Born on the Fourth of July

Sam Spiczka
8d

I'm back in Minnesota for the first time in nearly a year. I was trying to explain the experience to my wife. What came to mind are those scenes in a movie when a grown man returns to an oppressive, abusive orphanage he was raised in. You now realize it sucks but it also feels like home because it helped make you. Too much has been revealed, and it taints all the good. I heard the crow of a pheasant for the first time in a long time and didn't realize I had missed it. It sounds like home. But you can't actually go home again.

Crixcyon
8d

Good one, Mr. Duncan. I cannot identity with any cult. The individual must be free to think for himself. And he must be able to reject all false gods...and that includes everything man invents.

