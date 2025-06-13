I lived in Minneapolis in 2020, during the George Floyd riots. For three days we were told we might be arrested if we left our homes. Local leaders were practically salivating with such power to dictate, after the first taste of covid lockdowns. All the while, people were allowed to “protest” by burning, breaking and stealing things.

I spent the time reading and gardening. It was otherwise like living in a military occupied city: the constant sound of helicopters, armored vehicles in the street, normie neighbors acting paranoid and suspicious. If I saw someone sensibly going for a walk, I’d get a text from a neighbor about that strange person breaking the rules.

Biking to Lake and Hiawatha after that third night of chaos, at the sight of the 3rd Precinct Police Station, which the Mayor ordered to be abandoned and opened up to looters, I thought I had ridden onto a street in Damascus, Syria, or Fallujah. Buildings looked like they had been bombed out from the sky. All up and down Lake Street, buildings had been looted. The Target right there was practically empty. The damage was extensive all over the Metro.

That long dense line in Minneapolis is Lake Street. Both those long lines in the Twin Cities, were a lot of immigrant small businesses. I lived in the Nokomis neighborhood. Every dot is a place that was significantly damaged.

That was a police station. A friend of mine with a business on Lake Street about 6 blocks from here can’t make profits because people won’t come here any more, but can’t sell the business for the same reason.

I went to work for the Park Board as a Parkkeeper, in 2021. I watched as crime went rampant in the parks, every day we cleaned up window glass in parking lots, people were breaking into cars in the middle of the day, people would have a gathering in the covered grill areas, simply walking away, tables and floors covered with food and garbage. Homeless were allowed to harass park patrons. ANTIFA spread pamphlets around threatening violence against anyone clearing open air sex and drug markets homeless camps. No one in power in the city or state was doing much of anything about it.

Tampon Tim was a Marxist Revolutionary during the George Floyd Riots, practically encouraging the 500billion damage to Minneapolis alone, then spent the next two years acting like a Marxist Dictator about Covid, destroying probably a $trillion worth of small businesses across the state, particularly in rural areas.. He is on a nationwide tour right now, encouraging more of the same Marxist conflagration. And still he does not know what a woman is .

I sold my beloved house, greenhouse and food forest in 2022 and left the city, not willing to wait for the next attempt by leftists to visit pain and suffering on people lockdown.

That experience “radicalized” me. Now, watching the leadership of Los Angeles and California encouraging and facilitating the turning of California into a massive Third World favela, I find myself rather sympathetic to the idea of laying siege to LA, cutting off food and water, let LA see about those paid provocateurs convincing people to torch and loot. My guess is, regular Los Angelese would take care of that problem right quick.

Shock troops of the Rothschild/International Bank of Settlements. Otherwise known as retarded white liberal youth.

A Religion of Progress becomes a Cult

Covid was not the beginning of my estrangement from the Left. After Barry-O won the 2008 election and promptly gave the keys of the kingdom to bankers, while throwing homeowners like chum to the sharks; won the Nobel Peace Prize and then sat down every Tuesday with that demon in disguise John Brennan, with their kill list deciding who would die that week, dropping bombs on the occasional wedding party, and assassinating American citizens; took millions of cars off the market that would have otherwise gone to poor people; I could go on and on about the sins of Barry-O…That is when I first started to realize the left is like a cult.

It still is, though even worse, like some small compact star trying to pull energy away from all that is good, beautiful and true.

In other words, Democrats tended to cluster tightly around extreme, uniform beliefs, while Republicans showed a broader spread of agreement, even encompassing some moderate or neutral stances. The Democrats’ violently enforced ideological rigidity offers short-term benefits: an illusion of unity, clean, consistent messaging, and temporary cohesion. But it comes at a cost. Enforced purity crushes internal debate, stifles innovation, and reduces resilience. Lacking any ability to dissent, an ideologically rigid political group eventually becomes brittle, like glass under pressure.

Oswald Spengler wrote about what he called the Second Religiosity. In the decline of empires, many people after having abandoned religion, return to religion in the absence of meaning, in the expanding chaos. Many people on the left in America abandoned religion, or are straight-up atheists, but humans are myth making creatures, and there is always some kind of stand-in for God. For many on the Left that is Government. It is also the very idea of Progress. Or it was.

John Michael Greer has written extensively about this, as have many others. Liberals tend to think of themselves as the leading edge of evolution, and thus the most moral people on earth. Progress had become something like their chief deity, after Government, that would lead them unto gender, race, vaxx and climate utopia.

But when 2016 happened, as Trump was elected, that was too much cognitive dissonance for the Left, and that quasi religion of Progress became a cult that believed everything goes and nothing matters in the effort to get Trump.

With covid, that cult became something like a cult of death. Many wished death upon the unvaccinated. A consistent 45% of Democrats wanted to confine the unvaccinated in their homes or in a camp. It dropped to 30% when asked if the kids of unvaccinated should be taken away. The 2020 election was stolen (GoGo Brandon did not get millions of more votes than any president in history), and then it was trans all the kids and open the border gates to any barbarian. The Left broadly in the West has devolved into a purely destructive force desiring to wipe the whole history of the West and America from the collective memory. The Religion of Progress has turned into a deliberate and intentional process of de-evolution, of pure deconstruction.

Most of the Liberal media in America, Canada and the EU will not show violence from rioters and looters in LA, claiming these are mostly peaceful protests, because these are the shock troops. The rioters are a little too on the nose, for liberal elite, a little too obvious about leftist intent. What these rioters are doing to downtown LA, what liberal leadership of LA has done to LA, is what liberals generally want for all of America, for all of the West, overrun with third worlders, deindustrializing, ruled increasingly by cartels.

Leftists are miserable people. They seek to make everybody else miserable too. That is the basis of communism, a few miserable people making everybody miserable. Most liberals can’t see, they are so afraid of appearing to question anything about liberal group think, that leftists hate them too, and want for liberals what they want for everyone on the right.

This seems to be what the Rothschild’s et al old-money central bankers want too.

“Looters will be shot on sight”

Said pretty much everyone throughout all history, more or less, until the West spawned that wicked Marx and all his leftist acolytes. Shooting looters on sight is one of the primary reasons why the left always seeks to take away our guns, and why the right holds so very tight to them. The looting we saw in Minneapolis and elsewhere around the world, after the left turned that drug addled, career addict and criminal George Floyd into a Saint of their Cult of Death, is what the Rothschild’s and the left want for all your property. They want to loot all property.

The Minneapolis Holy of Holies. Only eight people were shot dead in this sacred space, the first year.

Anyone want to guess what the Democrats would do if they control Washington again? Every last thing they are accusing Trump of and then some real authoritarianism.

I was watching clips from Congress yesterday, and It is quite obvious to me that dem leadership is trying to stir up liberals and leftists to burn and loot America this weekend, during this supposed “no kings” “protest”. That incident in LA, Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem bum rushed by US Senator Alex Padilla, was orchestrated I’ve no doubt, by Senate dem leadership.

If Trump were a king or a dictator….

This is the dems doing x10 what they accuse of Trump, but what he does not do. 2000 unarmed people mostly wandering into The Peoples House is not an insurrection, but fomenting the burning, breaking and looting of cities and towns across America in defiance of a duly elected President and Congress is.

I am of course not suggesting law enforcement should be shooting looters in LA, or Dallas, or Chicago. I just want leftists (and the Rothschilds) to know, the only thing standing between you and a bullet is law enforcement. The law is your protection, or you would find yourself caught between a rock (the right) and a hard place (the cartels.)

On the one hand I think Trump should have let LA burn. Leave it to Gavin and Black Karen, let them take the fall as their premier city burns for the second time in a year. On the other hand, I think maybe he needed a showdown about this, about liberal-city chaos generally. No doubt they have plenty of intel about the violent chaos Dems are orchestrating. If I had a third hand I’d say, they should have created a blue wall around LA, and not let anyone (but family and friends) in or out for a month, see what happens. Good thing I don’t have a third hand.

Take your civil war and shove it up/down your stupid O

Be afraid. Be very afraid. Kidding. He actually looks like he could be a Chad if he wasn’t such a lazy chud eating 4000 empty calories every day, while he plays video games and watches kiddie porn - when he isn’t burning, breaking and stealing other people’s stuff.

If this is the caliber of those who are supporting the media and Democrats fomenting a civil war against MAGA, I’m not terribly worried about a civil war, except insofar as this asshole would get what he wants, the destruction of America, and, IDK, to become a concubine to the cartels?

Civil War would destroy much of what separates America from the rest of the world. It would radically reduce the standard of living of the vast majority of Americans, and by extension the rest of the world. It would open up America to a much more organized and extensive invasion than the one facilitated by Brandon Admin. It probably would kill far more people than any war in history, simply because most Americans in assisted living wouldn’t survive it.

A world-wide engineered deep recession would be easy game for the Rothschilds et al monied globalists. Precisely what they want.

Though, with that theoretical third hand, I wonder, the caliber of Americans has been much reduced, by food and medical policies, by consumerism, by ideology, propaganda, too much screen time and not enough time outside. A mass purge event might not be the worst thing. It is also true, paradoxically, births tend to increase in times of war, so that might me a good thing to prevent the intended Great Replacement of American Citizens (particularly us white folks).

But really, I want my parents to live out the rest of their lives without having to deal with all this bullshit. I want to still believe I can go on believing in building a cafe/greenhouse/music venue, without having to worry about it being burned, looted, bombed out or taken by the government and given to illiterate migrants. I want to garden, fish, hunt and build things without looking over my shoulder for globalists, marxists or cartel.

I want the peace and quiet that currently exists in my part of America, to endure for all of America.

Happy Friday the 13th. Keep your head up this weekend.

And who knows, maybe it will be mostly peaceful protests, lol.

