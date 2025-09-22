If you are at all like me, you are still a little sad, and angry, about the assassination of Charlie Kirk (if elevated after the memorial.) Dems/leftists getting hyperbolic about the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel as some sort of free speech violation is beyond too rich, it is the left continuing to embrace chaos. I have more to say about that, dems descending into chaos/evil, but scheduling dictates I write this transition piece first.

May goodness find you this Equinox.

Exiting Virgo

Virgo the Virgin. Not so innocent, this time around.

I’d hope too, we could focus on “a positive synthesis of these qualities analytical, critical, practical, particularly for the folks on the left. It is all emotion with so much of the left, denying the analytical, critical and practical in favor of symbol manipulation, weaponized. “Safe and Effective” is not a phrase, it is an incantation, more a symbol of language, to beat the unvaccinated/anti-vaxx with. Fascist, as used by the left, is not a word as much as it is a hammer to smash anything that looks like MAGA. The Right generally, I think, doesn’t have a problem with analytical, critical and practical, as ideals. Critical in this sense, as discerning. In other words, assess the situation, discern the path, do what is necessary to follow the path.

Well, they hammered Charlie Kirk with their “fascist” claims. They have not stopped. On X, Bluesky and major media even now, they talk about fascists and nazis, seeming oblivious, but more nefarious, how this contributes to assassination culture. ‘You want to not be a target for assassination, stop questioning liberal ideology or calling out our violence.’ Weak man, Obama acolyte, PodSaveAmerica influence grifter

But then in the context of Jimmy Kimmel and “free speech”, it is like one great self-own. The woke going after woke Hollywood and media. Except they don’t really care about Jimmy Kimmel, and most of them are not really going to give up their woke programming. Though last I heard Disney was down 4bil.

Don’t go thinking babbling babes like jojo or middling grifters like Favreau are a serious threat.

The FBI is going to be busy the next three years, here is to Kash Patel and the Trump Admin holding close to the law. You cannot fight evil by embracing evil without expanding and empowering evil.

Not innocent at all, Lefties in Virgo. At least not those terminally online. Ever remember the iron rules of leftism, blame your enemies for everything you plan and do and for every horrific consequence of leftist ideology/chaos/boundary destruction.

It is also true, the end of Virgo coincides with a New Moon, and a solar eclipse, as well as the Equinox. That is of great portent, neither good nor bad necessarily, but definitely augers of high energy.

Transition to Libra

The symbol of Libra is the scale. In it’s unrefined aspect, Libra is the terminal fence-sitter, the kind of squishy middle dweller who does not want to offend either side, while offending both. Lately these have been talking about the violence on both sides being equal. A full majority on the left now think assassinating your political opponents, or at least Trump, is justified. There is nothing like that equivalent on the right. Most of the “violence” on the right is about maintaining order, law enforcement, and war. Statistically, the most violent domestically now, are trans, right after black folk, ANTIFA, illegal immigrants and if words are violence, liberal white women.

At it’s best, Libra is wise counsel, with the ruling planet being Venus, wise counsel from a feminine perspective.

At it’s absolute worst, it is pouring fascist and nazi claims like molten lead on one side of the scale and accusing you of being out of balance. It is practicing DEI and claiming those “oppressed” they champion are inherently better and more competent than those chosen by merit and sheer aptitude. It is saying that all white men are racist bigot misogynists, and all brown men especially illegal immigrants are inherently good and trans are best.

Venus, like many goddesses has two sides. The most common definition, it is a sign of Love. Venus is the consort companion to Mars; it is her love that softens him. But that other side of her, she hardens him in his fury.

In Greek mythology, Themis, the daughter of Zeus and Gaia, strongly associated with Libra and the harvest time, is described

As a Lady of good counsel. Themis represents Law, impartiality and tradition …judges were represented to be servants of Themis. She governs the relationship between men and women and the orderly structure of the family.

Scales originated it is said, in Egypt, to weigh the fall harvest, during the full moon of Libra. Libra is the harvest time, in the northern hemisphere. If the harvest weighs out, it will be a good winter. If not, if the scales show a deficit, it will be a hard winter.

Scales are about measurement, but also about balance. What would balance between right and left in America look like? More like the 90’s than the present? It is hard to imagine, really, anything like balance in that regard, going forward. But scales applied to the self, that is always a good measurement of personal development and a means of focus, for good and for hard times.

As MAHA, Make America Healthy Again is treated by most on the left and much of the Health Care establishment, as akin to fascism; Americans generally the least healthy people in the world, might suggest the need for more accurate measurement, greater focus and balance, less making absolutely everything political.

That is why it is so very important, the right not being baited into domestic, “civil” violence. After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there are ever more in America, associating chaos and violence with Democrats. No need to get in the way of that at all, except for more Law and Order. In the measuring of the Democrats and Republicans, by the American people, it should be clear who is about chaos and who is about order.

Libra is an Air sign. Air is about thought, ideas, dreams and intellect. That is what is needed now, more than mere power. Air is also about language, the written and spoken word, the pen as/and the sword.

The Fall Equinox

The Fall Equinox is the mid-point between the longest day of the year, June 21-22 and the Summer Solstice, and Dec 21-22, the shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice.

Part of our ill health, generally, I’ve long been convinced, has to do with our separation from nature. The consciousness of the vast majority in America, is not founded firmly in the rhythms of nature, few even likely to know the difference between an equinox and solstice, or even that such dates in a calendar year exist.

We Westerners are material and anthropomorphic, even solipsistic, the center of the universe around which everything else revolves, everything outside the self tangential to the self. Atomized if not necessarily sovereign. Some 40+% of Americans are on some kind of anti-depressant pharmaceutical, which whole foods, gardening, immersing oneself in the flora of your region, preserving fruits and vegetables, hunting and fishing, crafts, music and regular sleep would go a long way to relieving. Awareness about seasonal changes and cycles of the moon. Being at one with nature, recognizing no real separation between the body and nature. The body is of nature, too much antagonism between the body and nature is going to cause psychosis, cognitive dissonance, ill-temper.

The tradition of the Equinox was typically a great celebration of plenty. A celebration of the harvest, of abundance. Few Americans have any sense of a harvest time, in this just-in-time, hub of the global market, when you can buy just about any un-seasonal fruit or vegetable at any time of the year.

Not that America is going to listen to this humble blogger. I’m merely suggesting to my readers, better health, balance, honoring the cycles of the seasons like the Fall Equinox, the traditional harvest time, a great time of celebration, of the summer past, turning now into deeper fall and winter.

The Tarot Reading

Initial Impressions: Of my work on the Tarot here, my latest piece is on The Emperor. The next card after Emperor, is V. The Hierophant, the spiritual counterpart to the physical emperor - empires require both, balanced.

The emperor inverted is a bit like that transition; but also like a representation of the Assassination of Charlie Kirk, his martyrdom; and rising chaos.

Everyone always has a bit of a fright when XIII. Death shows up, but it is merely a sign of fundamental change, usually the end of some process, project or relationship, though here inverted is of special import, how we respond to the death of Charlie Kirk and rising chaos/evil.

The Eight of Wands is the Lord of Swiftness, swift action, little thought, no delay, in service to fundamental, energetic change.

The Situation Card - The Emperor Inverted

For further reference on The Emperor:

The Emperor in the esoteric tradition is the one who brings order to the world. Out of primal chaos, order is established. He is the companion, the correlate to the Empress, who is form, while he is force. His energy is pure force, but he cannot bring order to the world but through the feminine. In the Cabala he is like Chokmah, pure force, channeled through Binah, supernal feminine, who gives that force form. The Emperor in this sense is an archetype. The Emperor is not past practice, it is the Ideal.

The Emperor, the one who brings order, inverted, suggests chaos reigns. After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the killing of Iryna Zarutska, the killing of those kids in that Catholic school in Minneapolis by that trans shooter, the recent mass shooting at a country club in New Hampshire by another angry young leftist male inspired by Hamas and global Jihad, the flooding of America with tens of millions of young male migrants, the flooding of the streets with violent criminals, and the violent radicalization of young leftists generally, rising chaos is the rule of the times.

This is also symbolic of the killing of Charlie Kirk, a prince among men, on his way to becoming President perhaps, and what a blow that feels like to the right in America, and to conservative, traditional white culture, but also to any American who believes in social order and the promise of America.

I also mentioned The Hierophant, the spiritual correlate to The Emperor, the next card in the sequence. The Hierophant is the spiritual leader of the Empire, the one who guides men’s souls. The Emperor inverted symbolizes something like a shift in society, those who would look to The Emperor for order, looking anew to The Hierophant, for spiritual leadership. You need the Hierophant to restore the Emperor/order (but you also need the Empress.)

The Challenge Card - Death Inverted

I have more than a few times described the Democrat party, and modern liberalism more generally, as a death cult. Abortion on demand for any reason at any time, sterilizing and mutilating kids, flooding the streets with violent criminal citizens and illegal immigrants, reflexively supporting anything “vaccine” to the point of loading up on covid boosters to spite RFKjr and Trump, the embrace by something like half the Dem party for political assassination, the obsessive support for butchering millions in Ukraine to spite Trump and Putin, their ideological fervor for government assisted “suicide” or democide by another name. The sheer glory of so many, in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

In case you want to know what the cackling of a demon sounds like, click the picture, reader beware….

The inversion of the death card suggests to me, inverting that death culture of the Left. That is, making a true martyr of Charlie Kirk, making him and his influence even more powerful in death than in life. It is about letting the left embrace death, let the American people see the left and Dems embrace death and chaos, while those who want order restore order. Embrace life.

The Outcome Card

This is the Lord of Swiftness. Swift action like a lightning bolt. Courage and boldness, creative energy put to good use, without thought or delay. It is the will to be free, with the will to act decisively to assure that freedom.

The Disgraced Propagandist,

, talked about power vs speed, in the context of boxing, in his recent solo podcast at The Carousel, about the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination. There is a difference between power and speed, the boxing match in question a battle between the powerful Canelo Alvarez and the quick Terrence Crawford. Crawford won the fight because he was much quicker, his jabs adding up faster than the power punches of Alvarez.

DOGE was an excellent example of that, the dismantling of USAID. The treatment by DoJ of ActBlue were actions of speed rather than power, these organizations demolished before Dems could react in defense. The demolition of the Dept of Education was swift, and has proceeded apace, despite Dem protestations, Dems having immense power but not able to act quickly, on so many fronts, with many of their under-the-table funding streams dismantled.

The relevant discussion about speed vs power is between 1:04 and 1:12.

Highlights from the fight in question:

Trump and Trump Admin have done an excellent job, staying a few steps ahead of the democrats. They were prepared going into 2025, the first six months was a blizzard of activity against which the Democrats could only flail helplessly. Just when the Dems would get their feet under them on one issue, Trump trolled them with some outrageous statement about some other issue, that puts them in an uproar, while the Admin does a run-around and attacks somewhere else. He has continually played the dems against themselves, forcing them to defend 80-20 issues, like defending violent immigrants, or defending the transing of children, defending violence in cities, or defending wasteful spending on trans issues in Uzbekistan or Honduras or whatever.

We could all be more like that, swift in defense of truth and reality, should we encounter people defending the indefensible, like assassination ideation, or covid policy, transing kids or releasing violent lunatics onto the street. There is power here for that, for restoring order.

Conclusion

I watched the memorial for Charlie Kirk, Sunday. I thought it was well done, respectful and powerful for anyone who is not hard of heart. Many who spoke clearly knew and cared for Charlie. He was clearly loved by many. This is the right awakening to the cost of, as Charlie put it and learned, “standing for God, Family and Country, in that order.”

Reading the hot takes from the online left after, I am encouraged. The more they reveal themselves, the more Americans are going to turn away from them. I would share more of that here, but I have shared enough of that in this piece.

If the scales of Libra are about measurement and balance, then I say the left that is turning to violence is found wanting.

The right for the most part, is increasingly measured and balanced. The more measured and balanced the right is, the more attractive that will be to Americans and Europeans generally.

The left is increasingly boundary-less. That is the fundamental issue with liberalism, for 400 years they have been breaking down every boundary. There are few remaining boundaries they have not dissembled. To return to power (legitimately), they would have to restore order in the cities and at the border, but that would be setting up boundaries, not destroying them, and that is all they have known for a very long time. Without any boundaries “leftism” will eventually evaporate, if we can otherwise restore order.

It is up to the right and what remains of the center left, to restore order in America and the West. And because it is Libra, the next month especially, strong support from women, in love, and in our fury as men.

Otherwise remember this is the harvest time. For those of you with gardens, you know. For those of the land and waters, you remember. Celebrate the end of summer, prepare for winter.

