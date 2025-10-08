Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amking's avatar
Amking
4d

Thank you for sharing the concept of energy tracts. These times are becoming more disturbing. People are repeating the phrase "civil war" when speaking of current events. It seems to become more real as it is repeated, contemplated, prepared for.

I have friends who say they are anti-fascists. They do not understand what TGC stated, "The tyranny of divide and conquer can only manifest when the people don't realize how they've consented to divide themselves."

I thought I was the only crazy person who puts on music to practice with ancient weapons and martial arts. You need more space William :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William Hunter Duncan
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Hunter Duncan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture