Few people have ever heard the word Hierophant, fewer still have any conception of it’s meaning.

Originally, the fifth card in the Tarot was called the Pope. The Pope being specific to Catholics, late in the 19th century, Hierophant took it’s place, a more universal symbol of the spiritual leader of an empire.

The first three cards of the Tarot, the Fool, the Magician and the High Priestess are the first ternary. The second ternary is the Empress, the Emperor and the Hierophant.

When the Emperor and Empress have polarity the realm is fertile and productive; unbalanced, the empire declines or is not built. An empire cannot be built or sustained without The Hierophant. The Empress provides the fertility that feeds men, the Emperor leads men, the Hierophant guides men’s souls.

The Pope is nowadays called the Hierophant or “revealer of sacred things,” which was the title of the chief priest of the Eleusinian mysteries. In some of the old packs he is replaced by Jupiter. He is generally treated as the twin and counterpart of the Emperor. God the father is known through his acts, in the Emperor, and through the teachings of his prophets and priests, in the Pope. Where the emperor wields temporal power, the Pope has spiritual authority. He stands for accepted and traditional teaching, established religion, orthodox theology, conventional moral codes. He is the “father” of his people as their guide and their confessor.

The two pillars behind him are similar to the High Priestess, but different. He holds in his left hand a staff as a triple cross.

The triple cross represents…the creative power throughout the Divine, the Intellectual and the Physical Worlds, which causes all the manifestations of universal life to appear The two columns symbolize: on the right, the Law; on the left, the Liberty to obey or disobey, the essence of Being.

The Columns behind the High Priestess are the conscious/unconscious gateway to the garden of the Empress; the Hierophant’s columns are the rule of Law, and rule over the self according to the Law.

His right hand makes the sign of the esotericist, a blessing to the two supplicants bowing at his feet, who represent initiates, and the secret Instruction that is vocal and practical, not book training. But also Cavendish remarks, variously as “the two sexes, thought and desire, the good and the wicked, the saved and the damned, the sheep and the goats.”

Crowley said there is a “sinister and sadistic aspect to the card,” which it takes one to know one as they say. Crowley fancied himself something of a Hierophant (The Master Therion), and pretty much alienated every last person in his life. Cavendish notes:

The Pope also has some sinister undertones. Gnostics maintained that the evil Demiurge invented conventional religion and morality to keep men enslaved to him by inducing them to worship him and obey his laws. Eliphas Levi pointed out that when the hand is raised in the “sign of esotericism” it casts a shadow shaped like the head and horns of the Devil. Without going as far as this, writers interpreting the Pope as the card of established religion usually imply that the seeker after truth must look much deeper.

Eliphas Levi was a practicing Catholic, but also the man who revived esotericism in Europe with his book High Magic in 1854.

Running with that trend of thinking, New Age feminists found nothing of virtue or value in the Hierophant. Patriarchy, you know.

Representing a hierarchical view of religion, the Hierophant stands on a pedestal, raised up from the earth, above the common person…The forms of his rites are familiar in tone, borrowed from the religion of the Mother, yet corrupted almost beyond recognition….The Authority of the Hierophant is based, in large part, on repression of women and the natural instincts that women symbolize. The sacred rituals of the Goddess were considered criminal by the new patriarchal leaders, who subsequently suppressed them…anything less than chastity, at least in the case of women, became punishable by death.

The Emperors of Rome were the Pontifex Maximus, a combination of Emperor and Hierophant, temporal and spiritual leader of Rome. Some of the Pope’s throughout history were effectively emperors. There is not any question that the Emperor and Hierophant in practice have a mixed record, and have been at various times sadistic and even demonic. But the above passage from Vicki Noble’s Motherpeace book on the Tarot, is ahistorical. Her subtitle for the chapter on the Hierophant is called “Repressing Others,” as if that is all the hierophant could ever be, which is a poverty of imagination and simple gibberish.

The MotherPeace tarot Hierophant is trans impersonating a woman, all the women are forced to bow to him on threat apparently of being cut down by the warrior behind them. Nature is walled off. Similarly, traditional imagery of the Devil is here merely replaced by a bearded white man, Emperor and/or Hierophant, on top of an imperial hierarchy.

It is all a fundamental misreading of universal Law, and the result of such thinking is how you get a karentologic technocracy, on the verge of the ultimate hierarchical authoritarian digital ID social credit system, rather than the peaceful, decentralized, fertile Goddess culture Vicki Noble claims is the the inevitable result of the rule of women.

The Tarot is a book of archetypes. The Hierophant of the tarot is an ideal, transcending cultural idiosyncrasy. The tarot is a map of being human, regardless what any one human thinks about it. It is a map of Universal Law. Demonizing any card out of petty hatred for all things “patriarchal” or of all things “occult” or for any other reason, is all of a piece.

In the macro as in the main, if you want an ordered empire or nation state or state or small town, you want a strong Empress, Emperor and Hierophant energy working in consort. If the system is inverted, you get a technocracy of karens, an auto-pen, and a civic religion called woke with Anthony Fauci as your Hierophant, descending now into some feral hoard of physically, mentally and spiritually wounded perpetrating mass chaos and violence.

If feminists like Vicki Noble were more honest about history, they would recognize that whatever the empire or religion throughout history, goddess or god, it seems a function of human nature that empires descend into sterilizing, mutilating and killing children, sacrificed in the West recently, to some entities called Trans Aborti, as opposed to Tiamet, Quetzalcoatl or Muhammed.

The

wrote a surprisingly strident, if not unwelcome piece about reactionary leadership of recent centuries,

and how such regimes tend not to last, in part he surmised, because they did not support a “robust, organic, and popular religious revival.”

But while I think that it’s important to put an end to the anarcho-tyranny of neoliberalism, it is even more important to build. Looking back at previous attempts at reaction- under the restored Bourbons, the machinations of Metternich, Generalissimo Franco’s regime, and the junta of Pinochet, to name a few- one sees that they were largely thorough and successful at purging and suppressing socially destructive forces within their societies, and yet, for all that, their efforts came to naught long term. I posit that in all cases they failed in encouraging and supporting robust, organic, and popular religious revival. A crown might be gained by the sword, but legitimacy is sustained through faith, and without it, nothing endures.

That is what the Hierophant is for. Though I might add, thinking of the second ternary, the above regimes might have been lacking in Empress energy too? I don’t know.

A lot of men on the right are thinking about this, about the importance of order in a West gone mad, especially after the Assassination of Charlie Kirk. Why so many young men on the right are turning to Orthodox faith. The cosmos is ever a kind of tension of polarity, between chaos and order. Thinking of the relationship between the Empress, Emperor and Hierophant, is about thinking and meditating about order, the importance of polarity between men and women, and the importance of religion and belief, in maintaining order, at the macro level and the personal level.

Without some unifying spiritual foundation, a large nation such as America devolves into chaos. Nietzsche said God is dead, suggesting in the absence of God anything goes and nothing matters, which has been the method of the godless left in response to Trump. Trump instinctually has tried to facilitate a restoration of Christianity, as he fills nominally the role of “emperor”. Which is not to say he is anything like the autocrat the left accuses him of being (or a few on the right want him to be); every President is a kind of stand-in for the Emperor, constrained in theory by the Constitution. We have not had a proper Hierophant/spiritual authority in a long time, perhaps not since Billy Graham died. Though as I mentioned, the secular religion that is woke made Mengele 2.0 Anthony Fauci an inverted Hierophant, high priest of The Science.

Nor does there appear any Hierophant like figure on the horizon, to lead Christians or Americans more generally toward some religious restoration in America (as the Pope in Rome will not suffice for America.)

It remains to be seen if anyone picks up that crown in the gutter.

But as the Tarot is a map of the self, it is worth thinking about the second ternary of the Empress, Emperor and Hierophant, which is to say, setting up the terms of fecundity in one’s life, maintaining productive order of that abundance, maintaining a sense of spiritual authority over the self.

