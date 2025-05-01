Born on the Fourth of July

Literal goosebumps. I am incredibly honoured by your acknowledgement and beautiful tribute, William. Thank you. You have no idea how much this "being seen" means to me. ❤️

The west is drowning in its misplaced valuing of feelings above reason while neglecting to claim ownership and responsibility for being the source of those feelings. Without practicing what the oracle at Delphi instructed, "Know thyself" one can't claim the agency to correct imbalances but only swing in the winds of irrational chaos.

The gender psyop has cast a strong spell. I visited a crystal shop a bit ago and the two young girls behind the counter were discussing the Divine Feminine through a lens of gender/non-binary/marxist indoctrination. Before I said something I would regret, I quickly left the shop. LOL!

But as you say, an ending is also a beginning....and I'm excited for what is to come.

