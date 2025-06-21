Happy Summer Solstice. It is one of the most sacred days in the tradition I follow. The longest day of the year. A time for joyous celebration. I hope this finds you and yours well.

It is also shift in the Zodiak Sunday, June 22, the day after the Solstice. We are passing out of Gemini into Cancer. Here was my “prediction” for this last month in Gemini (I did not make much of a prediction but pieced a few things together):

Though I have to say, on balance, Liberals went more violent in a more organized and chaotic way, while the response has not been - “undeviating justice and stern rectification. Something like the grim, merciless, stern restoration of order after chaos.” But then, the left did not this month initiate total chaos necessitating such a response. It seems the Administration and Trump are patient and methodical, playing a long game, letting Dems embarrass themselves. Though Trump and Admin and MAGA/MAHA had better get that long game right because Dems in power again will mean Biden-era cancel culture Xs 1000…. Who is going to embrace that masculine fire, to initiate destruction to initiate creation? In that sense the Twins here are destruction and creation, inseparable. There has to be creative destruction to then become creation. I think the right is capable of that, I suspect the left is capable of destruction, less for creation and more for the sake of destruction, a destruction without seeming end.

Leftist violence was much more organized this past month. Isaac Simpson had a nice breakdown of how organized it really is.

The LA riots were mostly for show. Almost all such protests are highly organized, there is a significant cohort of Americans who make a living stirring up shit. They don’t need USAID to pay for it, there are a galaxy of NGO's and philanthropic organizations that pay for this. DataRepublican has done some excellent work following the money:

These activists get paid to stir up people to burn, break and steal other peoples stuff, to try to elicit a “fascist” response. There was no fascist response, simply the national guard and some troops called in to protect federal property and assist LA police. But of course this is how the left operates: why are you acting like a fascist, just because I spit on you and kicked you?

A lot of the pictures that came out of LA, according to Isaac, were pure propaganda, trying to make rioting look cool. This sort of thing is better propaganda for the right, a Somali hating on the country that adopted her.

She represents a district in my home state, but she is like a lot of Somali’s here, spitting on America. She has never been anything but a Somali, to me. America made her a millionaire politician but she hates the place because, IDK, she isn’t worth a 100mil? I heard a rumor from a family friend, she walked through a 4mil house not too long ago, looking to buy, but it was just outside her district, the only place in Minnesota there are fools enough to elect her.

Minneapolis is about 80% liberal with tens of thousands of Somalis, Fridley used to be white working class but it’s a lot of black folk now as in Crystal and Richfield, and St Louis Park is Jew central. Most of the Jews in SLP are so liberal they can’t not vote for her. She defeated an Iraqi-American woman, Dalia Al-Aqidi, who actually appreciates and celebrates America, 76%-24%, which may give you some idea how much love for America exists in MN Congressional District 5. It might be too, about half or more of the population is on the dole, or works for a government or NGO

The No Kings protest nationwide was mostly just a protest, it did not turn into a “Summer of Love” like 2020, because LatinX in fact does not particularly care for infinity migrants, and can’t be counted on to riot in the name of having a bunch of third world illiterates taking their jobs getting deported. The protest in my town turned out to be about 95% white boomers averaging about 75years of age. Nothing was burned, broken or stolen except maybe the liberal boomer psyche.

It is all so tiresome and fraudulent.

Meanwhile, Trump is thinking about doing the one thing that could give the Dems the 2026 and 2028 elections, going to war in Iran. So much for creative destruction to build something. This is more like taking the opportunity to cast Democrats into the wilderness for a generation and doing what Republicans have done so well for so very long, losing. That would be a curious capstone for the guy who claims to be an eternal winner, “You’re going to win so much you’ll be tired of winning!”

I don’t want to drag him down too much, before he’s done it. This two week pause seems like classic Trump, trying to get a deal done behind the scenes, waiting for hostilities to mellow. Supposedly 15 of the 16 top nuke scientists were killed by Israel, so I can’t see what the hurry is, unless that is propaganda like the rest of it. It is thick right now, the propaganda, they aren’t even very creative about it. As to Iran and nukes, I remember Iran being a month out on a nuke since the early 90’s. It is like cold fusion, always on the verge indefinitely.

You have all the momentum to get done IN AMERICA what you want to get done, don’t muck it up Mr President.

Gemini to Cancer:

Gemini is the Twins, the dual aspect:

Versatility is a hallmark...essential to pursue several courses of action at once…strong need to communicate in many ways, but especially through the media…engage in social media discussions on every conceivable subject…superficially is the worst Geminian fault and should be controlled…tend to know a little about many subjects and sometimes fail to acquire truly deep knowledge…an ability to quickly assimilate knowledge can work well…but it is important for this type to realize the necessity for deep thought and seriously based opinions. [my emphasis on based.]

Cancer is the crab. Hard shell, soft belly. Pincers, prepared to fight and defend. It lives on land and in water. The ruling planet is the moon, the ruling element is water.

The need to protect the self and the family from threat is one of the chief Cancerian characteristics. Challenge a Cancerian in argument, and a remarkable self-defense system springs into action… A rather enigmatic zodiak type…familiarity…reveals loving kindness and caring…A high emotional level is tied to very considerable intuition. The imagination is strong and vivid, but emotion and imagination combined - if not carefully governed - can result in almost continual worry, especially over loved ones…but their intuition and instincts, if trusted, are sound and can be used to mitigate any resulting problems…logic must be developed…to work…with the natural intuition. The Cancerian mind is best when allowed to work instinctively…when making decisions…their natural tenacity and bravery will see these people through. The worst Cancerian fault is moodiness.

I am a Cancer, and can attest.

For my readers in this context, do not let your imagination run away with you, trust your instinct and intuition, embrace logic for balance, be tenacious and courageous. Go for a swim.

For society, I expect a lot of people particularly on the left, to get carried away by their imagination and emotions, to be insufferably moody.

To reiterate, we are looking for trends with these posts. This series started with Aries, the god of war. Trump had the momentum, deconstructing the deep state. Through Taurus, DOGE methodically smashed through the works of that deep state, while the left flailed and sputtered. Gemini, something shifted, Trump lost the plot, DOGE is out of the news, idiot Republicans are refusing to codify the DOGE cuts, the left gained some momentum organizing.

The left is still flailing and sputtering, mostly though. Again, there is the opportunity to cast them into the proverbial wilderness for a generation, put a definitive end to the madness of the psyop that was Covid, the 2020 election, woke, DEI, trans, open borders.

This month, Cancer is good for opening up intuition and instinct, getting back to basics about protecting what is good, beautiful and true. Trump is actually a very intuitive and instinctive creature, if the right more broadly is not. It is time for Trump to truly lead, show that he is not about to be lead around by Israel and the warpigs neo-cons in Congress, take the fight back where it belongs, righting this ship of State, right here in America. America First.

A Tarot Reading:

IDK, have I ever pulled a three card spread that was entirely inverted?

Upside down the card means the opposite of the intention of the card, generally.

The Situation Card: The Two of Cups is Venus in Cancer in the Moon. Cups are of the element Water. Cooperation and harmony. A man and a woman pledging love, polar opposites in union, the alchemical marriage. Joy and ecstasy. Balance between the spiritual and physical, the Word and the Will, a time for cooperation, true love’s coming together.

inverted it is violent, cruel and dissipating. All that is good in the above statement, poured out and wasted. This is more a symbol of how divided we have become in America, left and right, female and male, authoritarians and sovereign freedom loving people etc.

The Challenge Card:

The Nine of Coins is the Lord of the Material. Speaking of Cancer ruled by the moon, there is the moon right there in the middle of the card and the whole spread.

The Lord of Material Happiness. Happiness complete and perfect. Good health, success assured, emotional satisfaction, a solid foundation. A perfect culmination of the force of water, “the most complete and beneficent aspect of the force of water,” (despite coins usually associated with the element earth) Eros and Psyche reunited. Your wishes granted. Generally one of the most positive and beneficient cards.

Inverted, or ill-dignified, a lack of money or wealth; over-indulgence, vanity; deprivation and illness.

The challenge here would be to see the beauty and abundance of America and the earth and embrace it. Sadness is the inversion, or opposite of happiness, and it is often a choice. If we can feel sadness, happiness is the balance, to be balanced would be to feel happiness as easily as you feel sadness, when appropriate. Here again, the moon and water a strong influence. Emotion, intuition and instinct, as a solid foundation for material abundance.

The Outcome Card:

The Slave of Cups. The Slave is sometimes known as the Page, or the Prince, depending on the deck. “Slave” is a metaphor for being trapped in the material realm and all the difficulty, beauty, wonder and longing of that.

Here the Sun is in the Vesica Pisces, symbol of the primal Will and the act of creation. Again, a water card. He hides what is in his cup as an act of reverence. The fallen tree is like a symbol of him breaking his bonds. There is here a purity of intention.

Elsewhere the card is described as study, scholarship and reflection for building solid material foundations. Turning hobbies into income to blossom into great wealth. It is also the soul longing for the highest freedom.

Inverted, or ill-dignified, it turns wasteful, becoming the love for luxury; petty, mean liberality.

But inverted, this may also mean the breaking of material bonds, the soul free to strive for something greater.

Interpretation/Prediction:

Cancer, ruled by the Moon, ruled by Water, is about emotion, intuition and instinct. Expect those who have few checks on their emotions to become particularly unhinged this month.

Those who have a healthy relationship with their emotions should thrive.

Those with weak intuition will feel swamped by circumstances. Those who know how to listen to their intuition should find that gift exceedingly strong this month, to be well prepared for circumstance.

Those who’s instincts have been drowned by modernity, are going to struggle exceptionally this month. Those who know how to act without knowing, will react with particular aplomb.

There is not much any of us can do about the divisions in America. Obviously I am not necessarily engaged in healing at least the political divide, though I am more concerned about the increasing division between conservative men and Liberal women. It is enough however, for the purpose of this post, to acknowledge such division exists.

The challenge is to embrace material abundance. The left and the Democrat Party are in a state of disarray now because they embraced an ideology of grievance, and America rejected that. A strong majority of Americans reject grievance as a ruling conceit, because America is about abundance. That is why so many people want to come here, to achieve abundance, not whine and complain. America is about building strong mental and spiritual foundations to achieve your material dreams. That might be also crass, vain, and obtuse sometimes, but it is also glorious, and face it, being poor and complaining about it is soul crushing. Sometimes I feel a lot of working and middle class have a better relationship with abundance than do most rich people. But even most of the poor in America are just out of luck millionaires, most of them trying to figure out how to be more lucky. Guaranteed though, there are always those who are guided by grievance, they are a minority and mostly grifters, and will never feel abundance no matter how much they have it.

But even should you feel, or find your self in such a place, of healthy and prosperous material abundance, the outcome will ever be chains, if there is not also mental and spiritual abundance. And love. Don’t forget that love is the prime building block with which to build solid foundations, the prime building block of all foundations. Or like water, the stuff of life, without which there is no life.

America is the most prosperous State in the history of the world, it is the very seat of the worlds greatest empire, in part because of that inherent sense of Abundance of it’s people. It is also in a lot of ways spiritually and mentally bankrupt. Even in the midst of such abundance we are as like without real, solid, resilient, enduring foundations, hence the inversion of all the cards. Up or down they say essentially the same thing, that even in the greatest material abundance, it can be a kind of mental and spiritual bondage. The lesson is not to reject material abundance, but rather to unite it with mental and spiritual abundance.

Then we might actually find in America, if we achieve such balance, we could get by with a lot less in the ways of empire.

