Libra is about measurement, balance and Justice, particularly as it relates to families, relationships and local community. When it is undignified it is the “squishy middle dweller who does not want to offend either side, while offending both,” or like the “Karen” striving to control society.

Scorpio is by some considered to be the “worst” sign in the Zodiak. That is because Scorpio has an enormous amount of energy. Sometimes that is used positively for very productive ends. Poorly used, it is profoundly destructive, and most other signs do not have the power to influence Scorpio to be productive. Scorpio tends also to have a very high sex drive, which can be used positively or destructively.

Leaving Libra

The productivity of Libra can be heightened by Scorpio, giving immense energy to Libra’s more measured perspective. If Libra was productive, this period of Scorpio could be even more so. Libra is ruled by Venus, so can be very romantic, and that too can be heightened in this period. As always, If Libra is not productive, Scorpio can exacerbate all the reasons why.

If the scales of Libra are about measurement and balance, then I say the left that is turning to violence is found wanting. The right for the most part, is increasingly measured and balanced. The more measured and balanced the right is, the more attractive that will be to Americans and Europeans generally. The left is increasingly boundary-less. That is the fundamental issue with liberalism, for 400 years they have been breaking down every boundary. There are few remaining boundaries they have not dissembled. To return to power (legitimately), they would have to restore order in the cities and at the border, but that would be setting up boundaries, not destroying them, and that is all they have known for a very long time. Without any boundaries “leftism” will eventually evaporate, if we can otherwise restore order. It is up to the right and what remains of the center left, to restore order in America and the West. And because it is Libra, the next month especially, strong support from women, in love, and in our fury as men.

With that emphasis on Justice and Swiftness, it seems the Trump Admin has been maintaining a swift and steady response in just about everything they do. It has not been as swift a response as some on the right have been hoping for, but Trump and his people are fighting on a lot of fronts domestically and internationally, so I would say, with the triumph of the Gaza war shutdown, and the fact that Democrats continue to flounder - the failure of the second No Kings protest to turn into a color revolution, the latest example of the collapse of the left and Democrats - Trump and Trump admin used the energy of last month very effectively and the left absolutely did not, or rather, their swiftness has been dedicated to defending illegal immigrants.

Scorpio

The most energetic and enigmatic of the signs, it is ruled by Pluto, the most enigmatic of planets. Despite the high energy like fire, and scorpions living in deserts, Scorpio is a water sign and so highly emotional. The scorpion’s sting can kill. The myth goes:

Orion, the giant huntsman…boasted that he would kill every animal on earth. The goddess Artemis sent a scorpion to kill him, and it succeeded. This success resulted in Zeus raising the scorpion to the sky…Orion shares the sky but flees when Scorpio appears in his season.

Scorpio typically has a high sex drive, and some difficulty in relationships:

A scorpio, who is all energy, needs a conductor. If the energy is not able to strike home and be received and used in some constructive way, there will be problems…in the stressful periods of a relationships…the tendency to be secretive and vindictive (even to the point of cruelty) may emerge.

I am perhaps a bit biased in this regard, and making Scorpio look more negative than it is. My last relationship was with a Scorpio. I am Cancer the Crab. I did not understand at the time, in astrology, both are negatively charged, feminine water signs. I tried to conduct. I told myself, with my hard shell, I can withstand; but every man is vulnerable at times, the crab has soft spots, and she was prone to sting. In the end, there was too much stinging. I was not so inclined to use my claws. I should have, more.

That said, that high energy of Scorpio put to productive use can be extremely productive, which is available to anyone this next month, not just Scorpios. The Scorpio can be very driven and task oriented, when he or she believes in the thing. They can be very protective of that which they value, people and things.

My initial impression is, if you are coming out of Libra feeling like you accomplished a lot last month, or you have some project ongoing, there is energy in Scorpio to increase that productivity. If you are in need of a lot of energy for some project, now is the time. If you have been feeling romantic, now is the time to ask that person out, take an existing relationship to new heights, do something special for the person you love. If you are Trump and Admin, you will have an immense amount of energy for your various fronts of activity. Get to it, or that energy nationwide will trend destructive.

The Tarot Reading

The King of Wands is upside down. Sorry lefties/deep state, your No Kings color revolution is not taking shape. And would you look at that, the Lord of Swiftness is back, as the Challenge card! This does not seem to be about love, as the Outcome.

Situation Card

The King of Wands is the Situation card. Inverted, it does seem to speak of the No Kings protest not really turning into the color revolution the left is trying to build. The last “success” they had, the “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine way back in 2014, is coming to an end soon possibly, another triumph of Not Really A King Trump? Here’s to hoping the left does not do to America, what the left (and neocons) have done to Ukraine.

The King of Wands is also called the Prince of the Chariot of Fire. Crowley says of him: “Swift, strong, hasty; rather violent, yet just and generous; noble and scorning meanness.” Thinking of the Chariot card, number 7, which we have not covered previously, which is about immense energy, divine energy infusing all things including the charioteer, who is in full armor, as is the King of Wands.

He is an extravagant boaster, while slyly laughing both at the object of his boast and at himself for making it. He is romantic, especially in matters of history and tradition, to the point of folly, and may engineer ‘stunts’ or play elaborate practical jokes…his sense of humor is omnivorous, and may make him a mysterious figure, dreaded without reason by people who actually know nothing about him but his name - as a symbol of Terror…His courage is fanatically strong and his endurance indefatigable. He is always fighting against odds, and always wins in the long - the very long - run. This is principally due to to his enormous capacity for work, which he exercises for it’s own sake, “without lust of result”; perhaps his haughty contempt for the world at large - which however coexists with profound and ecstatic respect for ‘every man and every woman’ as ‘a star’ - is responsible for this.

Maybe not an absolutely precise depiction of Trump, but…

He certainly resembles a King, even if he is a bit of a liberal constrained by the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the legacy of the Enlightenment. If he were acting like a King, surely these No Kings protestors would not feel so free to protest, and some of them, inciting violence. Surely there would not be so many who feel free to publicly wish and call for his death.

Though it has brought out the

to fully advocate for Monarchy

. I have to say, though my faith in the idea of the Republic has become severely frayed, the last nine years, almost non-existent, I find I am agnostic on the idea of a return to Monarchy. Would it be worse than global technocracy, rule by middling, incompetent, low IQ bureaucrats and official experts? I’m sure nothing would be worse than that, short of rule by cartel. I think I might support a king to smash them both.

But the king remains inverted.

Challenge Card

The Lord of Swiftness, carrying over from the Outcome card during Libra, now the Challenge card in the time of high-energy Scorpio.

This is the Lord of Swiftness. Swift action like a lightning bolt. Courage and boldness, creative energy put to good use, without thought or delay. It is the will to be free, with the will to act decisively to assure that freedom.

That it appears here in the Challenge sends a more clear message. This high energy month is not going to be put to good, productive use by the typical leftist, who is more likely to use it destructively. ANTIFA, the ICE protests, the same. The deep state and rogue judiciary? Same. Media? You know. It sounds increasingly like open, violent rebellion out there. Very real insurrection. What is the Iron Rule of the left, accuse the right of everything you have done or intend to do? When public figures are openly telling people to turn their guns on ICE, there can be no hesitation.

During Libra, the Lord of Swiftness was a possible outcome. It is now the imperative.

Outcome Card

If the young man had his right leg crossing the left, he would be the Hanged Man, number 12. This is the Lovers card, number 6. Inverted, it suggests the outcome of this month is not love, or rather in this Knapp/Hill card, the choice between virtue and vice? Hard choices, for love?

The Biden Admin let in 20mil people, almost entirely unvetted, 90%+ military aged males, from something like 140 countries. There are probably 50mil in the country illegally, another 50mil on Visa’s. There is nothing civilized about letting into the country so many in that way; while it is perfectly civilized to remove them, if it’s about saving America and Western Civilization.

There is no making peace with ANTIFA, TRANTIFA, and the NGO’s and billionaires who pay them. There is no making peace with those who wish to kill you and yours, who want to take everything from you, who want to destroy America.

In a sense, what needs to happen is about love: love of family, love of community, love of freedom, love for America, of all that is good, true and beautiful. What would you do for love? Love is the stuff of foundations.

Conclusion

It is a highly energetic time, for sure. Such energy can be used productively, or destructively.

Scorpio is about high energy, which can be profoundly productive, or profoundly destructive. Often, a high sex drive, and also very protective of what he/she loves.

The Situation card, the inverted King of Wands, is also very high energy, from a masculine perspective. Not noted previously, the King of Wands is considered to be a country man, Father to his family, dark but generous, potentially violent in protection of his heritage, and capable of great works. He holds a scroll, the Word is important to him. Inverted, this usually means his darkness leads, but in this case, it is the left letting it’s darkness lead, calling Trump a king, and Trump not really acting like one that we need .

The Lord of Swiftness showing up again, the only upright card in the spread, as the Challenge card, is why I use the cards. Last month it was the possible outcome; it is now the imperative.

It seems clear to me, the right in America, broadly, is about law and order; the left is about ever increasing chaos. Much of the left is actively justifying violence. Some on the left are actively recruiting illegal immigrants to fight ICE. Expect the left to fight more violently, in more places. I would not be surprised if the Democrats do not allow the government to reopen this month, to maximize chaos. A real showdown. I could see Democrats taking control of Congress and locking out Republicans. Insurrection what? LOL.

Honestly, it occurred to me, what if the federal government never opened again?

I’m no expert on what swift action the right should take to maintain law and order. But this month there is a lot of energy available for it, and the cards seem to demand it.

The left is not going to love you for it. But you have to do it for love.

Meanwhile, for those of us who do not have power over government, or the direction of America, there is a lot of power now available for your projects and your love life. Get to it.

