Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

Home
Notes
Archetypes
2023 Garden
Satire
Spiritual Alchemy
Rules for Revolution
Personal Favs
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Because you are an American and you do not like people telling you what to do. If you are not an American, be more like one…

These are epic times, and getting more so. Making sense is more than a challenge, it is imperative, for you and the people you care most about.

Born on the Fourth of July will challenge you to think differently about yourself, life and the universe you inhabit. I will challenge you, I hope you will challenge me, and maybe we can arrive together at a better place.

William Hunter Duncan

User's avatar

Subscribe to Born on the Fourth of July

Musings on politics, magic, the earth and America

People

William Hunter Duncan

@williamhunterduncan
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
Builder, gardener, writer, Chief Guardian of the Octagon Society, Order of Spiritual Alchemy https://octagonsociety.org/
© 2025 William Hunter Duncan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture