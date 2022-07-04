Why subscribe?

Because you are an American and you do not like people telling you what to do. If you are not an American, be more like one…

These are epic times, and getting more so. Making sense is more than a challenge, it is imperative, for you and the people you care most about.

Born on the Fourth of July will challenge you to think differently about yourself, life and the universe you inhabit. I will challenge you, I hope you will challenge me, and maybe we can arrive together at a better place.

William Hunter Duncan