Coming out of Aries, aka Mars, the god of war, into Taurus, we have no shortage of speculation about civil war.

That was a response to Decker. He did not respond. I said the same to Glenn.

Normally I stay out of stupid arguments like these, LARPers playing at being revolutionaries. particularly with a guy who thinks Jeff Tiedrich should run for president (which btw I totally support, the 21% approval rating of the Democrats is too high, Jeff and his fans would knock that in half probably.)

Acting like you have deep thoughts because you think political violence is justified because Trump, is, well, retarded.

Decker starts with this:

Evil has come to America. The present administration is engaged in barbarism; it has arbitrarily imprisoned its opponents, revoked the visas of thousands of students, imposed taxes upon us without our consent, and seeks to destroy the institutions which oppose it.

What opponents have been imprisoned?

The piece doesn’t get any smarter. “Imposed taxes upon us without our consent,” is a curious reason to be willing to incite political assassination, particularly when it isn’t even true. “Revoking the visas of thousands of students.” Aside from the fact it is more like hundreds, that is why you think another civil war might be justified?

And, what does “seeks to destroy the institutions which oppose it,” even mean?

My problem with this post is the same problem I usually have with the left. They have no self awareness. They accuse Trump of planning to do what they have already done. If they really cared about any of this and really believed it, they would have revolted against Biden. Decker is also merely parroting what liberal media /deep state is saying about it. He is also effectively arguing to kill for globalists who have been well along the way to destroying America.

I mean, if you really want to talk about reasons to burn it all down, the Health Care and Food system is the biggest racket probably ever perpetrated against a people, it is a system designed to make us sick, then make trillions of dollars treating us with things that often make us sicker. Cancer is up 12% at least, since the covid jabs, particularly among young people, what is the solution? Build more multi million dollar cancer centers! Of course! Cancer centers have grown faster than cancer, a step ahead as it were, almost like they are anticipating the increase.

To paraphrase Dr Soon-Shiong, Cancer is caused by a weakened immune system, weakened in large part by environmental toxins permeating the system, in the food we eat, in the houses we live in, in the air and water, in the clothes we wear, including the covid jab. Tucker has had several Doctors on his podcasts the last few months, who have not had very many positive things to say about official Health Care. See also: Mary Taylor Bowden and what she went through trying to prescribe Ivermectin for Covid; Dr Richard Bosshardt, who used to teach surgeons, what happened when he questioned DEI, and why he will not go to a surgeon who is under 40; and Dr Mark Hyman, how everything most people eat is toxic, and why Pharma wants it that way.

While Dr Suzanne reminds us on Rogan, of many other things Health Care has lied to us about about, not least about polio and tetanus…

Covid was a psyop, people were literally killed in hospitals by the hundreds of thousands, because Tony Fauci et al decided Remdesivir and ventilators would be the ONLY solution, other than the Jab, which jab is more deadly and damaging in the long run.

But Trump deporting cartel members illegally in the country, who have been preying upon Americans, is beyond the pale, worthy of a violent response, according to Decker?

I mean, Biden Admin institutionalized experimenting on children, in the name of trans therapy: literal sterilization, lifetime dependency on artificial hormones, brain damage due to artificial hormones, the inability to even have sex as adults, chopping off of body parts. And Decker thinks foreign students losing their visas is horrifying?

Biden Admin built the institutional infrastructure of censorship, leaning on social media to silence any criticism of Covid, woke, trans, the 2020 and 2022 election, but Trump yanking college funding, or student visas, for allowing or perpetrating property damage or terrorizing Jewish students, is a free speech violation worthy of killing your fellow Americans?

USAID has been perpetrating a color revolution in America. USAID was a CIA cutout. Trans and woke and George Floyd/BLM has been that color revolution, it has all the hallmarks of USAID behavior around the world. USAID and CIA have been fomenting the divide and destabilization of America. USAID and CIA have been facilitating an invasion of America, of fighting age males including terrorists and cartel, probably 10million total, maybe more.

But Decker/Glenn think violent criminal illegal immigrants like Kilmar Obrego Garcia are worth fighting and killing their fellow Americans for? They are not alone, necessarily.

I think these fools see guys like Kilmar on their side, in such a war. But are there even sides, in an Age of Militants? If squishy liberals think they can control the cartels, well, you don’t need me to tell you how that would go.

A black kid stabs unarmed white boy in the heart at a high school track meet, black kid gets $500,000 at givesendgo, comments are all, you were defending yourself, you deserve to get off, God is on your side. Media and much of the left reflexively defend the black assailant, condemns the right. Blacks kill whites at a rate of 10x, relative to population, and more blacks are getting off on those charges, particularly when the white is poor working class. We used to be exhorted to defend black men who were treated badly by the law, lately they seem to get away with all kinds of illegal, violent behavior, and now we are called racist for objecting.

More of that divide and conquer, color revolution, get the riff raff fighting amongst themselves, destabilize America.

It is mostly progressive types talking violence, imagining it, on social media. But the right has plenty of folk too, who are imagining it, especially the more the left and media claims all the violence is on the right, as they perpetrate ever more violence. I imagine violence sometimes, when I feel like social justice warriors are going to start attacking people, like Luigi Mangione did, just not so, um, professional. I’ve written here at length about the consequences of that , war and revolution in America, and I have zero desire really, to turn America in to a war torn wasteland.

That is precisely what the many enemies of America want, foreign and domestic.

Aries Prediction

To close out these transition pieces, I make a prediction for the month. This was my prediction for Aries.

Expect things to seem very hot this month, a small minority of Democrats and people on the left, and the Deep State, burning hot. But it is mostly seeming. Granted, it does not take a lot of violence to destabilize things. But the left in their desperation, trying to incite Trump into a violent response, is unlikely to achieve their aim. Trump and his people seem to be aware, a heavy handed response would be counter productive, sap support for the dismantling of the infrastructure of graft the House of Dems (and establishment Repubs) have built, and also get in the way of the Democrats alienating even more voters. They are alienating a lot of voters. Increasingly the Democrats are a party of True Believers, zealots for “social and climate justice,” belief that was not ever really anything but the will to control, humiliate and silence the vast majority. Trump and Co would do well to practice the Art of War, while the Dems etc practice their failing and fraudulent identity politics, with their will to chaos. By the end of the period of Aries, as it transitions into Taurus the Bull, much of the fire of the Left will be spent, though they will probably continue to beat their heads against walls, while the right becomes like a bull in the China-shop that is our Federal Institutions. Of course too, Aries is the Ram. So, two months of immense power and big horns, for dismantling the deep state with.

I think I fared well, for the most part. Or rather the cards did. Trump and Admin have shown a lot of restraint, content to go about restructuring the government, doing precisely what Trump said he would do, not letting themselves be baited into violence. I don’t know if they are violating free speech principles with their attacks on the university and protesting students, but his behavior is hardly that of a real autocrat. No police are beating these students, like you might have seen in the 60’s.

IDK if I am right about this desire for war on the left, this culture of assassination, if it is mostly spent. A lot of people are predicting rioting this summer, some color revolution brought on by some worse and equally contrived George Floyd-like event. We will see; there were a lot of expectations of rioting after the election, but that didn’t happen. Dems have been on fire about “hands off” everything in the government, though that has been mostly liberal boomers pretending they did not sell out the country to globalization, finance and private equity, after they took power, like they can recover something of the spirit of the 60’s. But now the weather is nicer, summer approaches, I suspect that boomer energy at least, is played out. Though the Luigi Mangione trial will probably happen this summer, and there is no shortage of deranged support for that guy.

No question though, Dems have doubled down on boys in girls locker rooms, and defending their foreign mercenaries, here is hoping they don’t really believe that is worth starting a campaign of violence over. But then I have been saying, since I started this substack, America is the last bastion of the idea of freedom, and there are no shortage of people in America and around the world, who want to destroy the very idea of America.

One other thing. Left judges have used mostly arbitrary injunctions, nearly a hundred of them, to try to gum up the works, prevent the Executive branch from accomplishing anything. Even the Supreme Court is in on it, slapping down an act of Congress, the Alien Enemies Act this past Saturday, throwing sand in the deportation gears (Chief Justice Roberts has some rather liberal, lawfare, TDS clerks and friends.) But then Trump very lightly defies one Supreme Court order, to return that Garcia fellow so we can go through the motions of Due Process and deport him again, and that is a constitutional crisis, the left and media SCREAM?

This is a war and the left does not fight fair.

Taurus: April 21 - May 21

Taurus is the bull, ruled by Venus. Taurus is a great lover, though quite prone to possessiveness. The bull has great power and great horns, and is not subtle when agitated. DOGE has been called like taking a chainsaw to the various departments of the Federal bureaucracy, but it could be just as well described as a bull loose in the managerial technocracy, though not necessarily in the sense of demolishing wantonly, but rather “methodically, carefully and decisively.”

“Taureans want to set up a comfortable and secure home before they have a family. But their plans will probably involve children, as a strong family life and tradition is important to them - they are naturally conservative.” So a good month, for those on the right, particularly the young who are disaffected with liberalism and feminism, who seek a strong foundation in traditional values. And a good month for those trying to set up an economic scenario by which raising a family is easier than it has been, speaking of tariff policies and the return of America’s productive capacity.

Though the flip side of this is the tendency to work so hard, one does not have the time or energy to truly take care of a family and give the family the attention it needs. There is also that sense of possessiveness, which can cause problems in relationships. That involves the desire to keep what one has at any cost, regardless if one can, or if that even makes any sense. That 2trillion dollar deficit slush fund, a lot of Americans feel very possessive about. All those NGO’s financed by taxpayers, whose funding depended on that deficit spending, feel very possessive of those jobs, no doubt. CIA/USAID etc deep state goons losing control over America, no doubt feel very possessive, of their previous lack of any accountability and seemingly unlimited money printing.

Taurus is a great money manager, effective in finance, in household budgets, with money generally. They can make excellent small business owners, or big business owners, or executives, because of their attention to detail and their determination and diligence. America is getting it’s financial house in order, at least attempting to, this month bodes very well for that, if we remain focused on that and not silly distractions like liberals fantasizing about a domestic war.

The shadow of that is terrible money management, which Dems, aside from defending boys pretending they are girls and violent cartel members, are acting like reducing the deficits is akin to the end of democracy. They don’t believe in democracy, they believe in the power of government. Let them go on, fighting for trillion dollar slush funds.

One thing I have been thinking about, related; I have at times suggested there is the will to chaos, and the will to build, and the left of late is all destruction and chaos, while the right is about order and building. But there is also creative chaos, an old term sometimes used by the Mitt Romneys of the world, demolishing the productive capacity of America, corporate raiders as it were. But the DOGE crew, Trump and the Admin, are forced to destroy a great deal, if they want to build a more creative America.

Something to think about. There is a lot of destruction that needs doing, in America, if America and it’s people are to be healthy again.

The Tarot Spread

Interesting, we had two sixes in the last transition post in the same places as the fives here, and the second card was the 6 of Swords.

Queen of Swords

The “present” card in this set. Knapp-Hall calls this, rulership of the balanced mind in the astral realm, with intimations of the completion of the Great Work. See the Ankh of Eternal Life merged with the vesica pisces, symbol of the divine feminine, in the upper left.

Other readings are less positive. It is the female, strong of character, keenly perceptive, confident, graceful, but accustomed to sorrow, widowhood, privation, mourning, separation, disappointment - and she is without mercy. Proud, erect and even grim in determination, as storms gather.

Also though, the Liberator of Mind, Ideas. She is a keen recorder of ideas. Almost masculine in her attention to detail, confidence in action and firm individuality.

I’m not sure what to make of this card in this context, though it is more clear when contemplating the second card. Grim preparation for the storm.

Five of Swords

This is the “challenge” card, the difficulty that must be faced, to allow for the “outcome” card, the third card of the set.

Knapp-Hall calls this Undeviating Justice. The first thing to notice, after the Queen of Swords and the Ankh merged with the vesica pisces, here the Ankh is holding a scourge. Some words and phrases associated with this card: failure, defeat, degradation, theft by unfair, unethical or immoral means, cowardliness, cruelty, malice, slander, lying, spiteful.

The Golden Dawn called this the Lord of Defeat. Hating to see peace and love among others. Venus rules Aquarius, disruption and disaster due to weakness rather than an excess of strength. “As virtue declined, corruption disintegrated the empire from within…. Dionysus replaced the sterner Solar phallic gods….the known world drenched in foul darkness for 500 years.”

A lighter interpretation is the acceptance of limitations, working within boundaries. Realistically face the situation, rather than blindly attempting to force a result that is not going to work. Limitations must be faced and accepted before change can happen.

This rather implies that things are about to get even hotter than they have been, that some real violence might break out, not just talk. Undeviating Justice and the scourge is one response. I am inclined to think, as this is the challenge, not responding with violence to violence, not escalating, is the task.

Stay the course, do not be baited. Focus and meditate on the virtue of Justice.

Five of Wands

This is the “outcome” card, what happens when the “challenge” is faced and properly dealt with.

Knapp-Hall calls this, Stern Rectification. The Book of the Law is contained in the triangle. The number five signals a break from a given structure: Justice, Rectification, Adjustment.

The Golden Dawn called this, the Lord of Strife. “No limit to the scope of this volcanic energy.” Geburah, the sephiroth of severity and fire, in the suit of fire, Saturn in Leo. Some words of association: violent, bold, rash, cruel, lust, desire, but also generosity. This arcane sentence is telling: “The ward of the Chief Adept, if not for the authority thus derived, the card would be thoroughly disastrous, the idea of destruction, purgation through fire.”

Slightly less intense interpretations: Prepping for war, a battle, enterprise, glory. Competition in ones field. Quarrels, Obstacles, the courage and willingness to fight for ones rights, things may change for the better. Waite calls this a sham fight, but still strenuous, the search for riches and fortune, the battle of life. Gold, gain and opulence.

Well, not exactly a calm and quiet outcome.

Interpretation

I didn’t think things would become hotter and more intense than they were during Aries, the last month, but that is what these cards suggest. That is the thing about divinitory cards, they don’t just tell you what you want to hear. Sometimes they tell you what you do not want to hear. But that is often when it is best to listen.

The situation card is preparing for the storm, well accustomed to difficulty; the challenge card is fighting and the concept of undeviating justice; the outcome is more fighting, undeviating justice and stern rectification. Something like the grim, mercilous, stern restoration of order after chaos.

Probably this has not brightened your day. Keep in mind, what Waite said, this is a sham fight. I do not get the sense that things, if they escalate, are going to come from the right, but by people on the left riled up by the deep state globalists and media. Stochastic violence, as it is called. Though I would not at all be surprised to see something that looks like right violence, but is a sham, made more so by the media and progressive response. Something that looks a lot like the 2014 color revolution in Ukraine, if you are familiar at all with those CIA/USAID/State Dept shenanigans, supporting genuine Nazis to depose Yanukovich and install a Western puppet, then the funnyman Zelensky, resulting eventually in near nuclear WWIII. Or like Syria, supporting a Jihadi who had a $10mil bounty on his head, to overthrow Bashar al Assad. So keep that in mind, if anything blows up, suspect a plot by those who hate Donald Trump, everybody MAGA and really anyone who questions Dems, Liberals, globalists, deep state.

The thing to do then is remember the purpose, stay the course, remain solid and grounded whatever happens. Be the bull unperturbed. The real momentum is not behind the left etc, it is behind destroying much of what passes for government, to restore something of the promise of America. America is the one place where any man or woman might define their own destiny, that they might build the works of their dreams.

Government rather has turned into telling you what you will do, what you will believe, but mostly a lot of what you can’t do. Government is increasingly metastasizing ill health, anarcho-tyranny, total surveillance and censorship.

Down with government, up with people. Remember, undeviating justice, stern rectification. Order must be maintained.

Keep your head up and enjoy the spring.

Share