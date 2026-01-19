Minnesota is otherwise not a State that stands out, of the fifty united States of America, at least not in the minds of most of my fellow Americans. At the top of “flyover country”, in the midwest, it would practically be forgotten by the coasts especially, except it seems the last few years to be at the vanguard of what feels sometimes like a new, 21st century civil war.

The vanguard of leftist insurrection, in the land of 10,000 lakes and “Minnesota Nice.”

Of course this is where the Summer of Love riots started, in 2020, with the death and sanctification/infamy of George Floyd. Our governor Tim Walz was the VP candidate running with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. In late 2024, the CEO of the insurance arm of the largest “Health Care” Corporation on earth, UnitedHealth Group, headquartered in Minnesota, was assassinated in bizarre circumstances, the trial of which is soon to be an epic international circus. In 2025, the former Speaker of the Minnesota House, Melissa Hortman was assassinated in her home, days after being the deciding voter, the sole Democrat joining Republicans, taking illegal immigrants off free health care. Now we are the epicenter in welfare fraud, tens of billions of dollars stolen, primarily by Somalis, and Minneapolis is burning again because those politicians implicated in the thievery, most of whom are still running for office this year, one of whom was recently re-elected, are openly talking in terms of sedition, particularly Tim Walz.

Being an otherwise milquetoast State, it is hard to fathom how it is, this became the cauldron in which leftist pathologies have boiled over? In fact, there are more Fortune 500 companies headquartered here, per capita, than any state in the union. The quality of life has long been said to be of the best America has to offer, for middle class Americans. Minnesota Nice is a reference to the very agreeable nature of most Minnesotans, who are like kin to Canadians. While the winters are a challenge, the spring, summer and fall are as nice as they are anywhere. In the Arts, Bob Dylan, Prince and the Cohn Brothers are examples of what we are capable of. The world renowned Mayo Clinic is here. The land is as geologically stable as it is anywhere on earth.

So why is Minneapolis, if not our capital city but our flagship city, burning again, at the lead of (passive-aggressive) talk of insurrection?

A lot of that has to do with Tim Walz, who Minnesotans, or rather, the liberal hubs of the Twin Cities metro, Rochester and Duluth, elected twice to be our governor. A character not unlike Boris Johnson in the UK, thought to be at first like an inoffensive uncle, he has been an utter catastrophe for Minnesota, making us an international laughingstock.

The unreality of Tim Walz

Tim Walz, like Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey, is not from Minnesota. He is from Nebraska originally, where much of the Walz clan continues to live. He does not talk about them much.

A school teacher and assistant football coach, he was elected to the US Congress in MN’s 1st Congressional district in 2007, re-elected every two years until he was elected governor 2018. He did not stand out much in Congress, and like our Senator Klobuchar, he seemed mostly inoffensive, not threatening, and not very charismatic or intelligent, so he was deemed good for MN’s Governor.

Then “covid” happened, and a darker side of Tim Walz began to stand out. He was very enthusiastic about covid policy and the power it gave him. Then in the Summer of Love, he encouraged rioters, and despite many calls from MN politicians, local business owners in Minneapolis and St Paul, and the Trump Admin, to call in the National Guard; he refused, and then in one night more than a billion dollars of damage was done to Minneapolis alone, hundreds of businesses burned and or looted, with damage all over the Twin Cities metro.

As Covid policy became ever more like tyranny, Walz thrived. Despite, or perhaps because of the humiliation of allowing Minneapolis to burn, he became ever more autocratic, destroying businesses all over Minnesota with unholy righteousness, like fire. It became ever more publicly known during that period, that he had spent a lot of time in China, visiting more than 30 times over the years, often bringing students there. His policies after that looked ever more like communism. Every authoritarian diktat he unleashed on Minnesotans, he offered up with that aw-shucks, I’m just doing what needs to be done attitude he excels at. That was his presentation, setting up a hot line during covid, for people to tell on their neighbors for not keeping six ft away from each other. (This uncle aw-shucks, enthusiastic to jubilant authoritarian thing, is the reason he was selected as Kamala’s running mate.)

Running again for governor in 2022, I assumed my fellow Minnesotans would send the communist tyrant packing. But he was re-elected, in theory, though MN’s elections are as gamed as anywhere in America, as gamed as welfare at least. Not only was he “re-elected,” for his communist authoritarianism, “Minnesotans” gave him full control of the House and Senate.

First two things he did, like a true godless autocrat, and I have probably mentioned this 100 times in this blog, he did not just make abortion legal, he removed ANY restriction, including renaming infanticide after birth, abortion; second, he made MN a trans refuge state, where any parent could bring a child to MN to get mutilated, and the state would “protect” the child from the other parent in another state, even with an extradition order. In fact as the law is written, someone who is not the parent, “acting as a parent”, can bring a child to Minnesota to be chopped up.

He gave free health care, housing, food and money to illegal immigrants. He changed the state flag to be an amalgam of the Somali and Chinese flags. He dictated a no fossil fuel electrical grid by 2040, while he negotiated 10 data centers that will use as much electricity as the entire state uses now. And all the while, both terms, he was not just ignoring tens of billions of dollars of welfare fraud, he was actively facilitating it, especially for Somalis, as they are also much of the muscle for thieving elections. Of course, a lot of that money flowed back to Walz and democrats. You can be sure Walz has a fat stash somewhere, like the rest of his Administration and major MN democrat politicians. Or not; it’s not money that drives them so much, but the acquisition of unaccountable power - and obviously the intention to destroy America by bankrupting it.

In a phrase for the ages, Tim Walz said in the Washington post, June 04, 2023, “You don’t win elections to bank political capital, you win elections to burn the capital to improve lives.” He literally burnt the capital city, he figuratively burnt tens of billions of dollars.

Despite making an ass of himself and the State, in his VP run, the harsh light of publicity revealing the weird, creepy fraudulence of his affect, even after the extent of the fraud started to be publicly revealed, as long as he wasn’t in jail, as liberals in Minnesota exist in such a state of unreality, and there are so many of them, I think they might have re-elected him. Even as he has dropped out, don’t be surprised at all if he jumps back in, if his internal polls suggest he could win. I would not be surprised to see him win the Primary, a write-in campaign to spite Trump. He is probably still on the ballot.

But that is conjecture. He otherwise looks to me like a man drowning, existentially desperate; like so many of his fellow democrats, he would rather destroy the State and country than face accountability for the literal trillions of dollars they have stolen, nation wide. But existentially desperate politicians, in a state so full of people living in unreality, sexually frustrated AWFLs suffering from cluster-B issues, and neo-marxist street thugs aplenty, that is a very dangerous cocktail.

Minnesota Unreality

One would think, with so many educated professionals in Minnesota, at the corporate, NGO and Gov levels, we could tell the difference between a man or a woman; or that it’s neither green nor logical to assume we can double or rather triple the amount of electricity use in Minnesota, using only wind and solar; or that flooding the state with somalis would do anything other than turn the state more like Somalia.

But Minnesota Nice is a very real thing, what appears agreeableness, but is really just passive-aggressive fear of being accused of being mean or racist. This is mostly an issue in the Twin Cities and liberal satellite cities, but it is a state-wide problem, and it is part of the reason Somali’s could thieve so much for so long - and still are! even as a few people are being prosecuted.

That Tim Walz, a genuine communist, “achieved” so much, his so-called “Minnesota Miracle” is a testament to how many genuine communists there are in Minnesota. His Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, is Bolshevik-woke, running now for Senate. Ilhan Omar, our AG Keith Ellison, our SoS Steve Simon - neo-marxists. True believers, Bolsheviks but more effete and cosmopolitan, if less intelligent. Tim Walz nearly doubled the state budget his first seven years as Governor, and used billions of dollars of covid money to vastly expand the NGO complex, to do his Admin’s most marxist dirty work off the books. They all knew about and benefitted from the fraud, because even now with the international spotlight on them they continue to let most of it happen. Somalis are still being paid for thousands of “businesses” that do not exist, and I expect that to continue indefinitely. A great many liberals in Minnesota continue to believe there is no fraud other than the food for kids scam, the rest of it is all made up by Trump and MAGA, racist lies. The liberals I know here in central Minnesota are all fretting intensely, about ICE but not about being stolen from, by their government and it’s most exotic pets, to the tune of tens of billions.

The City of Minneapolis when I lived there, was jealous about the West Coast and particularly of Portland OR. It is not surprising, this and Portland are vying to become the first two totally lawless cities in the Age of Militants. Minnesota liberals have been trying to out west-coast the West Coast - see who gets to failed State first.

In the 70’s there were more food co-ops in the Twin Cities than on the entire west coast. There was a thriving hippy culture, but these co-ops were forcibly taken over by communists, and promptly, as communists are only capable of, mostly destroyed. That is our law schools now, many of our public schools and to some extent our corporations (UnitedHealth Group is more like a dei, money extraction company.) Covid policy combined with DEI excised most straight white men in our institutions public and private, such that we are living in something like a 6million person Longhouse.

I’ve met Minnesotans who embrace the idea of being replaced, who think being overrun by third world immigrants is something like justice for our ancestors having displaced the indigenous Dakota and Anishinabe’. Not all of them would believe that right up to the point their house is taken away, to be given to an immigrant family, but some of them would believe it even after. I’ve no doubt a number of my fellow Minnesotans would passively accept becoming a slave to minorities, their Minnesota Nice is so masochistic.

That is coming to Minnesota, if Minnesotans do not wake up to the fact, our Democrat leadership, if “given” full power of all three branches of government again, would progress quite enthusiastically and jubilantly to property confiscation and redistribution. Which is why I sometimes advocate for seceding from the Twin Cities, because it would be mostly outstate property that would be seized, in red counties, which is most of the State. I’ve been wondering if that is Tim Walz state’s-rights argument, as he argues to violently expel the feds, ie insurrection. The Nebraskan, making Minnesota in his own communist image, replacing the proletariat.

Or the aspiring warlordess, Ilhan Omar, making us pay for what we have done to her. Our AG Keith Ellison, also aspires to be a warlord, he already controls the St Paul City Council. They are both seeking another term in office in 2026. Both are Muslim. It would not surprise me at all, if outstate Minnesota were to become East Dakota, those two ruling side by side in the Twin Cities, Sharia law, with Marxist twinks, somali enforced, lol.

The Mystical View

I’ve gone and buried my lead, why Minnesota? Why is Minnesota the epicenter of an internationalist, neo-marxist, Islamic conspiracy to destroy America?

It is not simply that Minnesota liberals are an easy mark. It is something in the land.

Minnesota is one third western prairie, one third Eastern deciduous, and a third northern coniferous, much of the state a transition zone between these three primary ecosystems. From a mystical standpoint, that is a lot of powerful energy flowing through the state, through a people all bound up with passive aggressive masochism, descended from tight-lipped northern europeans, sexually frustrated and conditioned to hate their white selves.

It is also the headwaters of the Mississippi River, which empties into the Gulf of America; the Red River that empties into Hudson Bay and the Arctic; and the Great Lakes, which empty into the Atlantic Ocean. It is protected in the west and north west by a vast prairie, in the north by a vast wooded lakeland wilderness.

I’ve come to believe, this is where a new civilization will rise, one that is not Faustian/European, but one wholly American, far in the distant future.

Something about that, makes this like a schism for the American empire.

Conclusion

I’m here to stay in Minnesota, (or rather what I might start calling East Dakota,) at least until my parents are gone. I cannot imagine giving up willingly my ancestral home even then, let alone having it taken from me to be given to some illiterate third worlders. Also, though I live in a 55+% liberal State, I live in an 80% conservative county, so I’m not having to deal with unreality every day.

My only sister lives in Minneapolis not a mile from where George Floyd and Renee Good died. I have not ever thought of her as being “liberal” in any ideological sense, but lately she has sounded like a neo-marxist, parroting the narrative of activists. She always joked, if the S ever HTF, she knows where she would go. I’ve always joked back, well, bring something more than an appetite, like gold, silver and skills. But I’m a bad man now, because I don’t want to flood America with illiterate third worlders, I think Renee Good was everything that is wrong with liberal white girls, and these protests are to protect the Democrat party from accusations of stealing trillions of dollars?

I’m the bad guy, but not the people who run the city where three of her patrons cars got jacked, in one night - sometime recently but before the “protests”. So when exactly does the SHTF?

I’m also more optimistic than I might seem from this post, because I know most of the rest of the country is like, wait a minute, you are burning Minneapolis again, for illegal immigrants, and to protect thieving politicians from accountability? The protests in Minneapolis do not really bode well for the Democrat party, and maybe this is what is needed for Minnesotans (East Dakotans?) at-large to break free from liberal masochism? Most of the people I talk to are in a mood, to put the whole woke/trans/globalist/islamist thing to the proverbial spade.

I know I said I wasn’t going to write about politics anymore, but then they started to burn - again - the city that I still love, that I lived in for twenty years, for the basest of reasons even more fraudulent than in 2020.

