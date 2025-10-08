Many years ago I was living with a woman and her children, as a step-dad. Her eldest, a boy turning 10 years old, wanted more space for his bedroom, his mom suggesting a bunk bed. I raided several dumpsters at construction sites, bought some 4x4 lumber for the posts, and had it in place for his birthday. He said it was the best birthday present anyone had ever given him.

With the left-over lumber, I carved two small practice swords. I turned on some music in the basement and started moving with them. Not long after I told my girlfriend, “everything is changed.” She asked what I meant, but I could not articulate that at the time.

Fifteen years later I am still working with those pine practice swords. I have another long sword that is Brazilian Ipe, denser than oak. I also work with those deer horns. I made a video I posted here, a little more than a year ago.

What I did not understand when I first made those swords, energy creates tracks in space that one can tap into.

I am now going to put before you a concept which may seem strange to you, but which is the basis of much in practical occultism. At the beginnings of these teachings I said to you, “space moved.” Whenever a movement has occurred in space, the flowing action thus set up remains. Space, when set in motion, never stops flowing because it is frictionless. A force has been generated which remains. This force may be blended with other forces, so that for all practical purposes it ceases to be a separate unit, yet it still retains it’s original character, and, could you analyze the unit of which it forms a part, you would find it there intact. Remember this point, - space, set in motion, flows forever. Thus supposing, metaphorically speaking, you move your pen across the paper one inch, that movement would give rise to a current in space which would flow in it’s positive form in one aspect of the movement, and return in it’s negative form in it’s other aspect. That would remain, and whoever could discern that movement in space, could discern the action which gave rise to it. This is the basis of memory, and this is the reason that it is easier to repeat a movement which has been performed before, and the more often it has been performed, the easier is the repetition, because the momentum of space is cumulative and will avail to carry the movement in it’s current. You will find this explains much.

That is from Dion Fortune’s The Cosmic Doctrine, page 34-35 of the Millennial Edition.

Here is John Michael Greer’s statement about this passage, from his A Commentary on The Cosmic Doctrine, page 30-31.

…one of the most important concepts of The Cosmic Doctrine. Back at the beginning of the first chapter, you were asked to imagine empty space flowing, and told that since space is frictionless, once it starts flowing, it keeps flowing forever. Again, this is a metaphor, but one of immense power and importance. Every movement in space persists forever…in the normal way of things, such a motion quickly gets absorbed in some larger pattern of movement, but the Cosmos is never quite the same as it would have been if the movement hadn’t happened. This is true of every action, every word, every thought. Each movement lays down…a “track in space.” When another movement more or less parallel to the first takes place, it will tend to be drawn into that track in space, and to the extent that it follows the track, it reinforces it. As more movements repeat the same motion, following the track of the original movement, the track becomes more and more strongly fixed, so that any movement that even roughly approximates the original movement will be drawn into the track and follow along the original movement…. Some years back…Rupert Sheldrake…showed for example, that English schoolchildren who did not know a word of Japanese were able to learn a Japanese children’s song faster than they learned a sequence of nonsense syllables set to the same tune. Why? Because generations of Japanese children, learning that song, laid down tracks in space that the English schoolchildren could follow half the world away [A New Science of Life, Rupert Sheldrake.]

Now imagine all the millions of men, who for thousands of years, have wielded a sword, and how you might pick up a wooden practice sword, and moving with it regularly, might tap into those “tracks in space.”

I have long been perplexed by Musashi’s (Kensai, Sword Saint) declaration, that one need not spar necessarily, that one could become a sword master, training alone.

When I reached thirty I looked back on my past. The previous victories were not due to my having mastered strategy. Perhaps it was natural ability, or the order of heaven, or that other school’s strategy was inferior. After that I studied morning and evening searching for the principle, and came to realize the Way of Strategy when I was fifty. Since then I have lived without following any particular Way. Thus with the virtue of strategy I practice many arts and abilities - all things with no teacher….I take up my brush to explain the true spirit of this Ichi school as it is mirrored in the Way of heaven and Kwannon. ….You can become a master of strategy by training alone with the sword…Any man who wants to master the essence of my strategy must research diligently, training morning and evening. Thus can he polish his skill, become free from the self, and realize extraordinary ability. He will come to possess miraculous power…. Then you will come to think of things in a wide sense and, taking the void as the Way, you will see the Way as the void.

I am a little older now than Musashi was when he retired from sword fighting at 50. He is said to have killed 70 men in single combat, probably innumerable men as a sword for hire. I have never sparred, nor killed a man, nor probably could I stand against a trained swordsman. I have not studied the craft diligently, I have not trained day and night to become a master of the longsword/strategy. I use the swords and deer horns to maintain flexibility and general health, not to prepare to kill other men. I prefer it to yoga, swords helping to maintain testosterone. Nor am I trained in any particular martial art, I have merely moved enough with these practice swords to recognize there is something to this, these tracks in the void, so to speak.

This goes to any training, about anything. Musashi too discusses how this works in the trades particularly carpentry; I am a master carpenter, who had some training but am mostly self-taught. In his old age, Musashi used this understanding to become an accomplished painter and sculptor. I have been focused lately on poetry, and playing a guitar and singing.

Rising Chaos

I buried my lead a bit. Why do I bring up this sword work as tracks in space to be tapped into, in the context of the times?

You are probably familiar with a lot of this. Portland OR and Chicago IL are the focal point of ICE protests; some “protesters” are using vehicles as a weapon, others are putting up money to kidnap or kill ICE. The assassination of Charlie Kirk has had a chilling effect on conservatives making public appearances. The democrat running in Virginia’s Attorney General race, Jay Jones has had to apologize for texting that he wanted to kill the Republican speaker of the Virginia house and his kids; Virginia Democrats at least at the Institutional level, are in full, unwavering support. California Governor Gavin Newsom, presumptive Dem party presidential candidate, sounds increasingly strident like he wants civil war. The governors of Oregon and Illinois, and the mayors of Portland and Chicago, are increasingly using the language and tone of open rebellion/insurrection, seemingly willing to allow protestors to use increasing violence to attack the Feds, in an effort to shelter illegal immigrants/their potential mercenary army. The protesters you see on video are a lot of them full-time paid, by NGO’s, which are paid by larger NGO’s, which are funded by the Rockefeller foundation, The Tides Foundation, the Pritzker family, the Soros family, Lauren Powell Jobs, Mackenzie Scott (Jeff Bezo’s ex wife), etc.

Many ruling elite have sensed the weakness of the Federal government, and have been looting the country, stirring up culture war and rebellion/insurrection to distract from their looting. Such chaos will only increase, unless drastic measures are taken to stop the funding of chaos and gay/race communism.

I ran into my old ANTIFA acquaintance Dave, outside a local establishment. He was more civil than usual, and asked almost immediately if I had any recommendations for a handgun. He is very worried about the terrorist designation Trump is attempting to give ANTIFA. He is worried about some MAGA guy playing vigilante coming after him. I told him that is absurd, no one is coming after you; whatever you think ANTIFA is, those black-block types battling ICE have a different idea. Despite that I had the feeling, after he called me a white supremacist etc, that he would support Biden’s FBI coming after me, I told him I would defend him if Trump ever came after him for merely declaring himself ANTIFA.

My point is, when 105lb Dave, who gave up hunting and does not even shoot a shotgun anymore, is looking to buy a handgun in self defense, the whole culture is getting hot.

In that sense, the “tracks” I have described here work regardless the task, the protesters in Portland and Chicago etc American cities, are tapping into riot tracks laid down in the French Revolution to the Summer of Love 2020. They have plenty of guidance, the how-to of “protesting”, but it is also very much like slipping into that role not even having to think about it. Mob violence is a wide track, long laid, easily slipped into. One of the easiest tracks to slip into.

But if the funding dries up, so does the chaos and violence.

Preparing and Strengthening the Self

I do not necessarily mean you should build wooden swords and start working with them, I’m just explaining some of the dynamic of what will happen if you do. It is not necessarily a healthy thing, based on the history of the sword, and of course ANTIFA could take it up just as well as you could.

Working with swords without a firm moral foundation can inflate the ego to grotesque proportions.

But if you are looking to strengthen yourself, your body, mind and spirit, building a wood sword and working with it can help with that. It is not the best thing or the only thing, necessarily, it is just a thing you can pursue, and it will surprise you like it did me, the first time I moved with those swords I made. And while you will never likely become a sword master, you will feel more confident in difficult circumstances, particularly if you have a stick in your hand. You will feel more confident about life and your works generally.

We live in interesting times, and these are some interesting ways to be best prepared for such times. God speed.

