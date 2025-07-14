A Religious Revival
Or a Second Religiosity, a collapse of one civilization and the rise of another
Fifteen years ago I lived with and loved a woman who was a children’s musician. She performed at school’s and libraries, but she also played at several pagan festivals, almost all of which were in the Ozarks, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. She opened me up to a world and perspective I did not know existed. I did not really fit in at these pagan festivals, and was not particularly welcomed generally, nor was I very impressed by most of the people, who were often freaks and weirdos, sexual libertines, New Age in their spirituality, which is to say, they believed whatever they wanted to.
There were a few pagans I met though, particularly in the Boston Mountains of northern Arkansas, but scattered throughout the Ozarks, who were some of the most impressive, knowledgeable, talented, artistic, self-sustaining people I have ever met.
They remind me a lot of these guys, ins recent podcast.
I am a big admirer of, and am becoming a fan of Big Dave Martel and on their podcast The Bog on Hearthfire Radio. Here is a shout- out for all the podcasts on Hearthfire Radio, The Heathen Podcast Network.
I recently did a podcast withand at the in which we talked at length about paganism and religion.
Alexandru posted his thoughts about Astral’s podcast here:
While Alexandru is supportive of people moving away from the secular into religion - he is an Orthodox Christian - his principle objection to pagan revivalism is summed up well here.
A reoccurring phrase that was repeated over and over was Tradition. The tradition of my ancestors, the tradition of my forefathers, the traditions of my people. But the word tradition is defined as a long-established custom or belief that has been passed on from one generation to another. But it wasn’t. The beliefs, rites, rituals, vaguely described in this podcast are not traditions passed on from one generation to another. They are reconstructions based on limited archeological evidence and fragmentary texts such as the Eddas passed down by Christians, historical accounts written by outsiders, and spurious deconstruction of folk beliefs practiced by recent Christian Europeans re-interpreted through 20th century anthropology. There is even a telling anecdote when one of the guests talks about his grandfathers as being very pious Christians. So, this belief, this tradition that we are talking about was not the religion of your fathers and your fathers fathers but of your somewhat vague ancestors. It wasn’t passed down through the unbroken chain of tradition and you aren’t honoring your grandfather’s belief and way of life because admittedly he was a man of Christ.
I see his point, the Traditions of Christianity are an unbroken lineage, easily traced over the course of 2000 years. Most pagan or heathen religions of the West were effectively conquered and swallowed up by Christianity. Only in isolated pockets in places like Wales, or among some American Indian tribes, were ancient traditions kept. Pagan of course defined loosely as anything that is not Western monotheism: Islam, Judaism or Christianity.
The flaw I see in Alexandru’s argument, is revelation. If indeed the gods are living, sentient beings, then calling out to them with true faith would lead to the restoration of the faith, regardless the lack of tradition.
My takeaway from Astral’s podcast was, paganism in America is maturing. Hearthfire Radio is a sign of how far it has come, from the boomer driven hippie sixties and the southern California focused New Age, what was a lot like the decadent prosperity doctrine of 90’s-2008 protestant/evangelical Christianity. Joel Osteen, his many books and mega-church a close kin to Rhonda Byrne’s “The Secret”, which was New Age pablum justifying the economic grotesquerie of the housing/credit bubble of the new millennium. This new paganism with Hearthfire Radio as example is comparatively right wing coded and based.
If I have any negative critique of what I heard on Astral’s podcast, it would be that there can be as much intolerance of Christianity in Paganism as there is in Christianity about Paganism.
Whereas I see most of strong, healthy masculine religiosity heading in the direction of Paganism and Christian Orthodoxy, and I see both movements of a piece.1
I often bring up Oswald Spengler’s concept of a Second Religiosity in these pages. Not necessarily being a Spengler scholar, I sum up the concept thus: every civilization/empire arises around a religion of it’s own. In the early period, that religion is very fresh and fervent. As the civilization grows, the energy of the religion become more rote, an age of Reason causes most and particularly the elite to abandon the religion, that leads to decadence and degeneracy, the civilization begins a state of collapse, in the ensuing chaos people try to restore the religion, but it is shorn of it’s early, revelatory energy and ultimately cannot restore the civilization, though it carries it’s adherents through the chaos, into what comes next..
Which leads me to another recurring theme of this substack, the collapse of Western Civilization, with some new, wholly American civilization along with it’s own, new religion arising.
I see the current Pagan and Orthodox Christian revivals as the beginning of that process, which will take centuries to mature. This new, American religion will be neither Christian nor European Pagan, but some amalgam of, if quite different. It will be monotheist in the sense of One Creator of All, but also pagan, in reverence of new American gods. The pagans and the Orthodox right now are like the seed of that.
How do I know this? I don’t know precisely, I think of it as a combination of divination, revelation, and somehow, like I have always known it. And I have this feeling like I am going to spend the next several lifetimes helping to build it.
Very interesting article.
I am happy to see serious paganism resurfacing again. I had the opportunity to go to Pantheacon a few times in the early oughts (and a big con in Chicago during that time) and, while finding it generally enjoyable, was a bit taken aback by the weird social baggage (such as polyamory and what has since become the woke alphabet stuff, not to mention self proclaimed satanists and 'energy vampires') getting shoehorned into it. I quit going about the time that they kicked out all of the Dianics for not allowing TIMs into their women's circles. It would be good to have the restoration at least of men's and women's spaces within the 'craft' as well as less of the prosperity gospel 'New Age' influence.
I personally believe you get called into paganism. I have no hate for Christians or Christianity (in fact, have to deal with it in my chosen route of Western Esotericism) but I am not drawn to Jesus or 'God the father'. I just step out in nature and see the ineffable all around me- something more akin to the indescribable Kether or Ain Soph Aur; everything else is just a facet of the whole. But I think Alexandru is incorrect by stating that if my heredity contains a bunch of Methodists, I must ergo be a Methodist as well. I understand he has his own hat in the ring, but I know where the call is for me and it is not in a purely orthodox Christian path, especially the paths that require interceding by human priests and church bueracracies.
It will be interesting to see how things progress. I hope you are right and a full-bodied synthesis can be made.
Unfortunately, the Hebrew Bible, the foundation of Christianity, was an Hellenistic creation around 270 BC. This book made a very strong case but very pricey at Amazon. This thorough review below did a great job laying out its case. Biblical archaeology and textual criticism just doesn’t find much support for the Bible. Even many claims of Christians are weak for a supposedly “historical” religion.
This means that while Christianity may be around 2,000 years, it didn’t come from a pure source, and it most certainly evolved over time from many different Christianities in the first generation into many forms today.
At the same time, the fact that so much of Temple Judaism and Christianity are sourced in Paganism (Ten Commandments coming from the Delphian Maxims and the church modeling on the Greek polis which is a religious as well as political organization) means that these elements can be incorporated into the Pagan tradition with minimal fuss.
https://vridar.org/series-index/russell-gmirkin-plato-and-the-hebrew-bible/