Born on the Fourth of July

baker charlie
20h

Very interesting article.

I am happy to see serious paganism resurfacing again. I had the opportunity to go to Pantheacon a few times in the early oughts (and a big con in Chicago during that time) and, while finding it generally enjoyable, was a bit taken aback by the weird social baggage (such as polyamory and what has since become the woke alphabet stuff, not to mention self proclaimed satanists and 'energy vampires') getting shoehorned into it. I quit going about the time that they kicked out all of the Dianics for not allowing TIMs into their women's circles. It would be good to have the restoration at least of men's and women's spaces within the 'craft' as well as less of the prosperity gospel 'New Age' influence.

I personally believe you get called into paganism. I have no hate for Christians or Christianity (in fact, have to deal with it in my chosen route of Western Esotericism) but I am not drawn to Jesus or 'God the father'. I just step out in nature and see the ineffable all around me- something more akin to the indescribable Kether or Ain Soph Aur; everything else is just a facet of the whole. But I think Alexandru is incorrect by stating that if my heredity contains a bunch of Methodists, I must ergo be a Methodist as well. I understand he has his own hat in the ring, but I know where the call is for me and it is not in a purely orthodox Christian path, especially the paths that require interceding by human priests and church bueracracies.

It will be interesting to see how things progress. I hope you are right and a full-bodied synthesis can be made.

Dumb Pollock
14h

Unfortunately, the Hebrew Bible, the foundation of Christianity, was an Hellenistic creation around 270 BC. This book made a very strong case but very pricey at Amazon. This thorough review below did a great job laying out its case. Biblical archaeology and textual criticism just doesn’t find much support for the Bible. Even many claims of Christians are weak for a supposedly “historical” religion.

This means that while Christianity may be around 2,000 years, it didn’t come from a pure source, and it most certainly evolved over time from many different Christianities in the first generation into many forms today.

At the same time, the fact that so much of Temple Judaism and Christianity are sourced in Paganism (Ten Commandments coming from the Delphian Maxims and the church modeling on the Greek polis which is a religious as well as political organization) means that these elements can be incorporated into the Pagan tradition with minimal fuss.

https://vridar.org/series-index/russell-gmirkin-plato-and-the-hebrew-bible/

