masculine, how that will be used to restore America. If the first step in a creative process is destruction, then there has to be a creative plan. That fairly well describes the masculine energy of DOGE. Trump clearly has momentum and the advantage here. The “left” is at a disadvantage because they despise all things masculine and male dominion (unless it is a man presenting as a woman dominating girls and women’s sports.) The left is also not very creative; they do not want to restore America, they want to destroy it.

That snake in the glistening triangle is Kundalini, powerful energies arising in fire. Wands are fire. Mars and Aries is fire. The Federal Budget in 2019 was $4.4 trillion, it was more than 7tril in the last year of the Biden Admin, running 2tril deficits. The energy here is available to burn down to size, the Federal government, to less than $4.4tril. Though Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” looks to maintain a $2tril deficit status quo.

Misused, that kundalini energy, that Mars in Aries, could burn the whole country down, not least the whole of the West.

The Outcome Card: 3, L’Imperatrice, also known as the Empress, here an emblem of Binah, divine feminine giving Form to the masculine Force of Chokmah. This is the Great Goddess, Mother Earth, material abundance and fertility.

Inverted, that is, according to Eden Gray: “Infidelity. Poverty may disrupt the home. Psychological problems may cause instability. War and destruction may come.”

My reading of this card is that it is also like the situation and the challenge cards, that the divine feminine is upside down, that feminism and trans ideology has done extraordinary damage to our understanding of the feminine, that we are now in a significant way ruled by AWFLs, affluent white female liberals whose toxic empathy and harridan lording over HR, has contributed to an invasion of toxic masculine immigrants, and the increasing domination of men in women’s sports, and a generally unpleasant institutional public and private atmosphere driving out anyone with and real ability or sense.

In the image her foot rests on the crescent moon, suggesting her power over the unconscious. Instead here the moon is lording over her, she is controlled by the unconscious, dark and irrational in the worst sense.

Somehow some way this has to be turned upright, the divine feminine has to be restored if we wish to restore fertility in every healthy sense of that word, here in America. There can be no new “Golden Age,” as Trump has been declaring, if the feminine is not restored to a more rightful, positive and healthy place in our national conception, and more broadly in the West. Though that is a very long term project, there is likely to be little progress in that regard this month. This month seems more about destruction as the first step of creativity.

Interpretation:

It is a strange set of cards. Long ago I might have said that the two of wands represents both sides of America, coming together to create something great. I think now instead, it represents the challenge of who is going to embrace that masculine fire, to initiate destruction to initiate creation? In that sense the Twins here are destruction and creation, inseparable. There has to be creative destruction to then become creation. I think the right is capable of that, I suspect the left is capable of destruction, less for creation and more for the sake of destruction, a destruction without seeming end.

I keep thinking, the more high tech society becomes, the more I focus on being human. The simple truths. My family. My friends. Skills and such…

Honor the masculine. Honor the feminine.

