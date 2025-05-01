Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

April 2025

March 2025

A Day In My Life
As a problem solver
  
William Hunter Duncan
37
Transitions: Pisces to Aries 2025
A discussion about the Zodiak, current affairs and a Tarot reading.
  
William Hunter Duncan
14
The Magician.
Ongoing exploration of the Tarot
  
William Hunter Duncan
3
In the Absence of Logic or Reason
Walter Rhein, dehumanization and the liberal will to chaos
  
William Hunter Duncan
16

February 2025

The Bushido of Bitcoin
A book written by Substacker Aleksandar Svetski, edited by John Carter; a book review, Part One.
  
William Hunter Duncan
15
Book Binding and Garden Starts
Skills for a more authentic age
  
William Hunter Duncan
13
Transitions: Aquarius to Pisces
A discussion about the Zodiak, current affairs and a Tarot reading.
  
William Hunter Duncan
5
The Fool
The beginning of an exploration of the Tarot
  
William Hunter Duncan
7
