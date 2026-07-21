Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
7d

Gonna be lit as NYC starts to devolve into an approximation of John Carpenter’s “Escape from New York” city. It won’t be an actual prison, but those still living there will feel like it is.

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1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
Amking's avatar
Amking
7d

Nicely done Hunter! Thank you. Love how you compiled and presented the evidence.

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