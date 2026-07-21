Propaganda is typically thought of as political, but the word has a religious origin.

a congregation of the Roman curia having jurisdiction over missionary territories and related institutions…The Congregatio de propaganda fide…established in 1622 by Pope Gregory XV as a means of furthering Catholic missionary activity. The word propaganda is from the ablative singular feminine propagandus, which is the gerundive of the Latin propagare, meaning to “propagate.” Merriam Webster online.

To propagate the Catholic Church, all over the world. Missionary’s prepared the ground. Now the Pope is helping the global South invade the West…

It was not until the political tumult of the 19th century, after the Jacobins and the French Revolution, the rise of Marxism and political anarchism, that the meaning of the word propaganda changed from religion to politics.

After the Jacobins, Marxists be like, “hold my beer.” Social Democrats be like, real Marxism has never gone far enough.

Black magic is most fundamentally described as a manipulation or harming of another, or many, based on a lie, for the sorcerers benefit at your expense. The thing that makes it black magic is the deliberate lie at the core of it. It is the casting of a psychological spell to get you to do something the spell caster wants you to do, think and believe, even if it is not good for you.

"They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying anyway, and we keep pretending to believe them" Elena Gorokhova

Most people have a more fantastical idea about black magic, voodoo priestesses sacrificing chickens in the movies. Or leftist witches trying to hex Trump. In fact, most black magic is more mundane in appearance, and more common.

Not all propaganda is black magic. If you are being invaded by Muslims, Chinese and Hindus, writing letters to the editor of your local paper to wake up normies is propaganda, but more like white magic, pardon the pun. The festivities in DC on the evening of America’s 250th birthday, was wholesome political propaganda, to propagate a good feeling about America (it was also the whitest event I have seen in a long time, on the stage and of the crowd, and the very online right did not even seem to notice.)

Selling you soda pop with the imagery of half naked beautiful rich people on the beach is more like the Dark Art, using sex to get you to drink high fructose corn syrup. Gaslighting you about flooding the West and America with infinity migrants who are allowed to prey upon citizens and plunder welfare, is black magic. Covid policy was black magic, which continues to cast a wicked spell upon the West particularly.

At least it had real sugar back then, processed but not HFCS. Still wouldn’t have made you young, fresh, beautiful and wealthy. In 2020-22 of course, it was wear your masks on the beach!

There Was No Covid-19 Pandemic William Hunter Duncan · December 31, 2022 In lieu of a 2022 retrospective, I thought I might wield Occam’s Razor like a sword and cut down the Covid 19 narrative we have all been living with the last three years, with the help of the work of the biologist Jonathan Couey, journalist/artist Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt at Bailiwick News. I am not a scientist, a legal scholar or a journalist,… Read full story

Anthony Fauci and his “noble lies” gave license for all of health care and media to lie to us about covid. His noble lies are what make him worse than Mengele. He is a sorcerer if there ever was one. See the spell he has on people still…

Kids are still paying for lockdowns, and we are still paying Fauci’s pension and the marxist teachers unions who demanded this.

Republican politicians are better at black magic then they are at propaganda, while democrats were masters of both, except it is all black magic now.

The party platform of the Democratic Socialists of America is propaganda, coming right out and telling you who they are and what they want. Almost admirable. DSA politicians running as moderates, lying about who they are and what they want, is black magic. Supposedly regular Democrats, Both Abigail Spanberger (CIA) in Virginia, and Mickie Sherrill in New Jersey, ran as moderates, but govern more like communists flooding their states with criminals and illegal aliens. Black magic witches.

All she needs is a gingerbread house. This is what I mean when I say a lot of black magic is perfectly mundane in appearance - until it inadvertently reveals itself. Once CIA, always CIA.

Propaganda and black magic do not work very well on people who understand what is being done to them. Most Americans are increasingly immune to the influence of black magic of democrats and leftists, though a large and motivated number of Americans are fully under the spell, which is increasingly deranged, openly, brazenly violent. It is a powerful dark art that can convince tens of millions of people a man can become a woman, to the point of murdering Charlie Kirk, the Zizian death cult and the Annunciation Catholic School Killer. What but black magic could convince a people to commit civilizational suicide, to open the gates to conquering hordes, unto your poverty and enslavement? What but evil could convince a people that Covid killed, but not lack of treatment, Remdesivir, ventilators, the forced isolation or the jabs? Remember when nearly half of democrats and some “conservatives” were open to the idea that your kids should be taken and you should be put into a camp for not getting the jab, the jab that didn’t prevent you from getting covid, and actually made it more likely that you would get covid more than once?

It is no coincidence the word propaganda was taken from a religious context, as the left generally exhibits many of the hallmarks of religious fanaticism. Their religion might be liberal and secular, but the behavior is increasingly like Jihad, with a leftist/Islamic political alliance arising in the cities as example.

Muslim, globalist, conquerer, but not American

You see, what Rashida Tlaib really wants, and many like her, is not freedom for Gazans but to be in charge of slavery, genocide, rape and oppression. Gazans could get everything they want, and Rashida Tlaib would find a hundred other reasons to hate America and work just as passionately to destroy it.

I said Republicans tend to be better at black magic than propaganda. It is more than economic and foreign policy propaganda that holds up the housing market, the stock market, H1B visas, forever wars, Israel, Big Amnesty Ag and the health care cartel. I’m old enough to remember when Democrats and Republicans alike, told us how much richer America would be, and how much every boat would be lifted, sending most of our industries and their good paying jobs to the third world. They knew better, and yet they lied about it for two generations, and then they flooded America with third worlders to compete for what jobs remained. Republicans meant to kill the private unions, but they didn’t do anything about public unions, and all they really did was destroy half the white middle class. There are “Republicans” even now talking about mass amnesty, like good bolsheviks.

An internal civil war is destroying the Democrat party, liberal facilitated welfare fraud is bankrupting the country, a dei competency crisis is destroying institutions public and private, but all the political propaganda republicans can seem to muster for the midterms is don’t pick on the billionaires/isn’t it great, the first trillionaire, look at the crazy DSA! Trump has the Senate and the House, and Congress is arguably the most do-nothing Congress in the history of Congress; lots of talk and no action, which is the most impotent and pathetic kind of political propaganda.

But hey, have you seen the stock market?

The point of hyper-financialization. It has not gotten better since 2017 either, especially not after the Biden flood of illegals and H1B

Trump and his people are arguably the most white hat Administration in my lifetime, at least. They really are, on balance, trying to do everything by-the-book. They really are trying to restore America - Trump’s dumbass digital coins notwithstanding - attacking welfare fraud and the democrat patronage network. But there probably never has been a greater black magic force in the history of the world aligning against them. Most of major media, dem/left politicians and institutional elite are incapable of not lying about their intentions, and increasingly so under the spell, coming right out and saying what they are about.

This is how big my balls are, because I can get away with threatening to kill Trump, and laugh about it like it is nothing

No, we are not trying to destroy the West and America….well, the West is rotten but only a few people are crazy enough to want to destroy it….yes, we are going to destroy the West and erase it and America from Herstory, TINA, there is no alternative….

A typical thing that tips propaganda into outright black magic is, the narrative is the opposite of the intention. The communist Utopia is black magic because there is no real intention to get there, it is simply a means for taking power, and when you do, delivering dystopia, and then lying incessantly about it, killing anyone who questions you. When Mamdani celebrates the “fact” that crime is way down in NYC since he became mayor, he is practicing black magic if he knows DA Alvin Bragg is simply charging fewer people with crime - when crime may well be going up, which they are fine with I assume, to drive out more white people, jews and capitalists. Major media consistently lies about their defending democracy against fascist nazi hitler maga, when they were equally supportive of Biden Admin building an Industrial Censorship Complex, and Democrats cheating in elections with mail-in ballot harvesting, illegals voting, Chinese communists voting, no paper trail, dodgy digital, etc. Liberals/leftists/globalists are actively replacing white populations and actively lying about it every step of the way. Multiculturalism! Diversity is our strength! Abortion is a sacrament white women/isn’t it beautiful that somali husband and wife thieving from on welfare have six kids going on seven! The “Democracy” most of the left is about is making America a one party state by any means necessary.

Protecting democracy by eviscerating free speech and the First Amendment

Me Too wasn’t really about supporting and believing women, it was about driving all straight white men from institutions public and private and replacing them with educated white women, LGBTQ and BIPOC

Liberals and AI like to make excuses for Islam and their practice of lying for the purpose of reconciliation, warfare, self-preservation and avoiding harm. Now, some of this might be considered white lies, but then all these cutouts tend to contribute to normalizing lying, particularly in the jihad of the intended invasion, rape and plunder of Europe and America.

Muslims are not wrong in some of their rules about lying. Telling a lie might be necessary, to keep you or another safe from harm. Black magic on the other hand, is a deliberate lie meant to manipulate another to do them harm, by which the sorcerer somehow means to gain. Muslims deliberately invading the West on pretenses of asylum, and liberals bowing before them, is black magic. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Muslim communist, just doubled the number of prosecutors in his office, dedicated to welfare fraud, half of whom are paid for but not chosen by the Federal Government. On the fourth of July he put out a video calling for naturalizing all the illegal immigrants in the country and inviting more. Expanding the circle, he called it. I call it naturalizing and importing a mercenary army for your muslim/communist takeover. Dark art, that.

Whereas, Trump and his people reducing the war in Iran to, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” is just propaganda shorthand for Iran is the world’s greatest financial supporter of muslim jihadi terrorism, all around the globe, the IRGC is one of the worlds largest and most ruthless mafias and religious zealots besides, and literally no one wants them around but Hamas, Hezbollah, the Yemeni, the Chinese Communist Party and Democratic Socialists of America.

Whereas, Bush and company lying outright to us, about WMD in Iraq? Or the twenty years and trillion+ dollars spent, to make Afghanistan globohomo? That was neocon sorcerers, lying as a way of being, for the looting of America.

Black magic is Fox News and liberal media both, reporting every time Russia bombs Ukraine, while Congress peacocks about more sanctions on Russia, and then they all refuse to report about Ukraine drone-bombing nuclear-Russia oil infrastructure, including nearly a hundred oil tankers in the Azov sea, one of the worst ecological disasters….since Biden Admin, neocons and Ukraine blew up Russia’s Nordstream pipeline and blamed it on Russia.

Anyway, I could go on, and on… but I think you get the idea.

What to do about so many liars in power practicing black magic?

First off, be truthful, as a general rule.

Second: don’t lie to yourself. In a world where so many people in positions of power are inveterate liars, you only compound your problems when you lie to yourself.

Third: remember that most people of the West are on balance, honest. They may tell a little fib now and again, they might be cagey, but they tend toward forthrightness. More Americans are good and honest than not.

Fourth: They want you to be afraid of them. They need you to be afraid of them. Their power depends on you being afraid of them. Your fear feeds them. Starve them.

Fifth: To talk of black magic is to say there is white magic. This has nothing to do with race. It is more like evil and good. Don’t do evil. Be good. Be true.

In general it is not a good idea to call out evil directly, but this is about as fringe of a blog as it gets, there are not a lot of haters that show up here. This is mostly so that you might think in a more enchanted way, that the wheel of Justice turns no matter what, and every act of black magic is damage the perpetrator does to his or her soul in proverbial spades, esoterically.

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