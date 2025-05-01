Born on the Fourth of July
High Priestess
Survey of the Tarot
19 hrs ago
William Hunter Duncan
11
April 2025
Transitions: Aries to Taurus
The shift in the Zodiak, and a Tarot reading
Apr 21
William Hunter Duncan
15
Garden and Orchard Update
Frost is still in the ground though....
Apr 13
William Hunter Duncan
18
Gyotaku
And the curious Art of being alive
Apr 2
William Hunter Duncan
29
March 2025
A Day In My Life
As a problem solver
Mar 30
William Hunter Duncan
47
Transitions: Pisces to Aries 2025
A discussion about the Zodiak, current affairs and a Tarot reading.
Mar 22
William Hunter Duncan
11
The Magician.
Ongoing exploration of the Tarot
Mar 14
William Hunter Duncan
12
In the Absence of Logic or Reason
Walter Rhein, dehumanization and the liberal will to chaos
Mar 9
William Hunter Duncan
13
February 2025
The Bushido of Bitcoin
A book written by Substacker Aleksandar Svetski, edited by John Carter; a book review, Part One.
Feb 28
William Hunter Duncan
13
Book Binding and Garden Starts
Skills for a more authentic age
Feb 22
William Hunter Duncan
28
Transitions: Aquarius to Pisces
A discussion about the Zodiak, current affairs and a Tarot reading.
Feb 19
William Hunter Duncan
16
The Fool
The beginning of an exploration of the Tarot
Feb 10
William Hunter Duncan
14
