I am not going to miss this period of Leo, especially as the moon has been waning for the last half of it. I have been in a period like waiting, enjoying this excellent late summer weather, but with six planets lined up, the hyperactivity of the sun, some roque giant space rock flying through the solar system at 37 miles per second, It feels like a relief, the new moon today on the first day of Virgo.

How did my prediction go for Leo?

All three cards inverted, two months in a row, suggests most of the hostilities we have seen between the left and right this past month are likely to increase, maybe a great deal, under the influence of Leo and the Sun. Leo is also magnanimous and benevolent, friendly and generous, but that does not seem the mood of the country, though I do encourage it among my readers. Leo is also very dramatic, so I suspect hostilities to become increasingly dramatic. The left is organized to generate maximum chaos, all they need is the numbers and the will, and Dem politicians and affiliated media are ratcheting up the violent rhetoric. Maybe I am wrong. Maybe the good will of Leo will overcome. But keep in mind, it is existential now, for Obama, Clinton and their crowd. They have lost hold on power and the trends are not in their favor.

A considerable number of the comments on that post of Reba’s were basically: and JD Vance, and most of the Admin, if not all conservatives. Reba is one of the more prolific and popular posters on The Contrarian. She had the savvy not to post it on her own Substack, just The Contrarian chat line. Substack algorithm picked that out of the chat, and posted it on my Notes scroll. Curious.

I’d say I was fairly accurate, in my assessment of Leo. Dem politicians keep talking about fighting, they keep saying the words civil war. It is not only existential for the Clinton/Obama/Biden crowd, it is existential for the Democrat party and really, throughout the West, the entire liberal order. Democrats and the deep state have lost control of their federal slush funds, they have no policy to offer but protecting illegal immigrants, transing kids and Trump hate. If Trump succeeds in ending mail-in ballots, digital voting machines and counting illegal immigrants in the census, the Democrat party will be a minority party for decades, if they continue to exist as a party. What is a Democrat party that is anti-democratic in everything they do? Might as well call it WokeSocialist. Or just be honest, globalist.

Meanwhile, Trump Admin used the power of Leo in the slow, steady release of declassified Russiagate information, in taking control of the security situation in DC, and magnanimously taking steps to end the Ukraine war. It was a master class in leadership, a key Leo trait. Compared to the Dems wailing for attention like spoiled children who are being ignored.

Virgo

We are now in the period of Virgo, the Virgin. Virgo I feel gets a bad rap. From Parkers Astrology:

Virgoans are in constant motion due to their abundant nervous energy. It is vital that this energy find a positive outlet, otherwise it is likely to be squandered in restless twitchiness…tension can be a severe problem for them and, mixed with the almost inevitable Virgoan worry, will lead to nervous upsets. Worry is at the root of most personal problems…best countered by their analytical, critical and practical qualities…relentless, nagging criticism is their worst fault. a positive synthesis of these qualities [analytical, critical, practical] produc[es] people who are hard working and practical and who will stand no nonsense, deal sensibly with problems (their own or others)…and fill their full potential.

But then the Parkers go on to describe self-denigration, lack of self confidence, overly modest to the point of being taken advantage of, regarding sex with suspicion, again the tendency to nag. Ever the tendency to worry. Obsessing about cleanliness. It is almost like the Parkers have a thing against Virgos, lol.

But then, while the Parkers knowledge of Astrology is very thorough and deep, they do sometimes betray a certain bias in their interpretations of the signs:

The last of the ill-dignified list. IDK, seems kind of conservative to write about the very old ways of Astrology? Whatever conservative means anymore, I don’t think it means what they think it means.

The Parkers interpretation of Virgo seems very modern, with all of the usual tendencies toward the liberal boundary dissolving exacerbation of mental illness. By contrast, historically, metaphorically, The Virgin implies innocence. The vestal virgins of Delphi and assorted pagan shrines all throughout the early days of the West, were essential for maintaining a clear social conduit with the divine, a clear channel through which the mysteries could flow. In the tarot, Virgo is associated with VIII Strength.

In older decks she is the XI card, newer cards she is VIII. This is the card I pulled in my last semi-daily divination

As Leo declines the Virgin fills the space: as Summer declines becoming fall, the equinox in a month in the transition into Libra. Is this virginal maid opening the lions mouth in search of a key, or closing it, as a sign of her subtle power over the primal, over nature? Her hat is the lemniscate, the sign of eternity, the same hat the Adept Magician wears. The swan in the shield is grace. It is a mysterious power she has over nature, over this wild thing, this powerful lion, though she is so seemingly innocent. If I were a Virgo I certainly would reflect on that more than my weakness, which is the opposite of strength, weakness often the modern depiction of Virgo.

Modernity has a rather sick, sordid and twisted relationship to The Virgin/ innocence. The Parkers might have a problem with conservatives but it is liberalism generally that has sought to sexualize everything, especially innocence, lately. It was not conservatives who put porn in the public schools. Sexualizing everything, sexuality is made meaningless, but worse, void, without boundaries, unto dissolution.

What does it mean for America, moving into Virgo?

Embrace innocence? That seems like an odd suggestion; I might change it to, protect innocence. First off, what is left of your own. Cherish it. If you don’t think you have any, I bet you can still feel it if you try. Otherwise, whatever you can do to protect the innocence of children. I’m not honestly sure what is more important than that, really.

I’d hope too, we could focus on “a positive synthesis of these qualities analytical, critical, practical, particularly for the folks on the left. It is all emotion with so much of the left, denying the analytical, critical and practical in favor of symbol manipulation, weaponized. “Safe and Effective” is not a phrase, it is an incantation, more a symbol of language, to beat the unvaccinated/anti-vaxx with. Fascist, as used by the left, is not a word as much as it is a hammer to smash anything that looks like MAGA.

The Right generally, I think, doesn’t have a problem with analytical, critical and practical, as ideals. Critical in this sense, as discerning. In other words, assess the situation, discern the path, do what is necessary to follow the path.

I think a very clear path is visible for the right, to reindustrialize so as to energize and empower the base, maintain law and order without getting too war-like about it, remigrate most of the immigrants here, hold tight to the Bill of Rights and otherwise spread the wealth in a good way (not through the government.) The biggest problem for the right in America probably won’t be marxists, but rather Blackrock and Rothschild et al. A nation of Renters is not worthy of the name America. I take that to mean Blackrock and Rothschild are anti-American, globalist.

Liberalism is dying because it has nothing left to offer but resentment and nagging oppressiveness, in service to the likes of Blackrock and Rothschild.

The Tarot Reading

Swords are generally considered malefic cards, other than the sword in the ideal, in the Ace, and to some extent in the Four and Six. The Nine of Swords is an unpleasant card, blunted here by the challenge to cut free from material concerns, with the inverted Slave of Swords. The outcome is the High Priestess, keeper of the gateway to the mysteries and the Garden.

Only one card inverted here, unlike all the cards, the last two transition posts. Though the nine speaks clearly to the continuum of those inverted Zodiac periods.

The Situation Card

The nine of cups is the traditional card of nightmares. The moon in the Ankh of Eternal Life speaks to that. Swords tend to be the stuff of nightmares, historically speaking, for those on the sharp end of it.

There is a question here though: Is the threat from without, or from within? Is it a threat coming at you from outside yourself, or is it coming from within yourself?

No doubt many people with TDS would call Trump and his Admin a nightmare. But many others have suggested, no one is as obsessed with Trump as those with TDS. The meme is Trump living inside their heads. Which is not about Trump, it is about the liberal mind unable to deal with reality, making up “reality” from bits and pieces of the Current Thing, TDS version. The nightmare is the hideous world they project onto this beautiful world. The threat is not from without, it is the mental illness. Many on the left have taken swords to their analytical, critical and practical, to devastating effect.

Probably not a few on the right would say the four years of Biden Admin was one long nightmare we are just now breaking out of, though it is precarious yet.

So that seems the situation, going into Virgo, one “side” descending into nightmare, one ascending out of it.

The Challenge Card

The Slave of Swords, sometimes known as the Page, Knave, or in the Golden Dawn tradition, Priestess. In this Knapp-Hall version, it is a depiction of being chained to violence, but really, with the cube surrounding the base of the Ankh of Eternal Life, chained inside the material, of material concerns. The inversion of the card here is the challenge, to overcome that, to invert it with something like peace. Or maybe love.

In other cards there is the hint here of great intellectual potential. Swords are air, which is the stuff of dreams, imagination, the intellect, the astral creative realm, the Word and the Logos. There is the intimation of great skill in material manifestation. Breaking out of the chains here might be interpreted as becoming more creative.

The message seems to me, let go of the petty daily drama of the right/left divide and get busy being more creative, to climb out of the nightmare of the Nine of Swords into some more clear space to work, to make America healthy for Americans again, to strengthen your intelligence and intention.

The Outcome Card

The II. High Priestess, here in the Knapp-Hall, La Papesse, from the legend of the female Pope. She is the keeper of the gateway of the mysteries. She is an interpreter of the Word, one who interprets for God, daughter of the Moon. She is the keeper of the scroll, veiled because she see above and below without eyes. She has a gold key for the material, and a silver key for the Astral.

Many men in America are very confused about women, but no one in America is more confused about women than women. Between feminism, materialism, Protestantism and the enlightenment, it should be no surprise so many women have lost a sense of the sacred feminine. How so many still cannot tell the difference between a man and a woman. Who think men and women are the same. Who think women are better than men. Who think a world run by women would be like paradise.

One does not face the High Priestess, to go through the gateway of Boaz and Jachin, without facing your illusions. The High Priestess sees through all illusions. All your illusions will be striped from you, should you pass through these gates.

But to do so is to pass into the Garden of the Empress.

To not face those illusions is to grow stagnant in the pain and suffering of the material.

Conclusions

Well, I thought I felt some relief, with the end of Leo. But the Nine of Swords is a rather bleak assessment of the situation, moving into Virgo. There seems an opportunity here, to let go of material concerns and look to the mysteries. You will have to interpret that for yourself, what mysteries you seek. I don’t know how that would look for America, but that seems a particular concern for the women of America just now.

The High Priestess is corollary to the Magician. They balance each other, they are both made stronger in balance with each other, made weaker and more prone to error without the charge of the other, as an electrical circuit. These are archetypes to live by.

There seems in the progression of the cards too, a possible secession of war, and the contemplation, the coming to terms after. Here is hoping for an end to the war in Ukraine. Here is hoping for a secession of the cold civil war in America. Here is to a secession of the cold war between men and women.

Virgo, the Virgin, with a mysterious power over nature, a sacred innocence more powerful than brut force. Who is also the measure. Great spiritual strength surpassing earthly power, Daughter of the Flaming Sword.

Share